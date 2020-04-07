Fayette County to shut down all hotels, motels due to coronavirus

FAYETTE COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Fayette County Sheriff Keith Korenek says he will close all hotels, motels, bed and breakfasts and AirBnb lodging to transit/tourist occupancy due to COVID-19 pandemic.

He said the closure is effective noon Tuesday, but people staying in those places on a permanent or at-home basis are excluded from the order.

“I will not let transient/thru travelers, some of whom are in violation of standing directives within their jurisdictions to stay at home, jeopardize the health and safety of our residents by exposing them to unnecessary and/or willful contact,” Korenek said.

The order will remain in place indefinitely, Korenek said.

“I ask that you continue to monitor the Fayette County website and all official State and Federal websites for the most accurate information,” Korenek said.

“The Office of Fayette County Emergency Management will continue to get important information to you as quickly as possible. I thank you all for your effort in doing what we need to do to get through this crisis together,” he said.