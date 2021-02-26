‘It’s not time to take off our masks,’ Austin Public Health says as COVID-19 vaccination at just 6 percent

FILE – This September 2020, file photo provided by Johnson & Johnson shows a pharmacist preparing to give an experimental COVID-19 vaccine. The nation is poised to get a third vaccine against COVID-19, but health officials are concerned that at first glance the Johnson & Johnson shot may not be seen as equal to other options from Pfizer and Moderna. (Johnson & Johnson via AP, File)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — With only about 6% of the county’s population aged 18 and over being vaccinated, health officials say the idea of the mask mandate being lifted doesn’t sit well with them and it shouldn’t end anytime soon.

During a press conference Thursday in Corpus Christi, Gov. Greg Abbott suggested that all statewide orders, including the mask mandate that has been in place since July, could be lifted “very soon.” While he didn’t give a specific time frame, Austin-Travis County Alternate Health Authority Dr. Jason Pickett said Friday the state isn’t ready for it to be removed yet.

“I’m very much looking forward to the day I don’t have to wear a mask when I’m out in public or into a store, but I don’t think we are there yet,” Pickett said. “We are nowhere near herd immunity, not from vaccination or natural infection, and despite the heroic and tireless efforts of our vaccination task force, we have a lot of people still to vaccinate before we have protection from the virus that way.

Pickett said there is a lot of evidence that wearing a mask decreases the spread of COVID-19 and that wearing one is “the right thing to do not only for you but for your neighbors.”

“Wearing a mask is a very simple, extremely inexpensive, effectively harmless thing to do to help stop the spread of infection,” Pickett said. “It works. We’re not ready to take our masks off yet.”

How did the winter storms affect the spread of COVID-19?

No one knows yet, and they probably won’t know at least for another week, Austin Public Health Chief Epidemiologist Janet Pichette said. APH’s interim health authority Dr. Mark Escott gave two scenarios about it Monday, saying that it could have helped decrease spread because most everyone was kept at home, but at the same time, those who were in warming shelters and in close contact with others trying to stay warm could help spread it.

“We haven’t seen an uptick yet, but we’re still playing catch-up,” Pichette said. “If anyone thinks they could have been exposed or if they know about one, we suggest they quarantine from other people and seek testing.”

Pickett said APH is “keeping an eye on it,” but he simply won’t know until more data comes in.

Updates to APH’s registration website

APH Director Stephanie Howard-Hayden said they are “continually providing updates,” and heavily rely on the public to let them know if they have problems accessing the site.

She said they release appointments on Tuesday and Thursday only. On Thursday, there were 5,700 appointment slots available, and 10,000 people were trying to get those.

“We continue to see that there’s more demand than we have supply,” Hayden-Howard said. “Ew’re asking folks to be patient with us.”

Hayden-Howard said the queueing ability just added to the site has been working well.