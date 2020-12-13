Funeral home workers among those in first phase to receive the COVID-19 vaccine

AUSTIN, TEXAS (KXAN) — In less than 48 hours, hospitals across Central Texas will receive initial shipments of the COVID-19 vaccine. Many say it’s the beginning of the end of a virus that has devastated our nation and crippled the economy.

The Department of State Health Services has defined who qualifies to receive the vaccine first.

“We’re the last responders but we’re the best responders because we’re the ones that have to talk to the family and make sure they’re okay,” said Stuart King, Director of King Tears Mortuary.

Stuart King is no stranger to the COVID-19 death toll. His King Tears Mortuary falls at the bottom of the phase one personnel to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, after front-line hospital workers. According to DSHS, only funeral home workers who are in direct contact with decedents qualify to receive the vaccine initially.

“We go and make a removal, and then take the loved one into our care that has COVID. Nobody knows if they’re still positive or if we can catch it by picking them up. Nobody knows how long it stays on the body. Nobody knows if it’s on their hospital gown,” said King.

Days before the vaccine is set to roll out, King says he lacks understanding on how this will play out, or if he’ll truly be in the first round.

“I’m surprised they included us actually, because no one has talked to us from the beginning,” said King.

“It’s going to take time for everyone to get vaccinated. When even a healthcare worker like myself didn’t make the first cut,” said Dr. Christine Mann.

Dr. Christine Mann was notified last week that her primary clinic, which is testing people for COVID-19, would not be receiving the COVID vaccine first.

“I want to make very clear that I’m okay with that even though I’m doing this kind of testing, because I am in contact with colleagues across the country who are intensely involved with COVID-19 patients,” said Dr. Mann.

At Dr. Mann’s clinic in Cedar Park, her patients are required to have a negative COVID test in order to be seen inside. Her clinic is administering COVID tests, but outside the facility. Even with those strict requirements to step foot inside, a handful of her colleagues tested positive for COVID-19 a week ago.

“We still had a patient who came in one day for a physical feeling completely well. The next day he was feeling sick and tested positive for COVID-19. He passed it on to my provider, who was wearing a mask, and it spread throughout my office from there,” said Mann.

Mann says she trusts the vaccine research, but her biggest concern — having enough of the vaccine for everyone who wants it.