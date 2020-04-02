Fayette County leaders postpone May election due to coronavirus

TAMPA, FL – OCTOBER 22: Voting booths are setup at the Yuengling center on the campus of University of South Florida as workers prepare to open the doors to early voters on October 22, 2018 in Tampa, Florida. Florida voters head to the polls to cast their early ballots in the race for the Senate as well as the Governors seats. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

FAYETTE COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Fayette County officials announced Thursday that elections scheduled for May will be postponed until November due to the growing COVID-19 pandemic.

In a press release, county leaders said they would be exercising authority granted to them by a proclamation made by Gov. Abbott on March 18 authorizing the postponment of local elections in Texas.

The May 2, election was to choose three Board of Directors for Fayette County.

The press release stated that applications for ballot by mail for voters over the age of 65 will still be valid for the November election.

Voter registration for the new election is Oct. 5 and the deadline to send in ABBM is Oct. 23. The early voting dates will be Oct. 19 through Oct. 23.