Getting reinfected with COVID-19 is possible but rare, UT Austin doctors say

AUSTIN (KXAN) — University of Texas doctors at Dell Medical School are studying whether or not someone can get reinfected COVID-19 a second time.

Doctors say reinfection is possible but rare, citing a case study published last month.

“Just to be clear, reinfection means a totally new infection,” said Aliza Norwood, M.D. “That’s different than somebody who has recovered from COVID-19, but still may have a positive test for a while after they recover.”

Norwood is a primary care physician in the departments of Internal Medicine and Population Health at Dell Medical School. She says researchers are interested in how reinfections affect our long-term immunity to the virus and what role new vaccines have to play.

Dell Medical School says the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports antibodies can protect a recovered patient for at least three months or more. A vaccine would give even more protection for people who’ve already been exposed to COVID-19, Norwood says.

“Even if reinfection is possible, a vaccine is a powerful tool that helps our bodies recognize the most common virus strains early and prevents against severe COVID-19 disease,” Norwood said. “We (also) hope that the vaccine will give us a more powerful antibody that may be able to protect us from different strains of COVID if it mutates in the future.”

Norwood says even with the added protection of a vaccine, we’ll still need to stick to social distancing and wearing masks.

