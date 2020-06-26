Federal funding for Texas ‘community-based testing sites’ extended, Gov. Abbott says

Col. Peter Coldwell, M.D. of the Texas Army National Guard, recieves a nasopharygeal swab as part of a COVID-19 screening at a community based testing facility in Fredericksburg, Texas, April 19, 2020. The Texas Military Department, in tandem with state partners, has established community based testing facilities to provide drive-in COVID-19 screenings to communities not served by a county health department. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Charles E. Spirtos)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Federal funding for community-based testing sites across Texas will continue, Gov. Greg Abbott announced Friday.

The seven sites across Texas that were originally set to lose federal funding at the end of June will have it extended. Abbott said he requested that the funding continue to testing sites in the Houston and Dallas areas as COVID-19 cases spike not only in Texas, but around the country.

“The State of Texas remains unwavering in our efforts to secure access to testing in communities across the state,” Abbott said. “These federally-supported testing sites are a vital component of this commitment. I thank our federal partners for extending these operations in Texas, and for their flexibility in allocating their resources to the communities of Dallas and Houston that are experiencing a high number of COVID-19 cases right now.”

When the announcement to withdraw federal funding from these sites was made, Texas Sens. Ted Cruz and John Cornyn both pushed back and clamored for the funding to continue, a report from CNBC said.

Admiral Brett Giroir, the Trump Administration’s testing chief, insisted federal aid for the sites wasn’t going away. He said they would “be providing federal support in a different way.”