Get tested for COVID-19 for free Monday, Tuesday at Long Center

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Free COVID-19 antigen tests are available without an appointment Monday and Tuesday at the Long Center.

Nomi Health is hosting a drive-thru, pop-up testing site at the Long Center, located at 701 W. Riverside Drive from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday and 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday. The company says test results will be available within 15 minutes via text message directly to the patient.

The company said no one will be turned away based on insurance coverage, but those with health insurance should bring their card and provide that information.

The pop-up clinic is another option for people to get tested for COVID-19 while many pharmacies are booked solid and don’t have at-home tests available as the omicron variant sweeps through the area. Austin Public Health reports the community transmission rate has ballooned to 173.5 infections per 100,000 people and the positivity rate is up to 8.9%, pending an update Monday with information reported over the Christmas holiday.