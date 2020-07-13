Free, walk-up COVID-19 testing available in San Marcos

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — In partnership with the Texas Division of Emergency Management and the Texas Army National Guard, free COVID-19 tests are available at San Marcos High School’s Rattler Stadium from Sunday until Thursday.

747 tests were conducted on Sunday at the walk-up location in Hays County, according to an update on Hays County Judge Ruben Becerra’s Facebook page. People lined up for a test from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Anyone five or older is eligible and COVID-19 symptoms aren’t necessary for testing. Officials expect test results in three to five days. You don’t have to register for a test ahead of time.

Austin Public Health announced it will open a third neighborhood COVID-19 testing site on Monday at Givens Park in east Austin. Last week, APH opened two neighborhood testing sites at the Southeast and Little Walnut Creek Branch Libraries.