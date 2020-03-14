Georgetown declares local state of disaster over coronavirus outbreak

GEORGETOWN, Texas (KXAN) — The City of Georgetown has declared a local state of disaster to allow for more resources to be available during the coronavirus outbreak.

It follows a similar step taken by Williamson County earlier on Saturday.

The action means the city can allocate resources, reorganize personnel, and enact procedures to prevent the spread of the virus.

The state of Texas can also assist if local resources prove to be insufficient.

“Like our partners at the county, state, and federal levels, we are working to ensure the safety of our community,” Mayor Dale Ross said.

“Right now, that means trying to limit larger gatherings and making sure we have the resources we need to prepare and respond here in Georgetown.

“Our goal is to reduce the spread of disease to the point where our healthcare system can maintain capacity and properly care for our residents.”

The city has taken various steps to care for employees.

It said that the company providing janitorial services is using hospital-grade disinfectant and cleaning frequently touched areas more often. Additionally, hand sanitizers will be made more available in common areas and for front-line employees.