Funeral homes still adapting to COVID-19 restrictions

AUSTIN (KXAN) — As COVID-19 spread across the nation, many businesses and industries were hit hard, having to shut down or limit services.

Tabbed as essential, funeral homes and their employees kept on working, but with restrictions.

Laurens Fish, funeral director for Weed Corley Fish funeral home, says at first it was difficult explaining to mourning families that only 10 people could attend a funeral service.

“At the end of the day, funeral homes are for the living,” said Fish. “They are for you to remember a family member or your friend.”

With restrictions relaxing in recent weeks, Fish says he has seen an increase in people starting to show up for funeral services.

“Seeing services of 40, 50 those numbers are beginning to go up,” said Fish. “We are under houses of worship which allows us to be open as long as we can maintain social distancing. We don’t have a number requirement for attendees, but we are limited by our occupancy and how we maintain social distancing.”

The chapel inside Weed Corley Fish has a capacity of 250, but with COVID-19 that number has been cut in half. The rows of seating inside have been spaced, and Fish says after each services they clean everything inside.

Fish says even though more people are allowed to attend funeral services, many are still watching services online.