Free COVID-19 testing available Saturday in Round Rock and Kyle

FILE – In this Friday, June 12, 2020 file photo, a nurse uses a swab to perform a coronavirus test in Salt Lake City. Months into the outbreak, no one really knows how well many of the screening tests work, and experts at top medical centers say it is time to do the studies to find out. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — Free COVID-19 testing with no appointment needed in advance is available at two different sites in Central Texas on Saturday.

Testing is available between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. at the Round Rock Public Safety Training Center at 2801 North Mays Street in Round Rock, and between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. at Hays CISD Performing Arts Center at 979 Kohlers Crossing in Kyle.

Both sites are being operated by the Texas National Guard in conjunction with the Texas Department of Emergency Management.

Only walk-up testing is being offered at both sites. Drive-through testing is not an option. As a result, everyone attending should wear a mask. No appointment is necessary.

The testing site in Kyle will remain open through Wednesday with hours of 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. all other days, the Hays County Office of Emergency Management said.