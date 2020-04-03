Gov. Abbott introduces Comfort Food Care Packages to support Texas youth and families

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Comfort Food Care Package (CFCP) aims to support local businesses and help people in need as the state responds to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Participating restaurants are offering the option to buy care packages that will be delivered. The food in the package can feed a family of 5-6.

The program is a partnership between the Governor’s Public Safety Office, Favor Delivery and the Texas Restaurant Association.

“This innovative new program is a win for communities and restaurants across Texas,” said President and CEO of the Texas Restaurant Association Emily Williams Knight, Ed.D. “By harnessing the generosity of Texans, customers can now support their communities and their favorite restaurants at the same time.”

If you’re interested in buying a care package, participating restaurants will have a list of items available on their online ordering pages. Simply add the package to your order and the restaurant will take care of the rest.

The program identifies shelters and families that need food most. People that are looking to use the program should contact their local Family and Youth Success program. Restaurants interested in participating can sign up on the Texas Restaurant Association website.