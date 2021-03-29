Gen Z adults ‘particularly disinterested’ in getting COVID-19 vaccine, NBC poll says

Community leaders and churches making sure everyone who wants vaccine gets signed up

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A new poll this month found Gen Z adults are “particularly disinterested” in the COVID-19 vaccine. That’s the generation made up of those who were born between the mid-to-late 1990s and early 2010s.

The NBC LX/Morning Consult survey reports 26% of Gen Z adults said they will not get the vaccine. That’s up from last March when only 5% said they would not.

Texas Medical Association President Dr. Diana Fite said getting people of all ages vaccinated is the key to reaching herd immunity.

“Then what herd immunity essentially means is there just won’t be enough people left unvaccinated to carry the virus to where it can get person-to-person very easily,” Fite explained. “So, it is a little worrisome to see trends showing that there might be a fair number of young people who do not want to get vaccinated.”

Fite believes in order for us to reach herd immunity about 80% of the population would need to get vaccinated.

However, one Gen Z woman was not discouraged. Shelbey Fuller, a gymnastics coach and college student, said she rolled up her sleeve to keep her loved ones safe.

“I just have full faith again that if scientists and doctors are going to put something out, they only want the bests intentions for us,” Fuller said.

Fuller, born in 1999, got the vaccine three weeks ago, but she understands why others may be hesitant.

“I have seen where people are a little bit nervous not trusting the fact that it came out so fast and hasn’t had a lot of time to be tested and stuff, I have seen that online,” she said.

The survey also found Millennials are less likely to get the vaccine. Millennials and Gen Z adults made up 23% of those who said they would not get vaccinated. Fuller said she’s just ready for things to get back to normal.

The Texas Department of State Health Services reports nearly 10.5 million Texans have received a COVID-19 vaccine shot. Around 7 million have received at least one dose and about 3.5 million are fully vaccinated.