Gov. Abbott says White House was ‘unaware’ of COVID-19 mitigation steps in Texas when it called for more restrictions

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott speaks during a news conference where he provided an update to Texas’ response to COVID-19, Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — In a report dated Dec. 6, the White House Coronavirus Task Force warned Texas leaders of its “red zone” coronavirus positivity rate and encouraged them to implement further restrictions to slow community spread.

The report sharply called on state and local leaders in Texas to “increase physical distancing through significant reduction in capacity or closure of public and private indoor spaces, including restaurants and bars” to stunt increasing hospitalizations across the state.

A spokesperson for Gov. Greg Abbott said the governor spoke with Dr. Debra Birx, coordinator of the White House Coronavirus Task Force, who was “unaware” of the state’s mitigation procedures.

“These pre-planned procedures have proven to be successful and are expected to continue to work to slow the spread of COVID-19, as we begin to distribute vaccines and anti-body therapeutic medication to aid in reducing hospitalizations and to protect the lives and livelihoods of Texans,” said Renae Eze, Abbott’s press secretary.

The White House Coronavirus Task Force report noted hospitalizations are declining in El Paso but rising in other parts of the state, adding “the state must increase mitigation to prevent ongoing community spread.”

Abbott has said he will not implement any more lockdowns in Texas, though the state will rollback capacity requirements for businesses in regions where 15% of hospital patients are being treated for COVID-19.

