First death related to COVID-19 confirmed in Williamson County

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — The first death in Williamson County related to COVID-19 has been confirmed Saturday by the Williamson County and Cities Health District.

The deceased patient was a man in his 70s, according to a press release from the WCCHD.

“To the family, we are heartbroken for your loss,” said Williamson County Judge Bill Gravell. “To the rest of the community, I emphasize that it is everyone’s responsibility to stay home and stay safe in order to protect our community, our families, and especially the most vulnerable among us.”

The first cases of COVID-19 in Williamson County were announced March 18.

On Friday, there were seven new positive cases in Williamson County, bringing the total to 34. Six people have recovered so far.

“It’s unfortunate that our county has lost one of its residents because of the spread of this virus,” said Dr. Lori Palazzo, local health authority for Williamson County.

“Williamson County and the Health District extend their deepest condolences to the patient’s family and friends.”