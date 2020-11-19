Gov. Abbott discusses COVID-19 therapy drug distribution at 1 p.m.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott will be in Lubbock on Thursday to give an update on the distribution of a new antibody therapy for COVID-19 patients.

Gov. Abbott will discuss the distribution of bamlanivimab, an antibody therapy developed by Eli Lilly and Company that is the first immediate use medical treatment authorized by the Food and Drug Administration for COVID-19 patients. The news conference is scheduled to start at 1 p.m.

The company said it’s sending 80,000 doses all over the country, including parts of Texas, at no cost to the states. The company said it should have a million doses by the end of the year.

The drug is for patients “at high risk of progressing to severe COVID-19,” including those aged 65 years or older and have certain preexisting medical conditions.

Joining Gov. Abbott at the news conference is Texas Department of Emergency Management Chief Nim Kidd, Department of Health and Human Services Commissioner Dr. John Hellerstedt, and UT System Executive Vice Chancellor of Health Affairs Dr. John Zerwas.

The news conference will be from Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center. We will stream it live on KXAN.com and on our Facebook page.