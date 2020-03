Texas Gov. Greg Abbott speaks to reporters at a press conference on May 3, 2019 at the Texas Capitol. (Nexstar Photo/Wes Rapaport)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and Department of State Health Services commissioner John Hellerstedt, M.D., will hold a press conference at 2 p.m. Thursday to provide an update on the state’s coronavirus testing abilities.

The press conference will be outside DSHS’s public health lab at 1100 W. 49th Street.

We will have a live stream of the press conference on our Facebook page and KXAN.com.