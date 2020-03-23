Five more COVID-19 cases in Williamson County, brings total to 14

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — WIlliamson County officials announced five additional cases of COVID-19 Monday, bringing the county’s total to 14.

The latest cases are all women between 20-40 years old. Four of the five cases contracted the virus from “unknown exposure sources.”

The other woman, in her 30s, had recent international travel history to an affected country.

According to officials, there are four cases each in Cedar Park and Georgetown, three in Round Rock, two in the portion of Austin in Williamson County and one in Leander.