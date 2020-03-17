Food Bank prepares to buy more supplies as coronavirus limits grocery store donations

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Central Texas Food Bank will have to start buying more food to stay stocked as donations from grocery stores fall amid the new coronavirus outbreak.

Contributing to the supply chain for about 250 food pantries across 21 counties, the Food Bank typically relies on big donations from supermarket chains to keep its warehouse full. Now that central Texans are clearing the shelves at their local stores, the chains don’t have as much to donate.

As a result, the organization is asking for more monetary donations to be able to buy the food it needs. The food bank is accepting donations here.

“Just because there’s a pandemic, that doesn’t mean that there are any fewer hungry people out there,” said Derrick Chubbs, president and CEO of the Central Texas Food Bank.

On KXAN News Today, how H-E-B is working to support the organization, and how local food pantries are adjusting to try to slow the spread of COVID-19.