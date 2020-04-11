Flattening the Curve: What does the coronavirus curve look like in your Central Texas county?

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Health officials across the nation and locally have emphasized the importance of “flattening the curve” when it comes to coronavirus cases.
“Flattening the curve” is a term that basically means slowing the spread of the coronavirus, the Associated Press reports. Doing so ensures hospitals don’t become overwhelmed by cases and see a steady trickle instead of a spike.
Taking steps to increase social distancing — such as staying at home as much as possible and keeping a six foot distance between people — helps slow the spread and flatten the curve.
Below are charts of the curves for counties in Central Texas that will update as new data becomes available. The data from each comes from local health departments and/or the counties themselves. Note that some counties have reported fewer cases, so their curves will not be apparent until there is amore data.
Travis County
Williamson County
Hays County
Bastrop County
Blanco County
Burnet County
Caldwell County
Fayette County
Gillespie County
Lampasas County
Lee County
Llano County
