Fort Hood soldier test positive for COVID-19

FORT HOOD, Texas (KXAN) — On Monday, Fort Hood announced that one of its soliders has tested positive for COVID-19.

According to Fort Hood, the solider – a man between the ages of 30 and 39, is a Bell County resident assigned to the 3rd Cavalry Regiment.

Fort Hood says the solider is in self-isolation at his off-post residence.

Other soldiers he may have come into contact with are self-quarantined in their homes “out of an abundance of caution,” Fort Hood says.

