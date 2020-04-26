Free test site for those experiencing COVID-19 symptoms to open in Williamson County

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — A new drive-up test site for those experiencing COVID-19 symptoms is expected to open in Williamson County.

Williamson County and Cities Health District officials are offering the site for residents to increase access to testing. The site will not require a visit with a physician and is free of charge.

An online screening tool will be used to check if someone is eligible for a test based on CDC criteria. The tool is expected to be available starting on Monday and can be found here.

Those who are eligible for the test with be given an appointment time and location. Appointments will be available Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

The first tests will start Thursday, April 30. Depending on lab capacity, patients should expect results within a few days.