First travel-related case of COVID-19 confirmed in San Antonio; Fiesta San Antonio moved to November

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KXAN) — City leaders confirmed the first travel-related case of COVID-19 in San Antonio that is unrelated to cruise ship evacuees.

During a news conference Friday morning, Mayor Ron Nirenberg said this case is prompting him to sign a public health emergency declaration, which prohibits public gatherings of more than 500 people. He also strongly discouraged people from attending any events that attract more than 250 people.

Dawn Emerick, the health director for the Metropolitan Health District, said the individual in this case is now in self-quarantine at home after showing symptoms earlier this month. A positive test result for COVID-19 came back Thursday night. This person’s family members are also quarantined at their home.

Emerick would not share where this particular person traveled, but confirmed Friday that local epidemiologists are tracing the patient’s contacts and previous movements.

Following this announcement from the city, the organizers of Fiesta San Antonio confirmed on social media Friday that they’re moving the event to November. It was initially scheduled to start on April 16.

Earlier this week, almost 100 passengers evacuated from the Grand Princess cruise ship arrived in San Antonio for their two-week mandatory quarantine at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland. At least 21 people tested positive for COVID-19 aboard the ship, which docked Monday in California after being forced to idle off the coast for days.