Funeral for Travis County deputy postponed due to coronavirus

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The funeral for a Travis County Sheriff’s Deputy was postponed this week due to concerns over COVID-19.

On Wednesday, Senior Deputy Christopher Korzilius was killed in a two vehicle crash on Farm to Market Road 2244 west of Loop 360.

The Department of Public Safety said the crash occurred when a two-door Infiniti traveling westbound crossed over the road and collided with the Ford Escape belonging to Korzilius, which was traveling east.

TCSO says that Korzilius joined the sheriff’s office in June 2016 and spent most of his time working night shift patrol in eastern Travis County. He was promoted to Senior Deputy two years after joining the agency and joined the VICE unit in January 2020.