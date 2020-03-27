First COVID-19 related death confirmed in Travis County

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Austin Public Health confirmed the first death related to COVID-19 in Travis County Friday.

The patient was a woman over 70-years-old. Officials say she was already suffering significant underlying health conditions.

“We send our most sincere condolences to the patient’s family and friends,” said Stephanie Hayden, Director of Austin Public Health. “Everyone must continue to do their part to protect our community and our loved ones.”

According to APH, most cases of coronavirus in Austin-Travis County are occurring in people under 40 years old.

“We are facing a historic public health challenge,” said Dr. Mark Escott, Interim Austin-Travis County Health Authority. “We underscore the importance of personal responsibility to help stop the spread of this disease. Stay home except for essential activities and follow social distancing guidelines to slow the spread of COVID-19.”

On Friday, Travis County also confirmed that there are currently 160 people in the county with COVID-19.