Free, walk-up COVID-19 testing available in San Marcos

Coronavirus

by: KXAN Staff

Posted: / Updated:

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — In partnership with the Texas Division of Emergency Management and the Texas Army National Guard, free COVID-19 tests are available at San Marcos High School’s Rattler Stadium from Sunday until Thursday.

747 tests were conducted on Sunday at the walk-up location in Hays County, according to an update on Hays County Judge Ruben Becerra’s Facebook page. People lined up for a test from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Anyone five or older is eligible and COVID-19 symptoms aren’t necessary for testing. Officials expect test results in three to five days. You don’t have to register for a test ahead of time.

Austin Public Health announced it will open a third neighborhood COVID-19 testing site on Monday at Givens Park in east Austin. Last week, APH opened two neighborhood testing sites at the Southeast and Little Walnut Creek Branch Libraries.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Austin-Travis County

More Austin-Travis County News

Latest Central Texas COVID-19 Cases

More Coronavirus Live Blogs

Trending Stories

Don't Miss