Four more COVID-19 cases in UT spring break trip students, 53 total

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The University of Texas at Austin confirmed that 83 students and eight employees have tested positive, or are presumptive positive, for COVID-19.

Of the 83 students with COVID-19, the university confirmed four more additional cases of the disease in students part of a spring break trip to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. There are now 53 students who went on the trip with COVID-19, up from 49 last reported April 4.

KXAN reported earlier that the organizer of the trip, JusCollege, would not give refunds to the students since there wasn’t an explicit travel warning to Mexico regarding the novel coronavirus.