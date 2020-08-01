FBI suspects COVID-19 tests administered at New Braunfels facility shouldn’t have been used

FILE – In this July 23, 2020, file photo James Robson, a biomedical engineering graduate student, holds a swab and specimen vial in the new COVID-19, on-campus testing lab at Boston University in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas (KXAN) — The Federal Bureau of Investigation is looking for people who were tested for COVID-19 at a New Braunfels healthcare facility, after it suspects the tests shouldn’t have been used.

FBI San Antonio released a warning Saturday to those tested at Living Health Holistic Healthcare in the past few weeks. The facility is located at 1423 North Walnut Avenue near TX-337.

“Authorities have reason to suspect the COVID-19 tests administered at the facility should not have been used to diagnose or rule out an active COVID-19 infection,” FBI San Antonio said.

The bureau is asking those tested at Living Health to call (210) 225-6741, prompt #1, or report it online.

FBI San Antonio also encourages those people to get another test at their primary care physician, local health department, free-standing emergency room or urgent-care facility.