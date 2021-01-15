Fifth grade class in quarantine due to COVID-19 cases at Leander ISD’s Reed Elementary School

CEDAR PARK, Texas (KXAN) — The entire fifth grade class at Reed Elementary School is currently quarantining because of COVID-19 cases among students, according to the Leander Independent School District.

Matt Mitchell, a district spokesperson, told KXAN Friday that the quarantine did not all happen at once. He, however, said it happened through the course of this week, as a positive case in each of the classrooms became known.

Data from the Leander ISD COVID-19 dashboard

Mitchell added it’s a result of several cases unrelated to each other, meaning students in multiple classrooms as opposed to one student spreading it among other classrooms.

The district’s COVID-19 dashboard shows that Reed Elementary currently has two new COVID-19 cases among students and none among employees. However, the district reported 78 total new exposures this week at the elementary school, including 74 students and four employees.

This particular school reported a total of 12 cases throughout the pandemic, including 10 students and two employees, according to data shared on the district dashboard.

Leander ISD confirmed it sends a letter to all of the families at the schools every time a COVID-19 case is reported there, and then calls are made for contact tracing along with notifying families of the need to quarantine.

Across the entire district, the COVID-19 dashboard shows 70 new cases reported this week along with 1,060 exposures to the virus.