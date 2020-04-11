Flattening the Curve: What does the coronavirus curve look like in your Central Texas county?

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Health officials across the nation and locally have emphasized the importance of “flattening the curve” when it comes to coronavirus cases.

“Flattening the curve” is a term that basically means slowing the spread of the coronavirus, the Associated Press reports. Doing so ensures hospitals don’t become overwhelmed by cases and see a steady trickle instead of a spike.

Taking steps to increase social distancing — such as staying at home as much as possible and keeping a six foot distance between people — helps slow the spread and flatten the curve.

Below are charts of the curves for counties in Central Texas that will update as new data becomes available. The data from each comes from local health departments and/or the counties themselves. Note that some counties have reported fewer cases, so their curves will not be apparent until there is amore data.

Travis County

Details on coronavirus cases in Travis County

Williamson County

Details on coronavirus cases in Williamson County

Hays County

Details on coronavirus cases in Hays County

Bastrop County

Details on coronavirus cases in Bastrop County

Blanco County

Details on coronavirus cases in Blanco County

Burnet County

Details on coronavirus cases in Burnet County

Caldwell County

Details on coronavirus cases in Caldwell County

Fayette County

Details on coronavirus cases in Fayette County

Gillespie County

Details on coronavirus cases in Gillespie County

Lampasas County

Details on coronavirus cases in Lampasas County

Lee County

Details on coronavirus cases in Lee County

Llano County

Details on coronavirus cases in Llano County