Food pantry drive-thru: Central Texas Food Bank distributes food to families in need

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Padron Elementary School parking lot in north Austin became a drive-thru Wednesday morning.

The Central Texas Food Bank repurposed the school’s lot to go ahead with a re-imagining of its mobile food pantry to deliver “disaster relief” boxes of food to families in need.

“This is our mobile food pantry distribution. We’ve kind of changed our model a little bit for social distancing purposes so we’re doing it as a drive-thru,” said Distribution Program Specialist Anchal Saxena. “Normally we have everything laid out on a table, where people come up, they get to choose what they want to get, put it in there own box then go home.”

The new vision is partially a result of the growing number of families searching for food during the coronavirus outbreak. Normally, mobile food pantries serve food deserts around the Austin area.

Jesus Duran was one of the hundreds of people who waited in line. KXAN chatted with him while he sat in the passenger seat with his family in their truck. His wife, who was driving, is a Lyft driver and they “need some help right now.” Duran is worried “about everything.”

“How we gonna pay the rent, how we gonna survive. We are the people living paycheck by paycheck,” Duran said. His family is looking to get “some groceries” so “they can have some food for the grandbabies.”

This is the second day the food bank has used this new format to distribute food. It plans to keep using it while the outbreak lasts. The drive-thru caused some traffic back-up. Some families even parked to wait in a line standing for their food.

If you are curious about where the closest mobile pantry is in location to you, visit its website for more information.