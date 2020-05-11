Galindo Elementary’s ‘Childcare for Essential Workers’ program starts Monday

AUSTIN (KXAN) — YMCA of Austin is extending another branch of relief to essential workers during the COVID-19 crisis.

It comes in the form of a new childcare location: Galindo Elementary.

Austin YMCA partnered with Austin Independent School District to back the new program, “Childcare for Essential Workers.”

The Galindo program starts Monday, and is open to children ages five to 12. It runs Monday-Friday, from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. The school is located at 3800 S. Second St. in south Austin. The program costs $150 per week. Financial assistance is available.

The program complements other current Extend-A-Care YMCA-run programs at three area locations:

These locations are open to children ages 3-12 They each cost the same at $150 per week with financial assistance available. During the day, kids can enjoy everything from arts and crafts to exercise, games and movies under experienced staff supervision, Sean P. Doles said in a press release. He is the vice president of mission advancement for the organization.

Doles said the Austin YMCA will divide children into small groups throughout the facilities. Proper social spacing will be maintained at all times. As far as food goes, children are required to bring a sack lunch.

The safety of everyone involved is top of mind for YMCA staff, they said. They will employ the following measures, per their press release:

Parents will drop off and pick up children outside the Y facilities

Staff will ask parents and children health questions prior to arrival

Staff will take children’s temperatures outside the facility at drop-off

Staff will maintain a nine children to one staff ratio; 10 person limit per room

Everyone will adhere to social distancing requirement of 6 feet

Staff will separate any child showing signs of illness; call parents for pickup

Staff will deep clean facilities daily with hourly wipe-downs

Staff will wear gloves and masks

Children over the age of 10 must wear a mask



For more information, contact eacy@austinymca.org, or visit the “Childcare for Essential Workers” website to register.