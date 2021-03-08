Fully vaccinated people can gather with non-vaccinated low-risk individuals without masks, CDC says

FILE – In this Jan. 27, 2021, file photo, Irma Mesa, 74, receives the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at the Jackson Hospital in Miami. Mesa, who hasn’t seen her children or grandchildren since January 2020, got a second appointment for her 80-year-old husband, Angel. Now the couple will consider whether they can safely see their grandkids. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)

(KXAN) — Americans who are fully vaccinated for COVID-19 can now enjoy one slice of normalcy: the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says private gatherings between the fully vaccinated and non-vaccinated same-household low-risk individuals are safe — even without masks.

The Monday announcement still included some stipulations, however. Fully vaccinated people should still wear masks in public and avoid long distance travel.

“Fully vaccinated” means an individual has received both doses of either the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines or the single dose of the recently approved Johnson & Johnson vaccine and it’s been two weeks since their final dose.

The development will be welcome news for fully vaccinated parents and grandparents who can now gather with healthy same-household children and grandchildren.

“This guidance represents a first step toward returning to everyday activities,” the CDC said in a statement.

In addition to gathering, fully vaccinated people don’t need to quarantine or get a COVID-19 test after meetups, the CDC says.