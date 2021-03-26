Factors affecting the COVID-19 data in Texas

AUSTIN (KXAN) — KXAN is keeping track of COVID-19 data across Texas. Below is a list of factors and notes affecting the data that is released by the Texas Department of State Health Services.

On May 23 and 24, 2020, testing data was not available due to a “technical problem with electronic lab reports.”

On June 16, 2020, DSHS reported an additional 1,476 cases and seven deaths that had previously gone unreported. These cases were among TDCJ prison inmates in Anderson and Brazoria County.

On July 15, 2020, DSHS announced that the San Antonio Metro Health District had been reporting probable cases in its total for Bexar County, rather than just confirmed cases. As a result, 3,484 probable cases were removed from the county and state total.

On July 17, 2020, DSHS announced around 4,662 previously-uncounted cases in Bexar County. According to San Antonio Metro Health, the cases had not been reported as”the result of a “backlog in the reporting process.”

Between July 23 and July 28, 2020, DSHS reported incomplete hospitalization data “due to a transition in reporting to comply with new federal requirements.” Because of this transition, not every hospital was able to provide complete data to the state, resulting in a partial data set:

On July 23, 84.5 percent of hospitals reported complete data

On July 24, 90 percent of hospitals reported complete data

On July 25, 89 percent of hospitals reported complete data

On July 26, 85 percent of hospitals reported complete data

On July 27, 82 percent of hospitals reported complete data

On July 28, 91 percent of hospitals reported complete data

The percent of hospitals reporting data returned to normal levels on July 29.

On July 25, 2020, DSHS announced that the Corpus Christi-Nueces County Public Health District had been reporting probable cases in its total. As a result, 2,092 probable cases were removed from the county and state total.

On July 27, 2020, DSHS changed the way it reports COVID-19 deaths. The state previously counted COVID-19 fatalities after local health departments verified each death. Now, the state identifies COVID-19 deaths using the cause of death listed on death certificates. Because of this change, 675 new deaths were added to the state’s total on July 27.

On July 30, 2020, DSHS reported that during the shift to using death certificate data to count COVID-19 deaths, an “automation error” caused 225 deaths to be included that were not directly caused by COVID-19. A manual quality check of data revealed the issue late on July 29. Those deaths were removed from the state’s total.

On August 3, 2020, DSHS removed 471 cases from Bexar County’s total. Those had been duplicate cases reported by San Antonio Metro Health.

On August 11, 2020, DSHS announced 890 previously-uncounted cases in Nueces County. According to the state, these cases stemmed “from a laboratory reporting backlog.”

In mid August, 2020, DSHS revealed that more than 500,000 test results had been backlogged, meaning thousands of positive cases had gone unreported. The state said this was partly due to a lab reporting system upgrade on August 1, that allowed the system to process a higher volume of test results. In addition, coding errors had prevented data from some hospitals and commercial labs from being uploaded to the state’s reporting system.

Of the 504,000 backlogged tests, 95,000 were reported on August 12. Another 59,000 were reported on August 15. On September 8, DSHS told KXAN it plans to “pull out” any future large batches of backlogged test results so they do not affect the state’s positive rate. DSHS had been including backlogged test totals, but not backlogged cases, which deflated the positive rate.

The backlogged cases were added to the state’s total over the span of several weeks:

Date Confirmed Cases Probable Cases El Paso (2), Galveston (7), Harris (101), Kleberg (1), Walker (10), Zapata (2) Colorado (3), Liberty (1), Starr (1), Waller (1), Willacy (1) Atascosa (1), Austin (1), Calhoun (4), Cass (7), Ellis (1), El Paso (6), Garza (1), Guadalupe (1), Harris (68), Jackson (2), Karnes (3), Kendall (1), Kerr (1), Kinney (1), Lamb (1), Lavaca (4), Madison (1), Medina (3), Motley (1), Orange (11), Rockwall (1) Austin (1), Bastrop (4), Bowie (2), Burnet (1), Caldwell (2), Cass (2), Franklin (1), Grimes (4), Harrison (2), Hopkins (1), Kendall (13), Matagorda (1), Medina (9), Montague (1), Morris (1), Orange (6), Swisher (1), Titus (5), Walker (2), Waller (5), Washington (2), Wharton (3), Willacy (1) Aransas (1), Atascosa (1), Baylor (1), Brazos (2029), Calhoun (6), Cass (2), Childress (1), Comanche (1), Crosby (1), Dimmit (2), Eastland (1), Ellis (155), El Paso (4), Freestone (1), Galveston (2), Gonzales (1), Gray (1), Grimes (1), Harris (57), Hidalgo (19), Hill (2), Johnson (6), Karnes (1), Kaufman (9), Kerr (7), Lavaca (1), Liberty (1), Medina (1), Moore (1), Nacogdoches (2), Orange (8), Parker (1), Rockwall (3), Starr (1), Titus (1), Wharton (1), Wilson (6), Wise (6) Bowie (1), Ellis (139), Freestone (2), Gray (3), Guadalupe (1), Hidalgo (58), Johnson (1), Kaufman (10), Kerr (1), Kleberg (1), La Salle (1), Liberty (2), Montague (1), Morris (3), Nacogdoches (2), Orange (8), San Jacinto (1), Starr (1), Titus (2), Upshur (1), Waller (3), Wharton (3), Wilson (4), Wise (9) Atascosa (4), Bandera (1), Bee (1), Coke (1), Colorado (1), Coryell (1), El Paso (12), Frio (1), Gillespie (1), Gonzales (1), Harris (45), Hidalgo (82), Johnson (10), Limestone (1), Shelby (1), Starr (4), Trinity (1), Upshur (1), Willacy (1) Atascosa (7), Austin (1), Bandera (4), Bowie (1), Caldwell (1), Dimmit (1), Erath (1), Fannin (1), Freestone (1), Frio (8), Grimes (1), Guadalupe (1), Hidalgo (29), Hopkins (1), Houston (1), Jim Wells (1), Johnson (1), Kleberg (7), Lavaca (1), Liberty (5), Llano (2), Moore (2), Nacogdoches (1), San Jacinto (3), San Saba (1), Swisher (1), Titus (1), Trinity (1), Walker (6), Waller (16), Washington (1) Armstrong (3), Atascosa (13), Bailey (2), Bandera (1), Baylor (1), Bowie (1), Calhoun (2), Camp (1), Carson (10), Castro (3), Childress (7), Cochran (3), Crosby (4), Deaf Smith (7), Dickens (1), Ellis (5), El Paso (11), Erath (3), Floyd (4), Garza (5), Gillespie (1), Gray (14), Guadalupe (3), Hall (3), Hansford (5), Harris (49), Hemphill (2), Hidalgo (183), Hockley (26), Hutchinson (43), Johnson (6), Kaufman (1), Kendall (3), Kerr (1), Lamb (23), Lavaca (1), Liberty (1), Lipscomb (2), Medina (1), Moore (23), Nacogdoches (1), Ochiltree (5), Oldham (2), Parmer (5), Rockwall (1), Sherman (6), Starr (16), Swisher (2), Titus (1), Wheeler (8), Willacy (1), Wilson (1) Armstrong (2), Atascosa (1), Bailey (1), Bastrop (3), Briscoe (1), Carson (3), Castro (5), Cochran (1), Comanche (1), Crosby (6), Deaf Smith (7), Dickens (1), Dimmit (1), Donley (2), Ellis (7), Fannin (2), Floyd (1), Garza (12), Gray (5), Guadalupe (1), Hansford (11), Harrison (1), Hartley (1), Hidalgo (41), Hockley (6), Hood (2), Hutchinson (6), Jim Wells (1), Johnson (3), Kaufman (1), Kleberg (1), Lamb (3), Liberty (1), Medina (1), Moore (5), Motley (1), Ochiltree (1), Oldham (1), Parmer (4), Rockwall (1), San Jacinto (1), Swisher (2), Wilson (1) Armstrong (1), Atascosa (1), Carson (9), Childress (1), Clay (1), Crosby (3), Dallam (1), Deaf Smith (4), El Paso (7), Floyd (1), Galveston (1), Gray (5), Hall (1), Harris (13), Hartley (2), Haskell (1), Hemphill (1), Hidalgo (87), Hockley (12), Hood (5), Hutchinson (23), Jackson (1), Johnson (8), Jones (2), Kaufman (1), Lamb (6), Liberty (1), Medina (1), Montague (1), Moore (13), Motley (1), Nacogdoches (1), Ochiltree (4), Oldham (2), Rockwall (1), Wheeler (2), Wilbarger (1) Archer (1), Armstrong (1), Atascosa (1), Bailey (1), Castro (3), Comanche (1), Cooke (1), Coryell (1), Crosby (3), Deaf Smith (6), Fannin (1), Floyd (4), Hansford (7), Harrison (3), Hidalgo (29), Hockley (4), Hood (6), Hopkins (1), Johnson (1), Jones (1), Kleberg (1), Lamb (2), Liberty (1), Moore (1), Nacogdoches (5), Panola (1), Parmer (3), Swisher (3), Wheeler (2), Wilson (2), Wise (3) Bexar (123), Coryell (1), El Paso (3), Harris (46), Hidalgo (39) Bexar (542), Hidalgo (9) El Paso (12), Frio (1), Galveston (1), Guadalupe (2), Harris (51), Lavaca (1), Nueces (1), Panola (2), Rusk (1) Atascosa (1), Gillespie (1), Kendall (2), Medina (1) Austin (1), Bastrop (1), Colorado (1), El Paso (6), Frio (1), Galveston (1), Guadalupe (2), Harris (52), Johnson (6), Kaufman (2), Lavaca (1), Liberty (1), Limestone (1), Montague (1), Nueces (1), Parker (1), Rockwall (1), San Jacinto (1), Willacy (2) Atascosa (1), Bastrop (9), Burnet (1), Cooke (1), Ellis (1), Fannin (1), Gillespie (1), Hopkins (1), Johnson (1), Kaufman (1), Kendall (2), Liberty (2), Matagorda (3), Medina (1), Walker (1), Waller (4), Wharton (1), Willacy (3), Wise (3) Aransas (2), Atascosa (1), Austin (1), Bandera (3), Collin (1), Ellis (1), El Paso (15), Erath (1), Galveston (1), Gonzales (1), Harris (72), Jim Wells (1), Kaufman (1), Kerr (1), Lavaca (1), Liberty (8), Matagorda (1), Parker (1), Starr (1), Titus (1), Trinity (1), Victoria (2), Walker (4), Waller (4) Atascosa (2), Austin (1), Bandera (1), Baylor (1), Crosby (1), Eastland (1), Guadalupe (7), Kendall (2), La Salle (1), Liberty (13), Llano (1), Matagorda (1), Medina (1), Nacogdoches (5), Nueces (3), Panola (2), Stephens (1), Upshur (1), Waller (2), Wharton (1), Wilson (5) Atascosa (5), Austin (1), Coke (1), El Paso (10), Harris (100), Harrison (1), Johnson (2), Jones (1), Kendall (1), Kerr (4), Liberty (1), Nacogdoches (1), Parker (1), Starr (2), Walker (1), Willacy (1) Atascosa (2), Austin (1), Bastrop (1), Ellis (2), Haskell (1), Hood (1), Houston (1), Jim Wells (2), Johnson (2), Liberty (1), Medina (10), Morris (1), Nacogdoches (1), Nueces (2), Panola (1), Rockwall (3), Upshur (1), Waller (2) Bandera (1), Bastrop (1), Borden (8), Calhoun (1), Collingsworth (3), Colorado (1), Dimmit (1), Ellis (2), El Paso (55), Freestone (1), Galveston (1), Gonzales (1), Guadalupe (9), Harris (118), Harrison (2), Hill (1), Johnson (10), Karnes (1), Kendall (2), Kerr (3), Kinney (1), Lavaca (1), Leon (3), Liberty (2), Matagorda (1), Medina (2), Nueces (1), Parker (1), Roberts (8), Rusk (1), Upshur (1), Victoria (1), Walker (1), Washington (1), Wilson (2), Wise (1) Atascosa (3), Austin (1), Borden (1), Ellis (2), Frio (1), Gonzales (1), Guadalupe (14), Hood (1), Johnson (5), Kaufman (3), Kendall (9), Lee (1), Liberty (7), Matagorda (1), Medina (8), Nacogdoches (4), Parker (3), Red River (1), Rockwall (2), Washington (1), Wharton (1), Wilson (7), Wise (2), Zavala (1) Atascosa (3), Cass (1), Collin (2), Crosby (1), Dimmit (1), Ellis (1), El Paso (60), Fannin (1), Frio (3), Guadalupe (5), Harris (91), Hockley (1), Hood (1), Johnson (2), Kaufman (1), Lamb (1), La Salle (2), Parker (1), Parmer (1) Archer (1), Atascosa (1), Callahan (1), Camp (1), Cooke (1), Ellis (6), Erath (3), Frio (1), Gonzales (1), Guadalupe (15), Hockley (1), Johnson (3), Kaufman (5), Parker (2), Parmer (1), Red River (1), Rockwall (2), Titus (3), Wilbarger (1), Young (1) Bexar (157), Caldwell (1), Coryell (3), El Paso (50), Harris (250), Nueces (2) Bexar (663), Bowie (1), Leon (1), Nueces (5) El Paso (1), Galveston (14), Harris (265) Walker (1) Bandera (1), Burleson (1), Coryell (1), Cottle (1), El Paso (31), Galveston (6), Harris (198), Hood (3), Johnson (1), Kaufman (2), Leon (1), Presidio (1), Titus (1), Washington (1), Willacy (1), Wilson (1) Camp (1), Comanche (2), Ellis (1), Goliad (1), Guadalupe (1), Harrison (1), Kaufman (1), Kendall (1), Panola (2), Rusk (1), Shelby (5) Atascosa (1), Bastrop (1), Bowie (1), Caldwell (1), Calhoun (2), Callahan (1), Coleman (1), Cooke (1), Ellis (6), El Paso (15), Fannin (1), Galveston (1), Guadalupe (3), Hamilton (1), Harris (248), Johnson (6), Kaufman (4), Leon (1), Marion (1), Montague (1), Nacogdoches (5), Palo Pinto (1), Parker (2), Presidio (1), Rockwall (1), Shelby (1), Starr (4), Wise (4), Young (1) Archer (2), Bastrop (4), Baylor (1), Bowie (2), Callahan (1), Clay (1), Coleman (4), Colorado (1), Comanche (2), Cooke (6), Ellis (5), Fannin (29), Frio (1), Guadalupe (2), Hockley (1), Hood (1), Johnson (1), Jones (1), Kaufman (6), Kendall (1), Matagorda (1), Medina (6), Panola (18), Parker (1), Red River (3), Rockwall (2), Shelby (2), Starr (2), Wilbarger (1), Wilson (1), Young (1) Armstrong (2), Bailey (8), Carson (2), Childress (1), Cochran (1), Coleman (3), Collin (1), Dallam (2), Deaf Smith (3), Dimmit (3), Duval (1), Ellis (1), El Paso (36), Fannin (2), Fayette (1), Freestone (1), Galveston (5), Gillespie (1), Gray (5), Hall (1), Hansford (1), Harris (395), Hartley (1), Hockley (4), Houston (1), Hutchinson (14), Johnson (9), Lamb (4), Liberty (1), Moore (2), Ochiltree (1), Parker (1), Parmer (19), Sherman (1), Stonewall (1), Waller (6), Wheeler (3), Wise (2), Zavala (2) Archer (1), Atascosa (1), Bailey (1), Briscoe (1), Caldwell (1), Carson (1), Castro (1), Coleman (5), Cooke (13), Crosby (1), Dallam (2), Deaf Smith (2), Dimmit (2), Donley (1), Ellis (4), Erath (3), Falls (1), Fannin (54), Fayette (1), Frio (3), Garza (2), Gray (1), Guadalupe (4), Hansford (1), Hockley (1), Hood (16), Johnson (2), Jones (1), Kaufman (1), Kendall (1), Matagorda (5), Medina (1), Ochiltree (2), Panola (6), Parker (1), Parmer (3), Shackelford (1), Shelby (1), Sherman (1), Starr (2), Walker (1), Wilson (1) Atascosa (1), Blanco (1), Bowie (3), Clay (1), Coleman (1), Collin (11), Comanche (5), Cooke (1), Cottle (1), Ellis (7), El Paso (21), Fannin (1), Galveston (4), Gonzales (1), Guadalupe (1), Harris (125), Haskell (1), Houston (1), Jackson (1), Jim Wells (2), Johnson (2), Kaufman (2), Lavaca (1), Leon (1), Liberty (3), Lipscomb (2), Mills (1), Oldham (1), Panola (1), Parker (8), Robertson (1), Rockwall (1), Swisher (1), Throckmorton (1), Titus (1), Waller (7), Wise (2), Zapata (1) Archer (1), Atascosa (4), Austin (1), Cass (1), Coleman (5), Colorado (1), Comanche (1), Cooke (49), Delta (1), Dimmit (1), Ellis (4), Erath (4), Fannin (45), Floyd (1), Foard (1), Franklin (1), Guadalupe (24), Hockley (2), Hood (1), Hopkins (1), Jim Wells (4), Johnson (12), Kaufman (10), Kendall (4), Liberty (13), Llano (1), Madison (1), Nacogdoches (4), Panola (1), Parker (3), Red River (2), Rockwall (1), San Jacinto (5), Shelby (3), Stephens (1), Titus (1), Wilson (8), Wise (3) Bandera (1), Bastrop (1), Bee (1), Caldwell (1), Callahan (1), Carson (1), Cochran (1), Collin (5), Colorado (2), Coryell (1), Dimmit (1), Eastland (1), Ellis (1), El Paso (31), Erath (2), Falls (1), Fannin (1), Frio (1), Gonzales (2), Gray (1), Guadalupe (9), Hall (1), Hansford (1), Harris (315), Hood (1), Johnson (1), Jones (2), Kaufman (7), Lamb (1), Liberty (1), Limestone (1), Medina (1), Montague (1), Ochiltree (1), Oldham (1), Parker (2), Rockwall (1), Runnels (1), Waller (4), Washington (1), Wheeler (1), Wilbarger (2) Austin (1), Bailey (2), Bastrop (2), Carson (1), Coryell (1), Deaf Smith (2), Delta (1), Eastland (1), Fannin (1), Fayette (1), Gray (1), Guadalupe (13), Hall (1), Hill (2), Hood (2), Johnson (2), Kaufman (26), Lamb (1), La Salle (2), Liberty (4), Medina (3), Moore (1), Parker (11), Red River (2), Rockwall (1), San Saba (1), Titus (1), Waller (1), Wilson (4), Wise (1) Bandera (1), Bexar (135), El Paso (4), Harris (641), Waller (6) Bexar (497), Guadalupe (2), Medina (2), Waller (6), Wilson (1) Bowie (1), Collin (5), El Paso (13), Galveston (8), Harris (500), Jim Wells (2), Nacogdoches (1) Aransas (1), Bowie (1), Starr (1) Aransas (1), Atascosa (2), Bastrop (2), Bee (3), Calhoun (1), Clay (1), Colorado (1), Cooke (1), Dimmit (2), Ellis (4), El Paso (13), Galveston (16), Guadalupe (4), Harris (517), Johnson (3), Kaufman (15), Kendall (3), Limestone (1), Medina (3), Parker (1), Presidio (1), San Jacinto (1), Starr (1), Tarrant (103), Trinity (2), Wilson (1), Zavala (1) Atascosa (6), Austin (3), Bandera (2), Bastrop (3), Blanco (2), Caldwell (1), Calhoun (1), Camp (1), Colorado (2), Ellis (1), Fannin (1), Fayette (1), Freestone (1), Gonzales (2), Guadalupe (11), Harrison (5), Jackson (3), Jim Wells (4), Johnson (4), Karnes (3), Kaufman (24), Kendall (6), Kerr (2), Liberty (5), Matagorda (1), Medina (12), Parker (4), Rockwall (1), Rusk (1), San Jacinto (12), Shelby (1), Starr (3), Trinity (6), Upshur (5), Walker (1), Waller (2), Washington (1), Wharton (1), Wilson (6), Wise (2) Atascosa (2), Bastrop (12), Bee (10), Burnet (3), Caldwell (1), Dallam (1), Deaf Smith (1), El Paso (32), Floyd (1), Galveston (1), Gray (2), Guadalupe (1), Harris (588), Hockley (1), Hood (1), Houston (1), Hutchinson (2), Jim Wells (2), Johnson (5), Kaufman (6), Llano (1), Presidio (1), Rockwall (1), Tarrant (104), Upshur (1), Wharton (1), Willacy (2), Wilson (1), Wise (1) Archer (1), Atascosa (7), Austin (2), Bailey (2), Bastrop (12), Borden (1), Bowie (9), Burnet (1), Caldwell (2), Calhoun (1), Cass (2), Colorado (8), Coryell (1), Crosby (3), Eastland (1), Ellis (4), Erath (5), Guadalupe (2), Harrison (1), Hill (1), Hood (4), Hopkins (3), Houston (2), Jim Wells (1), Johnson (15), Kaufman (6), Lampasas (1), Liberty (2), Limestone (1), Medina (4), Nacogdoches (4), Nueces (9), Palo Pinto (3), Parker (9), Rockwall (8), Rusk (2), Upshur (5), Waller (1), Willacy (1), Wilson (3), Wise (3), Young (1) Archer (1), Atascosa (5), Bailey (1), Bandera (1), Bastrop (2), Baylor (1), Childress (1), Cochran (1), Dallam (110), Deaf Smith (5), Ellis (6), El Paso (64), Erath (1), Fannin (1), Floyd (1), Galveston (1), Gonzales (1), Gray (4), Grimes (1), Guadalupe (1), Hall (1), Harris (995), Hartley (73), Hockley (2), Hood (2), Hutchinson (5), Jack (2), Johnson (17), Kaufman (6), Kendall (2), Kerr (2), Lavaca (1), Leon (1), Mason (1), Medina (4), Moore (11), Ochiltree (4), Oldham (1), Palo Pinto (3), Parker (7), Rockwall (16), San Saba (1), Tarrant (203), Upton (1), Wheeler (1), Willacy (3), Wilson (1), Winkler (1), Wise (1) Archer (2), Atascosa (2), Austin (4), Bailey (1), Bandera (3), Bastrop (1), Callahan (1), Carson (1), Castro (1), Clay (1), Colorado (2), Cooke (1), Crane (2), Crosby (1), Dallam (60), Deaf Smith (4), Delta (1), Dickens (1), Donley (1), Ellis (407), Falls (19), Fannin (1), Floyd (1), Garza (2), Grimes (1), Guadalupe (5), Hansford (2), Hartley (31), Hill (1), Hood (1), Hopkins (1), Hutchinson (1), Johnson (38), Karnes (2), Kaufman (12), Kendall (1), Kerr (2), La Salle (1), Liberty (7), Limestone (2), Madison (1), Matagorda (5), Medina (12), Moore (2), Nueces (3), Parker (14), Parmer (3), Pecos (1), Reeves (1), Robertson (1), Rockwall (17), Somervell (1), Swisher (3), Upshur (1), Walker (2), Waller (12), Ward (1), Washington (1), Wharton (1), Winkler (2), Wise (3) Bastrop (1), Baylor (1), Briscoe (1), Calhoun (1), Carson (1), Cochran (1), Colorado (4), Coryell (2), Dallam (36), Ellis (1), El Paso (77), Erath (1), Frio (1), Gillespie (3), Gray (2), Grimes (1), Guadalupe (8), Hansford (1), Harris (1157), Hartley (11), Hill (1), Hockley (4), Hutchinson (2), Jackson (1), Johnson (9), Kendall (2), Kerr (2), Kleberg (1), La Salle (1), Lavaca (3), Liberty (5), Medina (3), Moore (21), Morris (1), Nueces (1), Oldham (1), Parker (1), Parmer (1), Rockwall (13), Sherman (34), Titus (1), Walker (1), Wilson (1), Wise (1) Archer (1), Atascosa (1), Bastrop (6), Bosque (1), Bowie (2), Brooks (1), Calhoun (1), Callahan (1), Camp (1), Colorado (2), Crosby (1), Dallam (7), Deaf Smith (1), Ellis (89), Floyd (1), Freestone (1), Gillespie (2), Gray (1), Hansford (3), Hartley (5), Hill (4), Hood (1), Houston (1), Jackson (1), Johnson (20), Karnes (1), Kaufman (1), Kendall (1), Kleberg (1), Lamb (2), Lee (1), Liberty (7), Lipscomb (1), Matagorda (1), Medina (1), Moore (3), Nueces (4), Ochiltree (1), Oldham (1), Parker (9), Robertson (1), Rockwall (16), Sherman (3), Swisher (1), Walker (3), Waller (2), Willacy (1), Wise (2) Atascosa (3), Bastrop (2), Burnet (1), Caldwell (4), Calhoun (1), Childress (1), Comanche (6), Cooke (3), Coryell (2), Eastland (2), Ellis (5), El Paso (13), Fannin (19), Gillespie (1), Gray (3), Guadalupe (10), Harris (166), Hartley (2), Hill (1), Johnson (13), Kaufman (1), La Salle (16), Limestone (3), Parker (4), Washington (1), Wheeler (1), Willacy (1), Wilson (1), Wise (1) Bastrop (3), Burleson (2), Burnet (2), Cochran (1), Colorado (2), Comanche (20), Coryell (3), Ellis (11), Fannin (2), Fayette (1), Gillespie (1), Goliad (4), Guadalupe (4), Hansford (1), Jim Wells (38), Johnson (9), Kendall (1), La Salle (66), Lee (3), Liberty (1), Llano (5), Parker (5), San Saba (2), Waller (10), Washington (1), Wilson (2), Wise (5) Bexar (190), Bowie (2), Brazoria (77), El Paso (23), Harris (1,190) Bexar (301), Brazoria (55), Nueces (1), Waller (1) Bowie (2), Calhoun (3), Duval (1), El Paso (36), Frio (4), Galveston (4), Gonzales (1), Guadalupe (2), Harris (99), Kendall (2), Medina (1) Duval (14), Guadalupe (1), Jim Wells (5), Kleberg (1), Medina (1), Starr (1), Wilson (1) Archer (3), Bee (1), Camp (1), Clay (6), Comanche (35), Dallam (1), Ellis (5), El Paso (33), Galveston (18), Hardeman (3), Harris (2,716), Hood (2), Johnson (21), Jones (1), Kaufman (2), Lee (1), Liberty (6), Madison (1), McMullen (1), Montague (2), Moore (1), Palo Pinto (2), Parker (10), Somervell (1), Washington (1), Wharton (1), Wilbarger (6), Willacy (2), Young (3) Austin (5), Bastrop (3), Caldwell (1), Colorado (1), Comanche (24), Cooke (1), Duval (1), Eastland (20), Ellis (5), Erath (1), Hood (1), Johnson (6), Kaufman (2), Kleberg (1), Liberty (4), Llano (5), Matagorda (2), Palo Pinto (1), Parker (5), Rockwall (2), San Saba (1), Starr (2), Upton (1), Walker (1), Wilbarger (1), Willacy (7) Atascosa (2), Bastrop (3), Bowie (1), Burleson (1), Caldwell (1), Calhoun (2), Colorado (2), Comanche (43), Deaf Smith (1), Eastland (3), Ellis (7), El Paso (80), Erath (2), Fannin (1), Fayette (1), Galveston (4), Gillespie (1), Guadalupe (10), Hansford (1), Harris (200), Hill (3), Hopkins (1), Jim Wells (1), Johnson (21), Jones (3), Kaufman (3), Kendall (1), Kleberg (1), Lavaca (1), Lee (2), Liberty (4), Parker (8), Rockwall (3), Shelby (1), Starr (1), Victoria (2), Washington (1), Wharton (1), Wilbarger (3), Willacy (12), Wilson (3), Young (1) Archer (1), Atascosa (3), Austin (3), Bandera (1), Bastrop (2), Bee (1), Bowie (3), Callahan (3), Camp (1), Comanche (32), Deaf Smith (1), Eastland (1), Ellis (7), Fannin (2), Fayette (1), Frio (1), Gillespie (3), Gonzales (1), Guadalupe (10), Harrison (1), Haskell (1), Hill (1), Hood (1), Houston (2), Jim Wells (4), Johnson (8), Jones (1), Karnes (1), Kaufman (10), Kendall (10), Kent (1), Liberty (17), Llano (1), Matagorda (1), Palo Pinto (1), Panola (6), Parker (5), Parmer (2), Rockwall (1), Runnels (2), San Jacinto (1), Walker (4), Washington (5), Wheeler (1), Wilson (12), Wise (3) Atascosa (5), Austin (1), Bastrop (1), Calhoun (1), Coleman (1), Collin (3), Comanche (11), Dallam (1), Dimmit (1), Ellis (7), El Paso (23), Erath (2), Fannin (1), Franklin (2), Freestone (3), Galveston (13), Gonzales (2), Gray (1), Guadalupe (10), Hardeman (1), Harris (142), Hill (2), Hutchinson (2), Jackson (1), Johnson (23), Kaufman (4), Kendall (1), Limestone (3), Mason (1), Medina (3), Montague (2), Parker (5), Rockwall (8), Rusk (1), Shelby (1), Upton (1), Walker (1), Wilbarger (1), Willacy (6), Wilson (3), Wise (1), Young (1), Zavala (1) Archer (1), Atascosa (1), Austin (4), Blanco (1), Bowie (2), Burleson (1), Burnet (2), Callahan (1), Colorado (2), Comanche (3), Cooke (1), Crane (2), Duval (4), Eastland (12), Ellis (9), Erath (1), Fannin (6), Grimes (1), Guadalupe (2), Hood (3), Jackson (1), Jim Wells (4), Johnson (17), Kaufman (6), Lampasas (2), Liberty (32), Limestone (1), Matagorda (15), Medina (12), Palo Pinto (1), Parker (2), Pecos (1), Reeves (1), San Jacinto (1), San Saba (1), Starr (1), Walker (2), Waller (5), Ward (1), Wharton (9), Wilbarger (1), Willacy (1), Winkler (2), Wise (2), Young (1), Zavala (1) Atascosa (2), Bastrop (1), Bosque (1), Burnet (1), Caldwell (1), Colorado (2), Comanche (4), Deaf Smith (1), Eastland (9), Ellis (3), El Paso (115), Erath (1), Fannin (1), Galveston (27), Grimes (1), Guadalupe (7), Harris (107), Harrison (1), Hill (1), Hood (1), Houston (1), Jackson (1), Jim Wells (3), Johnson (22), Kaufman (2), Kendall (3), Kerr (1), Lampasas (1), Leon (1), Liberty (7), Limestone (6), Llano (2), Matagorda (1), Palo Pinto (3), Panola (1), Parker (8), Robertson (1), Rockwall (1), Starr (2), Waller (1), Washington (1), Wharton (1), Wilson (2), Wise (3), Young (1), Zapata (1), Zavala (1) Archer (1), Atascosa (2), Austin (4), Bandera (2), Bastrop (2), Burleson (2), Callahan (3), Colorado (2), Comanche (12), Coryell (1), Crane (1), Eastland (1), Ellis (16), Erath (3), Falls (1), Fayette (1), Grimes (3), Guadalupe (12), Hood (3), Johnson (7), Jones (3), Kaufman (1), Kendall (4), Liberty (20), Limestone (6), Mills (4), Montague (2), Parker (6), Rockwall (3), Rusk (1), San Jacinto (1), San Saba (2), Starr (1), Stonewall (2), Waller (4), Washington (2), Wharton (3), Wilson (4), Winkler (1), Wise (3) Atascosa (92), Bandera (8), Bastrop (1), Caldwell (2), Calhoun (6), Comanche (1), Coryell (5), Dimmit (2), Edwards (1), Ellis (2), El Paso (54), Fannin (1), Frio (4), Gillespie (5), Gonzales (1), Grimes (1), Guadalupe (66), Hardeman (1), Harris (65), Jackson (2), Johnson (7), Karnes (5), Kendall (19), Kerr (7), Lampasas (1), Lavaca (1), Liberty (6), Limestone (2), Matagorda (2), Medina (51), Mills (1), Palo Pinto (1), Parker (4), Rusk (1), San Jacinto (1), Washington (1), Wilson (23), Wise (1), Zapata (1), Zavala (8) Archer (1), Atascosa (119), Bandera (53), Bastrop (1), Burleson (1), Calhoun (178), Callahan (3), Dimmit (30), Edwards (6), Fannin (1), Fayette (1), Freestone (1), Frio (15), Gillespie (67), Gonzales (88), Grimes (2), Guadalupe (373), Hill (1), Houston (1), Jackson (76), Johnson (3), Jones (3), Karnes (64), Kendall (145), Kerr (108), Kinney (3), Lavaca (66), Lee (1), Limestone (2), Parker (4), Real (5), Rockwall (2), San Jacinto (3), Shelby (4), Trinity (1), Washington (2), Wilbarger (1), Wilson (190), Wise (1), Zapata (3), Zavala (13) Bexar (3,087), Harris (308), Liberty (3), Waller (1) Bexar (334) Aransas (2), Galveston (1), Harris (201), Jim Wells (1), Matagorda (1), Nacogdoches (1), Nueces (2) Jim Wells (1), Nueces (7), Starr (3), Willacy (4), Zapata (1) Armstrong (1), Burnet (1), Carson (5), Castro (1), Childress (3), Cochran (1), Collingsworth (1), Dallam (63), Deaf Smith (4), Gray (8), Hansford (3), Harris (86), Harrison (1), Hartley (5), Hemphill (1), Hill (1), Hockley (13), Hutchinson (6), Jim Wells (1), Moore (3), Motley (2), Ochiltree (1), Parmer (1), Robertson (1), Sherman (9), Swisher (1), Washington (1), Zapata (6) Bastrop (1), Briscoe (1), Carson (1), Crane (1), Dallam (9), Floyd (1), Hansford (1), Hartley (2), Hockley (1), Liberty (1), Moore (1), Parmer (2), San Jacinto (1), Shelby (1) Atascosa (1), Bowie (1), Brazoria (22), Calhoun (1), Cass (3), El Paso (30), Fayette (3), Galveston (2), Guadalupe (3), Harris (45), Harrison (2), Medina (1), Nueces (1), Rusk (3), Wilson (2) Bandera (1), Bowie (4), Brazoria (1), Caldwell (1), Calhoun (1), Cass (1), Frio (1), Guadalupe (1), Harrison (11), Marion (1), Medina (3) Austin (2), Colorado (1), El Paso (38), Harris (42), Hill (1), Jim Wells (1), Liberty (7), Matagorda (2), Waller (1), Washington (1), Wharton (2), Zapata (1) Bastrop (1), Liberty (14), Upton (1), Walker (3), Wharton (1) Bastrop (1), Blanco (3), Burleson (1), Caldwell (2), Callahan (1), Clay (1), Comanche (3), Coryell (1), Eastland (3), Ellis (17), El Paso (26), Fannin (5), Harris (10), Hood (2), Johnson (39), Kaufman (7), Montague (1), Panola (2), Parker (12), Robertson (1), Rockwall (4), Wilbarger (2), Wise (2) Callahan (2), Clay (1), Comanche (2), Cooke (1), Eastland (2), Ellis (16), Erath (2), Fannin (2), Haskell (1), Hood (5), Johnson (23), Kaufman (9), Knox (3), Montague (1), Morris (1), Palo Pinto (2), Parker (20), Rockwall (7), Titus (1), Washington (1), Wise (11), Young (1) Bastrop (1), Bosque (2), Burleson (2), Burnet (1), Coryell (3), El Paso (73), Grimes (1), Harris (215), Hill (3) Aransas (2), Bee (2), Bosque (1), Burnet (1), Hill (1), Jim Hogg (1), Lampasas (1), Llano (1), Matagorda (3), Nacogdoches (2), San Saba (1) El Paso (14), Harris (448), Liberty (1) Austin (3), Brazoria (1), El Paso (32), Galveston (4), Harris (273), Hopkins (1), Liberty (6), Starr (2), Walker (2), Wharton (1), Willacy (1), Zapata (19) Austin (3), Brazoria (6), Jim Hogg (1), Liberty (16), Matagorda (3), Starr (1), Waller (2), Wharton (1), Willacy (1), Zapata (2) Austin (1), Caldwell (1), Calhoun (1), Coryell (1), Ellis (1), El Paso (69), Galveston (10), Harris (300), Hill (1), Jackson (1), Liberty (1), Medina (1), Ochiltree (1), Parker (1), Parmer (1), San Saba (1), Starr (2), Trinity (1), Walker (1), Wharton (1), Willacy (2), Zapata (5), Zavala (1) Aransas (1), Atascosa (1), Austin (4), Bastrop (2), Burnet (1), Fannin (1), Guadalupe (2), Houston (3), Knox (4), Lee (1), Leon (1), Liberty (18), Llano (1), Matagorda (7), Medina (2), Menard (1), Robertson (1), Stonewall (1), Trinity (5), Wharton (2), Wise (1) Austin (2), Bandera (1), Bastrop (2), Brooks (1), Caldwell (3), Calhoun (3), Carson (1), Colorado (5), Comanche (18), Coryell (1), Ellis (5), El Paso (35), Erath (2), Franklin (3), Frio (6), Galveston (15), Gonzales (1), Grimes (1), Guadalupe (4), Harris (227), Hopkins (1), Jim Wells (1), Johnson (12), Kaufman (1), Liberty (6), Medina (667), Parker (7), Stephens (1), Waller (2), Wharton (3), Wilbarger (1), Willacy (9), Wilson (1), Wise (2), Zavala (1) Aransas (1), Austin (2), Bandera (1), Bowie (1), Colorado (4), Comanche (15), Ellis (4), Fayette (1), Gray (1), Guadalupe (2), Hill (1), Hood (1), Jim Wells (2), Johnson (9), Kerr (1), Liberty (9), Matagorda (1), Palo Pinto (1), Parker (14), Walker (1), Waller (1), Willacy (5), Wise (2) Archer (4), Atascosa (1), Bastrop (4), Bosque (1), Bowie (4), Burnet (1), Caldwell (2), Clay (2), Comanche (6), Coryell (20), Deaf Smith (1), Donley (1), Ellis (8), El Paso (31), Erath (1), Foard (1), Frio (1), Galveston (4), Gonzales (1), Guadalupe (7), Hardeman (8), Harris (397), Hockley (1), Hood (1), Howard (1), Jack (2), Jim Wells (1), Johnson (23), Kaufman (8), Kendall (2), Lampasas (7), Limestone (2), Llano (1), Madison (1), McCulloch (1), Parker (12), Pecos (3), Presidio (1), Reeves (1), Refugio (2), Robertson (1), Rockwall (3), San Saba (1), Victoria (1), Wilbarger (4), Willacy (4), Wise (2), Young (5) Atascosa (1), Bailey (1), Bastrop (1), Bee (1), Burleson (3), Burnet (2), Caldwell (2), Comanche (2), Ellis (5), Falls (1), Frio (2), Gonzales (1), Guadalupe (14), Hood (1), Hutchinson (1), Jack (1), Johnson (11), Kaufman (12), Kendall (5), Leon (2), Limestone (1), Llano (1), Madison (1), Parker (2), Parmer (1), Pecos (1), Presidio (1), Robertson (2), Rockwall (1), Starr (4), Ward (1), Willacy (14), Wilson (4), Winkler (1), Wise (4) Archer (2), Armstrong (5), Atascosa (7), Bailey (8), Bee (2), Borden (1), Bosque (2), Briscoe (4), Calhoun (1), Carson (13), Castro (28), Childress (1), Cochran (1), Collingsworth (2), Comanche (1), Coryell (2), Crosby (13), Dallam (2), Deaf Smith (12), Dickens (2), Dimmit (3), Donley (3), Ellis (2), El Paso (23), Floyd (17), Frio (1), Galveston (3), Garza (6), Gonzales (1), Gray (3), Guadalupe (14), Hall (3), Hansford (7), Harris (91), Hemphill (4), Hill (1), Hockley (48), Hood (1), Hopkins (1), Houston (1), Hutchinson (40), Johnson (17), Kaufman (3), Kendall (2), Kerr (3), Kleberg (1), Lamb (17), Lampasas (1), Leon (1), Limestone (2), Lipscomb (1), McCulloch (1), Montague (1), Moore (4), Ochiltree (4), Oldham (7), Palo Pinto (1), Parker (16), Parmer (2), Rockwall (1), San Jacinto (1), San Saba (1), Sherman (2), Swisher (6), Victoria (1), Willacy (3), Wilson (3), Winkler (1), Wise (1) Bailey (1), Bastrop (23), Bee (10), Borden (1), Briscoe (2), Caldwell (2), Calhoun (1), Carson (1), Castro (1), Childress (2), Clay (1), Coleman (1), Comanche (1), Crosby (32), Dallam (2), Deaf Smith (6), Dickens (5), Donley (2), Eastland (1), Ellis (4), Floyd (5), Garza (22), Gillespie (1), Guadalupe (5), Hall (3), Hansford (18), Harrison (1), Hartley (1), Hockley (29), Hood (2), Hopkins (1), Hutchinson (4), Johnson (24), Kaufman (1), Kendall (4), Kerr (1), Lamb (11), Lavaca (1), Lee (1), Leon (1), Limestone (2), Montague (2), Moore (6), Motley (3), Ochiltree (1), Oldham (1), Parker (19), Parmer (1), Rockwall (2), Sherman (2), Somervell (1), Swisher (1), Wheeler (1), Willacy (2), Wilson (1), Wise (7) Atascosa (2), Bailey (2), Bastrop (3), Bee (1), Borden (2), Briscoe (1), Carson (5), Castro (2), Childress (11), Clay (1), Cochran (2), Coleman (1), Collingsworth (4), Comanche (3), Coryell (2), Crosby (5), Deaf Smith (9), Dimmit (1), Duval (1), Ellis (3), Fannin (1), Floyd (1), Freestone (1), Galveston (17), Gillespie (1), Gray (31), Hall (5), Hansford (2), Harris (151), Hartley (1), Hemphill (2), Hockley (41), Hopkins (3), Hutchinson (28), Jim Wells (4), Johnson (23), Kaufman (6), Kendall (1), Lamb (47), Limestone (2), Montague (1), Moore (6), Morris (1), Parker (2), Roberts (2), Rockwall (6), San Saba (1), Starr (1), Titus (2), Upshur (1), Victoria (2), Wheeler (1), Wilbarger (6), Willacy (4), Wilson (2), Wise (1), Zavala (1) Aransas (1), Armstrong (1), Bastrop (4), Callahan (1), Carson (1), Childress (3), Clay (1), Comanche (3), Deaf Smith (1), Eastland (10), Ellis (2), Franklin (4), Freestone (1), Gray (4), Guadalupe (1), Hall (10), Hansford (1), Hood (1), Hopkins (2), Hutchinson (4), Johnson (8), Kaufman (2), Kleberg (1), Leon (2), Lipscomb (1), Llano (1), Madison (1), McMullen (1), Moore (1), Parker (1), Parmer (2), Robertson (1), Rockwall (6), San Saba (1), Starr (1), Wise (2) Bastrop (6), Burleson (1), Caldwell (3), Collin (6), El Paso (21), Harris (165), Hill (1), Lee (1), Mills (1), San Saba (1), Washington (2) Fayette (1), Leon (1), Limestone (1) Aransas (7), Brazoria (1), Collin (2), Colorado (1), El Paso (71), Fayette (2), Galveston (3), Harris (48), Harrison (1), Kleberg (1), Liberty (2), Matagorda (1), Nacogdoches (1), Upshur (1) Austin (1), Brazoria (2), Colorado (1), Harrison (1), Jim Hogg (14), Liberty (8), Rusk (1), San Jacinto (2), Trinity (2), Upshur (1), Walker (1), Waller (5), Wharton (1) Atascosa (34), Bandera (1), Bastrop (4), Burnet (1), Caldwell (1), Clay (5), Collin (1), Coryell (4), Dimmit (1), Ellis (10), El Paso (12), Erath (56), Fannin (2), Foard (7), Galveston (29), Gonzales (2), Grimes (1), Guadalupe (15), Hardeman (4), Harris (103), Harrison (1), Hood (2), Jack (3), Johnson (27), Karnes (1), Kaufman (5), Kendall (13), Kerr (5), Kleberg (1), Lampasas (1), Lavaca (1), Lee (1), Liberty (7), Montague (4), Nacogdoches (1), Parker (1), Reeves (1), Rockwall (11), San Saba (1), Throckmorton (2), Upshur (1), Victoria (2), Walker (3), Waller (3), Wilbarger (1), Willacy (2), Wilson (10), Wise (11), Young (4), Zavala (2) Aransas (1), Austin (5), Bandera (1), Bastrop (6), Burleson (56), Caldwell (1), Coleman (2), Colorado (2), Comanche (1), Coryell (5), Ellis (8), Erath (5), Fayette (2), Gillespie (1), Guadalupe (1), Harrison (1), Hood (2), Jim Wells (3), Johnson (25), Kaufman (8), Kendall (1), Kerr (39), Knox (2), Lavaca (1), Lee (8), Leon (1), Liberty (12), Madison (3), Matagorda (4), Montague (4), Palo Pinto (1), Parker (21), Robertson (2), Rockwall (14), Runnels (1), Rusk (1), San Jacinto (2), San Saba (1), Trinity (2), Upshur (1), Waller (2), Washington (3), Wharton (4), Wilbarger (1), Wise (17) Aransas (2), Atascosa (7), Bandera (1), Bastrop (6), Baylor (1), Bee (2), Brooks (1), Cass (1), Comanche (2), Coryell (6), Ellis (1), El Paso (35), Falls (1), Fannin (1), Fayette (2), Galveston (44), Guadalupe (3), Hamilton (1), Harris (167), Hill (4), Jack (1), Jackson (1), Johnson (10), Karnes (1), Kendall (2), Kerr (1), Kinney (1), Leon (3), Liberty (54), Madison (1), Montague (1), Parker (5), Robertson (2), Rockwall (12), Somervell (1), Starr (1), Titus (1), Upshur (3), Victoria (2), Walker (7), Wharton (1), Wilbarger (1), Willacy (2), Wilson (4), Wise (4), Zavala (1) Atascosa (8), Austin (3), Bandera (6), Bastrop (3), Bowie (8), Camp (1), Colorado (2), Comanche (6), Coryell (4), Dimmit (1), Ellis (7), Erath (2), Fannin (4), Franklin (1), Gillespie (2), Gonzales (1), Guadalupe (26), Harrison (9), Hemphill (1), Hood (1), Houston (3), Johnson (5), Karnes (1), Kaufman (3), Kendall (10), Lavaca (1), Leon (1), Liberty (15), Marion (1), Matagorda (3), Nueces (1), Panola (1), Parker (2), Rockwall (19), San Saba (1), Titus (1), Upshur (1), Walker (2), Waller (2), Willacy (2), Wilson (7), Wise (1), Young (1), Zapata (14) Atascosa (1), Bastrop (1), Burnet (1), Calhoun (1), Coleman (1), Comanche (2), Cooke (1), Coryell (5), Eastland (2), El Paso (26), Ellis (12), Erath (2), Falls (1), Freestone (1), Galveston (24), Guadalupe (2), Harris (99), Hood (1), Johnson (35), Kaufman (7), Kendall (2), Kerr (1), Knox (1), Lampasas (1), Lavaca (1), Leon (1), Liberty (1), Llano (2), Martin (1), Nueces (1), Parker (35), Robertson (1), Rockwall (9), Runnels (2), Somervell (1), Victoria (2), Ward (1), Washington (1), Wharton (1), Wilbarger (1), Wise (6) Atascosa (2), Austin (6), Bowie (1), Camp (2), Cass (24), Colorado (6), Comanche (8), Cooke (7), Eastland (3), Ellis (12), Erath (3), Fannin (14), Franklin (2), Frio (2), Gillespie (1), Guadalupe (6), Hamilton (1), Harrison (1), Hopkins (1), Jackson (1), Johnson (21), Kaufman (8), Kendall (1), Lee (1), Liberty (31), Madison (1), Montague (4), Morris (1), Parker (37), Red River (1), Rockwall (2), Starr (1), Titus (1), Upshur (1), Waller (7), Wharton (1), Wilson (8), Wise (7), Young (1) Atascosa (8), Bandera (3), Bastrop (4), Bosque (1), Burleson (1), Calhoun (13), Clay (2), Cooke (6), Coryell (1), Deaf Smith (2), Eastland (12), El Paso (17), Ellis (2), Erath (3), Fannin (1), Fayette (1), Franklin (1), Freestone (1), Frio (2), Galveston (59), Gillespie (1), Guadalupe (12), Hamilton (1), Deaf Smith (2), Haskell (1), Hill (1), Hood (4), Jack (1), Jackson (2), Johnson (25), Jones (1), Kaufman (6), Kendall (14), Kerr (1), Liberty (14), Marion (1), Matagorda (1), Montague (2), Palo Pinto (1), Parker (19), Real (1), Robertson (1), Runnels (4), San Saba (2), Stephens (2), Walker (2), Waller (1), Wharton (1), Wilbarger (1), Wilson (19), Wise (5), Young (2), Zavala (2) Atascosa (17), Bandera (3), Bastrop (7), Bosque (1), Burnet (1), Cass (3), Cochran (1), Coleman (45), Colorado (4), Cooke (2), Eastland (1), Ellis (6), Erath (1), Fannin (18), Floyd (2), Frio (1), Gillespie (2), Gonzales (2), Guadalupe (39), Hockley (1), Hood (6), Hutchinson (4), Jack (1), Johnson (7), Jones (1), Karnes (3), Kaufman (5), Kendall (25), Kerr (11), Lavaca (2), Lee (1), Leon (1), Liberty (7), Llano (1), Matagorda (1), Medina (4), Montague (1), Palo Pinto (1), Parker (6), San Jacinto (1), Starr (1), Waller (1), Wilbarger (1), Wilson (35), Wise (4 Atascosa (4), Bandera (4), Bastrop (122), Bosque (1), Burleson (1), Burnet (9), Caldwell (4), Calhoun (1), Collin (2), Comanche (1), Coryell (6), Cottle (1), Dimmit (1), Eastland (8), Ellis (13), El Paso (53), Erath (3), Fannin (4), Frio (1), Galveston (1), Guadalupe (6), Hamilton (1), Hardeman (1), Harris (225), Hill (3), Hood (2), Jack (2), Jim Wells (1), Johnson (47), Kaufman (10), Kendall (2), Kerr (3), Lampasas (1), Lavaca (1), Montague (2), Nacogdoches (2), Palo Pinto (4), Parker (21), Robertson (1), Rockwall (6), Runnels (1), Somervell (2), Starr (6), Washington (1), Wilbarger (3), Wilson (1), Wise (9), Young (4) Atascosa (13), Bailey (2), Bandera (10), Bastrop (34), Burnet (3), Caldwell (1), Callahan (2), Castro (1), Clay (1), Cooke (3), Dimmit (1), Eastland (1), Ellis (18), Erath (2), Fannin (12), Fayette (3), Frio (9), Gillespie (2), Grimes (1), Guadalupe (72), Hood (12), Jack (1), Jim Wells (5), Johnson (32), Jones (1), Karnes (4), Kaufman (12), Kendall (7), Kerr (5), Lamb (1), Lee (1), Liberty (5), Limestone (2), Medina (3), Palo Pinto (3), Parker (25), Robertson (1), Rockwall (8), Runnels (1), Shackelford (1), Stephens (1), Wilson (21), Wise (10), Young (2) Bastrop (1,523), Bexar (3,029), Blanco (140), Bosque (237), Burleson (435), Burnet (821), Caldwell (1,071), Collin (1), Coryell (2,087), Falls (385), Fayette (283), Freestone (351), Grimes (841), Hamilton (70), Harris (274), Harrison (1), Hill (985), Lampasas (362), Lee (213), Leon (321), Limestone (433), Llano (204), Madison (530), Mills (82), Robertson (428), San Saba (83), Upshur (1), Washington (951) Bastrop (142), Bexar (263), Blanco (17), Bosque (49), Bowie (9), Burleson (34), Burnet (52), Caldwell (33), Camp (1), Coryell (41), Delta (1), Falls (57), Fayette (41), Franklin (3), Freestone (171), Grimes (23), Hamilton (5), Harrison (5), Hill (96), Lampasas (80), Lee (51), Leon (45), Limestone (88), Llano (25), Madison (18), Mills (16), Panola (1), Robertson (59), Rusk (3), San Saba (21), Titus (2), Upshur (3), Washington (80), Wharton (1) Austin (1), Bastrop (1), Blanco (1), Bosque (2), Burnet (1), Collin (1), El Paso (12), Galveston (3), Harris (276), Hill (2), Liberty (1), Matagorda (1), Nacogdoches (1), Refugio (1), Starr (1) Aransas (1), Austin (1), Brooks (1), Colorado (1), Jim Wells (1), Liberty (16), Matagorda (3), Nacogdoches (1), Walker (3), Waller (1), Wharton (1) Archer (2), Atascosa (20), Austin (2), Bandera (7), Bastrop (1), Burnet (1), Calhoun (3), Colorado (1), Comanche (1), Concho (1), Coryell (2), Dimmit (3), Ellis (7), El Paso (29), Erath (1), Frio (5), Galveston (1), Gillespie (2), Gonzales (3), Guadalupe (336), Hardeman (3), Harris (449), Hood (3), Jackson (1), Johnson (12), Jones (1), Karnes (4), Kaufman (8), Kendall (17), Kerr (7), Kinney (2), Lavaca (1), Liberty (5), Matagorda (1), Medina (1), Montague (1), Parker (6), Robertson (1), Rockwall (3), Runnels (4), Rusk (18), Starr (1), Upshur (15), Wharton (1), Willacy (1), Wilson (64), Wise (1), Young (9) Atascosa (17), Bandera (3), Bowie (67), Calhoun (3), Callahan (1), Cass (4), Clay (5), Colorado (2), Dimmit (1), Edwards (1), Ellis (7), Erath (2), Fannin (3), Gillespie (7), Gonzales (4), Gray (1), Guadalupe (81), Hood (4), Hopkins (1), Jackson (1), Johnson (28), Kaufman (26), Kent (1), Kerr (18), Liberty (3), Martin (1), Medina (18), Montague (1), Ochiltree (1), Panola (1), Parker (8), Pecos (1), Rockwall (3), Runnels (1), Rusk (21), Starr (1), Upshur (11), Walker (2), Wharton (3), Willacy (2), Wilson (22), Wise (4) Archer (1), Austin (1), Bastrop (2), Bosque (1), Burleson (1), Caldwell (1), Callahan (2), Collin (2), Colorado (2), Comanche (3), Coryell (2), Ellis (16), El Paso (25), Erath (2), Falls (1), Fannin (1), Fayette (1), Galveston (8), Grimes (1), Guadalupe (4), Hamilton (1), Harris (277), Harrison (1), Hood (1), Howard (1), Jackson (3), Johnson (15), Kaufman (25), Kendall (7), Kerr (6), Kimble (1), Lampasas (1), Lee (1), Liberty (6), Medina (6), Palo Pinto (1), Parker (12), Reeves (1), Robertson (1), Rockwall (14), Walker (1), Washington (4), Wharton (3), Wise (6), Young (2), Zavala (2) Atascosa (8), Austin (6), Bandera (5), Bosque (1), Burleson (3), Burnet (1), Callahan (1), Colorado (1), Dimmit (1), Eastland (1), Ellis (18), Falls (2), Fannin (3), Gonzales (3), Guadalupe (25), Hill (1), Johnson (19), Karnes (4), Kaufman (5), Kendall (27), Kerr (4), Liberty (22), Matagorda (4), Medina (5), Nacogdoches (1), Palo Pinto (1), Panola (1), Parker (15), Rockwall (4), Rusk (1), Somervell (1), Titus (1), Walker (1), Waller (1), Wilson (24), Wise (4), Zavala (1) Atascosa (11), Austin (1), Bandera (3), Bastrop (3), Bee (2), Blanco (1), Bosque (1), Bowie (4), Burleson (2), Burnet (2), Caldwell (4), Calhoun (9), Callahan (1), Clay (1), Collin (1), Concho (1), Coryell (10), Dimmit (3), Eastland (4), El Paso (40), Ellis (7), Fannin (1), Fayette (10), Frio (2), Galveston (9), Gillespie (1), Goliad (5), Gonzales (1), Guadalupe (10), Harris (288), Harrison (2), Hill (1), Hood (2), Howard (1), Jack (1), Jim Hogg (1), Johnson (17), Jones (1), Karnes (1), Kaufman (6), Kendall (3), Kerr (1), Kimble (1), Knox (1), Lampasas (2), Liberty (8), Limestone (1), Llano (1), Matagorda (1), Medina (18), Mills (1), Montague (1), Parker (6), Real (1), Reeves (1), Robertson (2), Rockwall (1), Runnels (1), San Jacinto (6), Somervell (2), Starr (2), Wharton (2), Willacy (1), Wilson (6), Wise (3), Young (2), Zapata (1) Aransas (4), Atascosa (9), Austin (3), Bandera (3), Bastrop (1), Blanco (8), Bowie (14), Burleson (1), Caldwell (2), Calhoun (3), Callahan (2), Cass (7), Coleman (1), Colorado (1), Dallam (1), Deaf Smith (2), Duval (1), Ellis (16), Fannin (6), Floyd (3), Franklin (1), Freestone (1), Frio (1), Gillespie (3), Goliad (13), Gonzales (1), Grimes (1), Guadalupe (25), Hall (1), Hansford (1), Harrison (17), Hartley (2), Hood (2), Hutchinson (1), Jackson (1), Johnson (30), Jones (3), Karnes (1), Kaufman (2), Kendall (4), Kerr (4), Liberty (10), Marion (1), Matagorda (1), Medina (22), Montague (1), Morris (2), Panola (1), Parker (22), Rockwall (2), Rusk (3), Stephens (9), Stonewall (1), Swisher (2), Titus (4), Upshur (6), Walker (1), Wharton (1), Wilson (1), Wise (6) Atascosa (1), Austin (2), Bandera (1), Bastrop (3), Bosque (1), Caldwell (3), Callahan (1), Cooke (1), Coryell (2), Dimmit (1), Eastland (2), Ellis (10), Fannin (3), Fayette (3), Galveston (1), Guadalupe (5), Harris (224), Harrison (1), Haskell (1), Hood (1), Jackson (1), Johnson (14), Jones (1), Karnes (1), Kaufman (3), Knox (11), Lampasas (1), Liberty (3), Montague (3), Parker (6), Pecos (2), Robertson (1), Rockwall (2), Runnels (1), Rusk (4), Stephens (1), Upshur (1), Victoria (7), Wharton (1), Wise (5), Young (5) Atascosa (1), Austin (6), Bailey (1), Bandera (3), Bastrop (8), Bowie (25), Caldwell (1), Calhoun (1), Callahan (1), Camp (5), Cass (14), Colorado (5), Dallam (4), Delta (1), Eastland (4), Edwards (2), Ellis (19), Erath (1), Fannin (16), Fayette (2), Gray (1), Guadalupe (24), Harrison (22), Hartley (4), Hill (1), Hood (1), Johnson (16), Jones (1), Karnes (1), Kaufman (7), Kendall (1), Kerr (25), Liberty (17), Marion (5), Matagorda (1), Mills (1), Montague (1), Morris (3), Panola (1), Parker (23), Red River (1), Rockwall (6), San Jacinto (1), San Saba (1), Somervell (3), Stephens (15), Titus (5), Upshur (1), Walker (1), Waller (1), Wharton (2), Wise (14), Young (1) Bandera (2), Bastrop (2), Bexar (218), Blanco (1), Bosque (4), Brewster (1), Burleson (1), Burnet (4), Caldwell (2), Collin (1), Coryell (13), Falls (1), Fayette (3), Freestone (1), Frio (3), Galveston (2), Glasscock (1), Grimes (1), Guadalupe (13), Harris (358), Harrison (1), Hill (1), Hopkins (1), Howard (1), Karnes (1), Kendall (1), Lampasas (2), Leon (2), Limestone (3), Madison (1), Mills (1), Morris (1), Robertson (6), Rusk (1), San Jacinto (1), Upshur (3), Ward (2), Washington (3), Wilson (1) Atascosa (5), Bailey (2), Bowie (12), Caldwell (1), Calhoun (1), Cass (4), Deaf Smith (4), Delta (1), Dimmit (1), Floyd (1), Frio (15), Gillespie (1), Gonzales (1), Guadalupe (43), Hamilton (1), Harrison (5), Karnes (2), Kerr (2), Lamb (2), Lee (1), Madison (1), Marion (2), Mason (1), Moore (3), Nacogdoches (11), Panola (1), Reeves (1), Robertson (1), Rusk (3), San Jacinto (2), Titus (1), Trinity (2), Upshur (4), Ward (3), Washington (1), Wilson (1), Zavala (2) Bastrop (2), Bexar (126), Coryell (1), Falls (2), Goliad (11), Harris (177) Austin (2), Bexar (92), Goliad (6), Waller (3) Bee (1), Coryell (5), Duval (1), El Paso (36), Galveston (19), Harris (371), Kleberg (1), Liberty (3), Nueces (7), Starr (1) Austin (3), Bee (2), Camp (3), Cass (6), Colorado (1), Liberty (9), Marion (1), Morris (3), Waller (2), Wharton (1) Aransas (3), Atascosa (3), Austin (1), Bandera (1), Bastrop (3), Blanco (1), Burleson (1), Burnet (1), Caldwell (2), Calhoun (4), Callahan (18), Clay (1), Coleman (4), Collin (6), Colorado (2), Coryell (6), Dimmit (1), Duval (1), Eastland (3), Ellis (4), Erath (3), Falls (1), Fannin (2), Galveston (1), Gillespie (1), Grimes (1), Guadalupe (5), Harris (192), Haskell (2), Hill (1), Hood (3), Jackson (1), Johnson (37), Jones (8), Kaufman (8), Knox (1), Lampasas (2), Lee (1), Liberty (12), Matagorda (3), Montague (1), Nueces (5), Palo Pinto (1), Parker (9), Pecos (2), Robertson (2), Rockwall (2), Runnels (4), Shackelford (3), Somervell (4), Starr (1), Stephens (1), Washington (1), Wilbarger (15), Willacy (4), Wilson (3), Winkler (1), Wise (7), Young (4) Archer (1), Bailey (2), Bastrop (2), Bee (1), Bowie (6), Callahan (1), Camp (1), Clay (2), Coleman (1), Collingsworth (1), Cooke (1), Eastland (3), Ellis (6), Erath (2), Fannin (8), Freestone (1), Gonzales (1), Guadalupe (43), Harrison (9), Hill (1), Hood (2), Johnson (11), Kaufman (3), Lee (3), Liberty (9), Marion (4), Moore (1), Morris (3), Nacogdoches (3), Nueces (7), Ochiltree (1), Palo Pinto (4), Panola (1), Parker (9), Parmer (1), Red River (1), Rockwall (3), Runnels (1), Rusk (16), San Jacinto (1), Shackelford (1), Stephens (3), Upshur (1), Ward (8), Washington (5), Wilbarger (2), Winkler (2), Wise (6), Young (2) Archer (3), Atascosa (2), Austin (4), Bastrop (11), Bosque (1), Burleson (4), Burnet (6), Caldwell (2), Callahan (4), Clay (4), Cooke (2), Coryell (10), Crane (1), DeWitt (5), Dimmit (6), Eastland (2), Edwards (5), Ellis (10), Erath (2), Falls (4), Fannin (4), Freestone (1), Galveston (12), Gonzales (4), Grimes (3), Guadalupe (6), Harris (110), Hood (2), Hutchinson (2), Johnson (48), Jones (4), Karnes (3), Kaufman (1), Kendall (1), Kerr (3), Lampasas (1), Lavaca (5), Lee (2), Leon (3), Liberty (3), Limestone (2), Llano (4), Medina (2), Montague (2), Nueces (5), Parker (5), Pecos (1), Rockwall (6), Runnels (1), San Jacinto (1), Stephens (1), Ward (9), Washington (13), Wilbarger (3), Wilson (2), Wise (3), Young (3), Zavala (3) Aransas (1), Archer (2), Atascosa (5), Austin (12), Bailey (2), Bastrop (10), Blanco (1), Bowie (11), Briscoe (1), Caldwell (1), Calhoun (4), Callahan (1), Cass (1), Castro (1), Clay (2), Colorado (1), Crosby (6), Deaf Smith (6), Delta (1), Donley (4), Edwards (5), Ellis (20), Fannin (12), Fayette (9), Floyd (10), Garza (3), Gillespie (7), Gonzales (5), Gray (2), Guadalupe (47), Hansford (1), Harrison (8), Hartley (1), Hockley (4), Hood (3), Howard (1), Hutchinson (2), Johnson (21), Jones (2), Karnes (2), Kaufman (1), Kendall (9), Kerr (6), Lamb (6), Lavaca (2), Lee (4), Liberty (12), Limestone (1), Lipscomb (1), Llano (4), Mason (1), Matagorda (3), Medina (27), Montague (1), Moore (8), Nacogdoches (2), Nueces (32), Palo Pinto (1), Panola (2), Parker (7), Parmer (6), Pecos (4), Red River (1), Rockwall (1), Runnels (1), Rusk (4), San Jacinto (4), Shackelford (1), Sherman (1), Stephens (7), Swisher (5), Upshur (2), Waller (4), Ward (12), Wharton (3), Wilbarger (1), Wilson (2), Winkler (1), Wise (2), Young (4) Archer (5), Atascosa (7), Bandera (1), Bastrop (32), Bee (2), Blanco (4), Bosque (3), Burleson (1), Burnet (2), Caldwell (3), Calhoun (13), Callahan (4), Childress (2), Coleman (8), Comanche (1), Cooke (5), Coryell (1), Dimmit (3), Eastland (5), Ellis (10), Erath (6), Fayette (8), Frio (2), Galveston (1), Gonzales (2), Grimes (1), Guadalupe (30), Hamilton (10), Harris (233), Hill (2), Hood (6), Jackson (35), Johnson (23), Jones (1), Karnes (3), Kaufman (43), Kendall (5), Kerr (1), Knox (3), Lavaca (4), Lee (2), Leon (2), Llano (1), Montague (2), Palo Pinto (1), Parker (5), Red River (1), Refugio (1), Rockwall (6), San Jacinto (1), Victoria (2), Ward (17), Wilson (8), Winkler (4), Wise (3), Young (5), Zavala (2) Archer (3), Atascosa (19), Austin (3), Bandera (1), Bastrop (48), Blanco (1), Burleson (1), Burnet (1), Caldwell (6), Calhoun (7), Clay (2), Comanche (1), Cooke (2), Deaf Smith (1), Donley (2), Eastland (2), Ellis (16), Erath (6), Fannin (8), Fayette (2), Frio (1), Gillespie (2), Gonzales (3), Grimes (1), Guadalupe (89), Hall (1), Hansford (1), Hood (5), Jackson (5), Johnson (35), Jones (2), Karnes (1), Kaufman (4), Kendall (7), Kerr (5), Kleberg (1), Lavaca (7), Liberty (3), Llano (1), Matagorda (2), Nacogdoches (1), Palo Pinto (2), Parker (5), Reagan (1), Real (1), Rockwall (3), San Jacinto (1), Somervell (1), Stephens (3), Stonewall (2), Trinity (1), Upton (1), Waller (1), Ward (3), Wharton (1), Wilbarger (2), Wilson (3), Winkler (1), Wise (2), Young (1) Aransas (1), Atascosa (9), Bandera (3), Bastrop (9), Bosque (3), Burleson (3), Caldwell (1), Calhoun (4), Callahan (1), Childress (2), Clay (1), Coleman (1), Coryell (11), Dimmit (4), Eastland (12), Ellis (14), Erath (4), Falls (8), Fannin (5), Fayette (3), Foard (1), Frio (21), Galveston (6), Gillespie (2), Gonzales (3), Grimes (3), Guadalupe (27), Hamilton (1), Harris (195), Haskell (1), Hill (10), Hood (3), Johnson (42), Jones (2), Karnes (2), Kaufman (11), Kendall (2), Kent (1), Kerr (2), Lavaca (1), Limestone (3), Llano (1), Madison (2), Menard (1), Mills (3), Montague (2), Palo Pinto (4), Parker (7), Pecos (1), Red River (1), Refugio (1), Rockwall (4), Somervell (1), Stephens (2), Throckmorton (1), Victoria (7), Ward (2), Wilbarger (5), Willacy (2), Wilson (2), Wise (1), Young (16), Zavala (1) Archer (1), Atascosa (4), Bastrop (8), Baylor (1), Bosque (1), Bowie (44), Calhoun (3), Callahan (5), Camp (1), Cass (6), Coleman (1), Cooke (1), Coryell (1), Deaf Smith (1), Dimmit (2), Donley (2), Eastland (3), Ellis (19), Erath (7), Fannin (3), Franklin (3), Frio (1), Gillespie (2), Gonzales (1), Grimes (1), Guadalupe (30), Hall (1), Hansford (1), Harrison (23), Haskell (1), Hill (2), Hood (2), Jack (1), Jim Wells (1), Johnson (18), Jones (6), Karnes (6), Kaufman (15), Kendall (8), Kinney (1), Knox (1), Lavaca (1), Madison (1), Marion (4), Palo Pinto (3), Parker (16), Presidio (1), Red River (3), Robertson (1), Rockwall (6), Runnels (1), Rusk (2), Stephens (1), Stonewall (1), Upshur (3), Ward (2), Wilbarger (6), Winkler (2), Wise (9), Young (1) Burleson (1), Childress (4), Donley (2), El Paso (8), Fayette (3), Gray (1), Hall (6), Harris (22), Reeves (1), Zapata (5) Bosque (1), Bowie (6), Carson (2), Cass (1), Castro (2), Dallam (1), Donley (3), Fayette (9), Grimes (2), Hall (5), Harrison (1), Jim Wells (1), Moore (2), Parmer (1), Red River (1), Sherman (1), Swisher (1), Upshur (2) Bexar (375), Brazoria (2), El Paso (18), Harris (219), Hill (1), Lee (1), Leon (2) Bexar (161), Brazoria (2), Grimes (3), Leon (1) Austin (1), Bastrop (1), Bee (2), Bosque (1), Collin (1), El Paso (6), Galveston (9), Harris (268), Hill (4), Liberty (1), Refugio (1), Starr (1), Wharton (5), Willacy (1) Aransas (2), Austin (1), Bastrop (2), Bee (1), Cass (1), Colorado (5), Jim Wells (1), Kleberg (7), Liberty (27), Red River (1), Starr (2), Waller (3), Wharton (3), Willacy (1), Zapata (1) Atascosa (1), Bastrop (4), Burleson (1), Burnet (1), Caldwell (1), Clay (1), Coleman (2), Collin (1), Comanche (1), Coryell (20), Cottle (1), Dimmit (2), Ellis (4), Erath (6), Falls (1), Fannin (4), Fayette (1), Freestone (3), Galveston (2), Gillespie (3), Grimes (1), Guadalupe (24), Hamilton (1), Harris (288), Haskell (1), Hood (2), Jack (1), Jackson (1), Johnson (35), Jones (2), Karnes (1), Kaufman (2), Kendall (4), Kerr (1), Lampasas (5), Lavaca (2), Lee (4), Liberty (12), Limestone (1), Matagorda (7), Montague (2), Parker (4), Robertson (2), Rockwall (3), Runnels (1), Somervell (1), Washington (1), Wilbarger (9), Wilson (3), Wise (1), Young (5) Aransas (2), Archer (1), Atascosa (5), Austin (1), Bastrop (2), Bee (1), Bowie (7), Burleson (1), Caldwell (1), Callahan (1), Castro (1), Collingsworth (1), Colorado (1), Crockett (1), Crosby (1), Dimmit (1), Ellis (8), Erath (11), Fannin (13), Fayette (8), Guadalupe (18), Hall (1), Hansford (1), Hood (3), Jackson (4), Jim Wells (1), Johnson (14), Jones (2), Karnes (2), Kaufman (5), Kendall (5), Kerr (1), Kleberg (1), Lamb (1), Lee (5), Liberty (6), Madison (2), Mason (1), Parker (3), Real (1), Robertson (4), Rockwall (4), Stonewall (1), Washington (3), Wilbarger (1), Wilson (4), Wise (5) Archer (1), Atascosa (1), Calhoun (1), Coleman (2), Dimmit (1), Eastland (2), Ellis (8), Fannin (1), Foard (1), Frio (2), Galveston (1), Gillespie (2), Guadalupe (15), Harris (196), Hill (1), Hood (2), Jackson (3), Jim Wells (4), Johnson (26), Kaufman (2), Kendall (2), Kerr (2), Kleberg (1), Matagorda (217), Medina (6), Montague (2), Parker (9), Rockwall (1), Shackelford (1), Somervell (1), Stephens (1), Stonewall (1), Waller (2), Wharton (22), Wilbarger (102), Wilson (1), Wise (1), Young (3) Atascosa (1), Austin (9), Baylor (1), Bowie (20), Calhoun (1), Camp (1), Colorado (2), Crockett (1), Eastland (2), Ellis (7), Erath (21), Fannin (11), Frio (1), Gonzales (3), Gray (1), Guadalupe (55), Haskell (1), Hood (3), Jackson (1), Jim Wells (2), Johnson (8), Jones (2), Karnes (1), Kaufman (3), Kerr (1), Liberty (19), Mason (1), Matagorda (4), Moore (5), Morris (1), Palo Pinto (1), Parker (4), Parmer (1), Somervell (1), Stephens (1), Titus (6), Walker (3), Waller (3), Wilbarger (1), Wilson (2), Wise (10), Zapata (1) Bastrop (11), Blanco (2), Burleson (1), Burnet (1), Caldwell (1), Clay (1), Cooke (1), Coryell (4), Cottle (1), Culberson (1), Ellis (9), Fayette (1), Freestone (1), Galveston (10), Grimes (3), Hamilton (1), Harris (19), Hood (1), Hudspeth (3), Johnson (24), Kaufman (1), Lampasas (2), Lavaca (1), Lee (1), Leon (2), Liberty (1), Limestone (3), Madison (2), Matagorda (1), Montague (4), Parker (1), Pecos (3), Rockwall (10), Shelby (1), Swisher (2), Walker (1), Ward (2), Wilbarger (4), Winkler (1), Wise (1) Archer (1), Atascosa (2), Austin (12), Baylor (1), Bowie (12), Burnet (1), Cass (6), Colorado (3), Crockett (1), Erath (3), Fannin (7), Foard (1), Harrison (12), Hood (2), Houston (8), Hudspeth (1), Jim Wells (2), Johnson (10), Jones (1), Kaufman (1), Knox (19), Lampasas (2), Liberty (15), Matagorda (1), Nacogdoches (1), Panola (2), Parker (7), Red River (1), Rockwall (11), Runnels (1), Rusk (1), Shelby (7), Stephens (1), Upshur (4), Walker (1), Waller (4), Wharton (1), Wilbarger (1), Wilson (3) Aransas (1), Atascosa (23), Austin (1), Bandera (1), Bastrop (1), Blanco (1), Burnet (2), Caldwell (1), Coleman (2), Colorado (1), Coryell (1), Dimmit (2), Eastland (4), Ellis (2), El Paso (65), Falls (1), Fannin (1), Fayette (1), Frio (1), Galveston (21), Grimes (5), Guadalupe (5), Hall (1), Harris (47), Haskell (1), Howard (2), Johnson (10), Jones (1), Kaufman (1), Kendall (4), Kerr (2), Lavaca (2), Liberty (34), Limestone (5), Mason (2), McCulloch (1), Montague (1), Palo Pinto (1), Parker (5), Real (1), Reeves (2), Refugio (1), Robertson (1), Rockwall (3), Upshur (1), Waller (2), Ward (4), Wharton (2), Wilbarger (3), Winkler (3), Wise (2), Young (1), Zavala (1) Atascosa (4), Austin (4), Bailey (1), Baylor (1), Bowie (11), Calhoun (1), Camp (1), Cass (1), Castro (2), Childress (1), Colorado (7), Cooke (1), Crane (2), Deaf Smith (6), Delta (4), Donley (1), Duval (1), Ellis (5), Erath (1), Fannin (1), Floyd (5), Franklin (1), Frio (1), Gillespie (1), Guadalupe (2), Hall (1), Harrison (35), Haskell (1), Hockley (3), Hood (2), Hopkins (1), Howard (2), Hutchinson (3), Jackson (2), Jim Wells (1), Johnson (9), Karnes (2), Kaufman (2), Kendall (2), Kerr (1), Lamb (8), Lavaca (2), Liberty (18), Marion (2), Mason (4), Matagorda (11), Moore (4), Morris (2), Panola (3), Parker (4), Parmer (6), Red River (9), Rockwall (1), Rusk (5), Starr (2), Stephens (3), Swisher (2), Titus (7), Upshur (8), Walker (3), Ward (1), Wharton (1), Wilbarger (1), Willacy (3), Wise (2) Archer (10), Bandera (3), Baylor (2), Callahan (2), Cass (2), Castro (1), Clay (13), Coleman (2), Coryell (1), Eastland (7), Ellis (1), Fannin (2), Foard (11), Freestone (1), Galveston (12), Gillespie (1), Hardeman (31), Harris (381), Harrison (1), Haskell (1), Hood (2), Hopkins (1), Johnson (13), Jones (1), Kaufman (3), Kerr (16), Knox (3), Liberty (6), Montague (6), Nacogdoches (1), Palo Pinto (1), Parker (35), Rockwall (4), Runnels (1), San Jacinto (2), Shackelford (2), Starr (1), Upshur (2), Walker (1), Waller (1), Wilbarger (26), Willacy (4), Wise (1), Young (19) Aransas (2), Baylor (14), Bee (2), Callahan (2), Camp (1), Eastland (1), Ellis (17), Erath (4), Guadalupe (7), Harrison (11), Hood (2), Jack (1), Johnson (9), Jones (2), Kaufman (7), Liberty (1), Matagorda (2), Panola (1), Parker (10), Rockwall (3), Somervell (1), Stephens (2), Upshur (7), Wilbarger (2), Wise (3) Burnet (2), Colorado (2), Harris (173), Hopkins (1), Liberty (1), Matagorda (1) Burnet (1), Harrison (1), Liberty (1) Colorado (3), El Paso (7), Galveston (21), Harris (191), Liberty (4), Matagorda (6), Starr (1), Wharton (3) Austin (4), Colorado (1), Liberty (11), Matagorda (6), Waller (5) Aransas (1), Archer (1), Bastrop (3), Bee (4), Blanco (2), Brazoria (10), Burnet (4), Caldwell (4), Coleman (9), Colorado (1), Cooke (2), Eastland (4), Ellis (7), El Paso (26), Erath (6), Fannin (2), Galveston (3), Grimes (3), Harris (270), Haskell (2), Hill (1), Hood (2), Jack (4), Johnson (13), Jones (1), Kaufman (4), Kenedy (1), Liberty (6), Limestone (1), Llano (2), Madison (2), Matagorda (4), Montague (1), Palo Pinto (1), Parker (16), Refugio (3), Robertson (1), Rockwall (4), Runnels (3), San Saba (1), Starr (1), Walker (1), Waller (5), Wilbarger (50), Willacy (2), Wilson (3), Wise (1), Young (4) Baylor (7), Callahan (2), Coleman (3), Comanche (1), Ellis (20), Erath (7), Fayette (1), Freestone (1), Harrison (1), Hill (1), Jack (1), Johnson (7), Jones (5), Kaufman (15), Liberty (1), Limestone (5), Parker (2), Rockwall (2), Runnels (2), Trinity (1), Waller (1), Wheeler (1), Wise (3) Archer (2), Atascosa (1), Austin (1), Burnet (1), Callahan (13), Camp (1), Coleman (11), Collin (1), Coryell (1), Eastland (2), Ellis (38), El Paso (11), Erath (3), Fannin (3), Galveston (1), Harris (169), Haskell (2), Hood (6), Jack (5), Jim Wells (1), Johnson (28), Jones (2), Kaufman (6), Kerr (1), La Salle (30), Lavaca (1), Liberty (1), Llano (1), Matagorda (2), Montague (4), Nacogdoches (1), Oldham (1), Palo Pinto (3), Parker (70), Robertson (1), Rockwall (2), Wharton (5), Wilbarger (15), Wise (1), Young (1) Camp (1), Coleman (1), Colorado (1), Cooke (1), Ellis (19), Erath (7), Fannin (1), Gonzales (1), Guadalupe (1), Hood (1), Jack (4), Johnson (8), Kaufman (7), Kleberg (7), Lavaca (1), Liberty (1), Matagorda (3), Medina (21), Morris (2), Nacogdoches (1), Parker (9), Rockwall (6), Runnels (2), San Jacinto (4), Shackelford (1), Somervell (1), Titus (2), Trinity (1), Upshur (1), Walker (1), Waller (1), Willacy (1), Wise (6) Archer (3), Atascosa (6), Bandera (1), Bastrop (3), Bee (1), Bosque (2), Burleson (2), Burnet (8), Caldwell (1), Calhoun (2), Callahan (1), Clay (1), Coleman (14), Collin (1), Colorado (2), Dimmit (3), Duval (2), Eastland (2), Ellis (7), El Paso (131), Erath (1), Falls (1), Fannin (33), Fayette (5), Frio (1), Gonzales (2), Grimes (5), Guadalupe (13), Harris (131), Hill (6), Hood (1), Johnson (19), Karnes (1), Kaufman (7), Kerr (2), Knox (1), Lampasas (3), Lee (1), Leon (5), Liberty (1), Limestone (3), Llano (5), Madison (1), Medina (3), Mills (1), Montague (5), Nacogdoches (9), Nueces (1), Parker (5), Real (1), Robertson (4), Rockwall (4), Runnels (5), Somervell (1), Washington (7), Wilbarger (8), Wilson (4), Wise (3), Young (5) Archer (3), Atascosa (2), Austin (2), Baylor (4), Calhoun (2), Childress (1), Clay (1), Coleman (3), Colorado (3), Comanche (1), Eastland (1), Ellis (4), Erath (8), Fannin (2), Fayette (2), Freestone (2), Gillespie (1), Guadalupe (1), Harrison (2), Haskell (1), Jim Wells (1), Johnson (13), Karnes (1), Kaufman (11), Kendall (3), Kerr (1), Knox (4), Lavaca (1), Leon (1), Matagorda (2), Medina (7), Montague (3), Parker (15), Rockwall (13), Runnels (2), Shackelford (4), Stephens (3), Waller (11), Willacy (1), Wilson (1), Wise (9) Archer (1), Austin (2), Bandera (5), Bastrop (1), Bosque (1), Burleson (3), Burnet (2), Caldwell (1), Callahan (1), Clay (6), Coleman (6), Colorado (1), Cooke (2), Coryell (4), Dimmit (1), Eastland (2), Ellis (5), El Paso (12), Erath (3), Falls (1), Fannin (4), Freestone (1), Galveston (3), Grimes (3), Hardeman (5), Harris (103), Hill (1), Hood (7), Jim Wells (4), Johnson (33), Jones (2), Kaufman (7), Leon (1), Liberty (1), Madison (1), Montague (1), Palo Pinto (1), Robertson (1), Rockwall (1), Runnels (5), Somervell (2), Washington (16), Wilbarger (7), Wilson (1), Wise (4), Young (4) Archer (1), Austin (1), Bastrop (1), Baylor (2), Castro (1), Clay (1), Comanche (1), Cooke (3), Dallam (1), Ellis (12), Erath (6), Harrison (3), Hockley (1), Hood (2), Jim Wells (4), Johnson (5), Kaufman (9), Liberty (6), Marion (1), Matagorda (1), Medina (12), Montague (1), Palo Pinto (1), Parker (9), Rockwall (8), Runnels (2), Shackelford (1), Stephens (1), Upshur (1), Wilbarger (1), Wilson (1), Zapata (1) Archer (1), Atascosa (99), Bandera (38), Bee (3), Calhoun (19), Coleman (2), Dimmit (34), Eastland (2), Edwards (2), Ellis (38), El Paso (1), Frio (57), Galveston (28), Gillespie (122), Gonzales (20), Guadalupe (283), Hardeman (1), Harris (130), Haskell (1), Hopkins (1), Houston (2), Jackson (10), Jim Hogg (1), Jim Wells (2), Johnson (29), Karnes (17), Kaufman (5), Kendall (37), Kerr (73), Kinney (7), La Salle (46), Lavaca (4), Montague (1), Panola (1), Parker (10), Real (17), Rockwall (10), Runnels (1), Rusk (5), Somervell (2), Upshur (2), Wilbarger (2), Wilson (110), Wise (3), Zavala (33) Atascosa (1), Bandera (3), Calhoun (7), Callahan (2), Clay (1), Donley (2), Ellis (12), Fannin (2), Gillespie (3), Gray (1), Guadalupe (6), Hall (1), Hardeman (1), Harrison (4), Hemphill (1), Hood (1), Houston (1), Hutchinson (1), Jackson (3), Johnson (14), Jones (2), Kaufman (8), Kendall (5), Kerr (11), La Salle (3), Lavaca (2), Lipscomb (1), Marion (1), Montague (1), Moore (1), Ochiltree (1), Parker (6), Rockwall (5), Rusk (3), Somervell (1), Starr (5), Stephens (3), Wilbarger (1), Wilson (11) Bexar (120), El Paso (2) Bexar (119), Bowie (2) Bee (3), El Paso (2), Galveston (34), Jim Wells (2), Presidio (1), Starr (2), Willacy (1), Zapata (1) Brooks (1), Refugio (1), Willacy (2) El Paso (28), Harris (253) Aransas (3), Archer (3), Armstrong (1), Bowie (1), Brazoria (1), Brooks (1), Callahan (2), Clay (3), Comanche (1), Deaf Smith (9), Eastland (3), El Paso (28), Ellis (3), Erath (4), Galveston (4), Gray (1), Harris (18), Haskell (1), Hemphill (1), Hockley (1), Hood (1), Hopkins (1), Jim Hogg (1), Jim Wells (13), Johnson (8), Kaufman (1), Liberty (1), Llano (1), Matagorda (2), Montague (2), Parker (3), Rockwall (1), Starr (2), Wharton (1), Wilbarger (4), Willacy (1), Wise (5), Young (2) Austin (1), Baylor (1), Brazoria (4), Briscoe (1), Clay (1), Coleman (1), Collingsworth (1), Colorado (1), Comanche (1), Donley (21), Ellis (11), Fannin (3), Guadalupe (3), Hall (8), Hood (36), Jim Wells (19), Johnson (4), Jones (2), Kaufman (4), Kerr (2), Kleberg (4), Liberty (3), Matagorda (1), Parker (3), Rockwall (1), Runnels (2), Stephens (1), Waller (1), Wise (4) Aransas (6), Atascosa (2), Bastrop (6), Bee (5), Caldwell (1), Camp (1), Cass (1), Coleman (14), Collin (2), Comanche (1), Coryell (1), Duval (5), Eastland (2), Ellis (1), El Paso (27), Erath (2), Falls (2), Galveston (5), Grimes (1), Guadalupe (2), Hamilton (1), Hardeman (1), Harris (183), Harrison (6), Hill (2), Hood (14), Jim Wells (14), Johnson (18), Jones (1), Kaufman (2), Leon (1), Panola (1), Parker (6), Refugio (1), Rockwall (2), Runnels (2), Starr (8), Titus (2), Washington (16), Wilbarger (9), Wise (4) Archer (1), Bee (3), Callahan (3), Castro (1), Coleman (6), Comanche (3), Donley (2), Duval (1), Eastland (1), Ellis (9), Fannin (1), Guadalupe (2), Hall (1), Haskell (1), Hockley (2), Hutchinson (6), Johnson (3), Jones (1), Kaufman (6), Kerr (8), Lamb (1), Matagorda (6), Motley (1), Palo Pinto (3), Parker (4), Real (1), Refugio (1), Rockwall (2), Runnels (1), Shackelford (1), Waller (3), Wheeler (1), Wilbarger (2), Wise (2), Young (2) Aransas (2), Bee (14), Brazoria (2), Callahan (1), Cass (1), Coleman (1), Collin (1), Comanche (1), Eastland (1), Ellis (2), El Paso (40), Fannin (2), Frio (1), Galveston (1), Guadalupe (3), Hardeman (2), Harris (128), Harrison (1), Haskell (3), Hood (2), Johnson (21), Jones (6), Kaufman (3), Kendall (1), Lamb (3), Lavaca (1), Marion (1), Morris (1), Palo Pinto (2), Parker (9), Titus (7), Upshur (1), Wharton (3), Wilbarger (29), Wise (10), Young (1) Atascosa (1), Callahan (3), Castro (1), Childress (1), Comanche (1), Ellis (12), Guadalupe (12), Hansford (1), Harrison (2), Haskell (2), Houston (5), Hutchinson (3), Jack (2), Johnson (11), Jones (9), Kaufman (4), Kendall (1), Lamb (2), Lavaca (1), Montague (1), Moore (1), Palo Pinto (1), Parker (10), Rockwall (2), Runnels (1), Stephens (6), Swisher (2), Titus (1), Waller (2), Wise (4) Archer (14), Atascosa (1), Bastrop (3), Burnet (5), Caldwell (3), Callahan (12), Clay (22), Coleman (11), Comanche (7), Cooke (20), Coryell (2), Duval (4), Eastland (8), Ellis (132), El Paso (252), Erath (9), Falls (2), Fannin (7), Fayette (1), Foard (1), Frio (3), Guadalupe (2), Hardeman (2), Hood (11), Jack (6), Johnson (83), Jones (4), Kaufman (70), Lampasas (1), Lavaca (1), Lee (1), Limestone (4), Llano (2), Medina (7), Montague (22), Palo Pinto (11), Parker (70), Rockwall (25), Runnels (5), Shackelford (1), Somervell (6), Starr (3), Throckmorton (1), Washington (5), Wilbarger (89), Willacy (2), Wilson (2), Wise (73), Young (1), Zapata (1) Bastrop (1), Callahan (7), Coleman (5), Comanche (2), Cooke (1), Cottle (1), Eastland (2), Ellis (37), Erath (9), Fannin (4), Franklin (2), Freestone (6), Guadalupe (5), Hardeman (1), Harrison (6), Hill (1), Hood (12), Hopkins (13), Houston (9), Johnson (15), Jones (8), Kaufman (17), Madison (2), Montague (2), Morris (1), Nacogdoches (12), Palo Pinto (3), Panola (1), Parker (21), Rockwall (2), Runnels (5), Rusk (6), Shelby (1), Somervell (1), Starr (3), Stephens (3), Titus (6), Upshur (3), Washington (1), Wilbarger (1), Wise (6) Brazoria (30), Harris (924), Liberty (10) Brazoria (1) Archer (18), Bee (2), Bowie (2), Brazoria (35), Callahan (3), Clay (23), Comanche (7), Cooke (9), Duval (1), Eastland (4), Ellis (64), El Paso (11), Erath (4), Fannin (3), Galveston (8), Hardeman (4), Harris (5), Hood (6), Jack (4), Jim Hogg (2), Johnson (34), Jones (5), Kaufman (28), Montague (12), Palo Pinto (7), Parker (34), Rockwall (15), Runnels (3), Rusk (1), Somervell (4), Starr (2), Throckmorton (1), Wilbarger (17), Willacy (1), Wise (36) Bee (2), Brazoria (1), Callahan (7), Coleman (2), Cooke (1), Cottle (1), Delta (1), Ellis (9), Fannin (2), Hood (11), Howard (1), Johnson (6), Jones (13), Kaufman (1), Montague (1), Parker (9), Stephens (2), Wise (4) Austin (2), Colorado (8), El Paso (5), Liberty (22), Matagorda (3), Nueces (70), Walker (13), Waller (6) Howard (1), Nueces (5), Walker (4) Aransas (1), Austin (3), Bee (5), Brazoria (20), Colorado (3), Coryell (39), Duval (5), El Paso (30), Guadalupe (1), Harris (19), Jackson (1), Jim Wells (5), Liberty (8), Matagorda (8), McMullen (1), Nueces (43), Starr (7), Walker (8), Waller (7), Wharton (4), Willacy (1) Aransas (1), Gonzales (1), Guadalupe (4), Howard (1), Kleberg (1), Nueces (6), Walker (5), Wharton (1) Austin (6), Bee (2), Brazoria (18), Callahan (5), Clay (4), Coleman (4), Colorado (4), Comanche (2), Cooke (9), Ellis (40), El Paso (31), Erath (5), Fannin (2), Galveston (3), Hall (1), Harris (83), Haskell (4), Hill (1), Hood (10), Jack (2), Jim Wells (9), Johnson (58), Jones (3), Kaufman (43), Kleberg (2), Liberty (3), Matagorda (1), McMullen (1), Montague (5), Nueces (38), Palo Pinto (4), Parker (35), Rockwall (20), Runnels (1), Shelby (1), Somervell (4), Walker (5), Waller (4), Wharton (15), Wilbarger (3), Willacy (3), Wise (21), Young (2) Austin (2), Brazoria (2), Coleman (2), Dallam (1), Eastland (1), Ellis (50), Fannin (2), Hansford (1), Harrison (2), Hartley (1), Hood (1), Jack (3), Jim Wells (1), Johnson (9), Jones (2), Kaufman (17), Liberty (7), Nueces (3), Oldham (13), Parker (3), Rockwall (8), Runnels (1), Shelby (1), Stonewall (1), Upshur (5), Walker (9), Waller (1), Wise (4), Zapata (2) Aransas (1), Archer (1), Atascosa (7), Austin (1), Bandera (3), Bowie (1), Brooks (3), Calhoun (1), Callahan (3), Clay (5), Coleman (1), Colorado (5), Comanche (1), Cooke (18), Dimmit (5), Duval (2), Eastland (1), Edwards (3), Ellis (30), El Paso (29), Erath (5), Fannin (1), Franklin (2), Frio (16), Galveston (1), Gillespie (13), Gonzales (4), Guadalupe (54), Hardeman (1), Harris (83), Haskell (1), Hood (11), Howard (2), Jack (3), Jackson (1), Jim Wells (10), Johnson (52), Jones (3), Karnes (4), Kaufman (45), Kendall (8), Kerr (19), Kinney (3), Kleberg (3), Lavaca (11), Liberty (8), Matagorda (1), Montague (7), Nacogdoches (1), Nueces (46), Palo Pinto (1), Parker (31), Rockwall (18), Runnels (3), San Jacinto (1), Somervell (1), Starr (2), Walker (12), Waller (4), Wharton (3), Wilbarger (5), Wilson (12), Wise (15), Young (1), Zavala (6) Atascosa (2), Bandera (5), Calhoun (2), Colorado (2), Dallam (1), Eastland (3), Ellis (24), Fannin (7), Floyd (1), Gray (1), Guadalupe (3), Hardeman (1), Haskell (1), Hood (1), Jack (1), Johnson (4), Jones (9), Kaufman (12), Kerr (1), Lavaca (2), Lee (1), Liberty (3), Lipscomb (1), Nacogdoches (1), Nueces (6), Oldham (1), Palo Pinto (1), Parker (5), Rockwall (8), Runnels (2), Swisher (1), Throckmorton (1), Trinity (1), Walker (2), Wilson (1) Archer (10), Austin (3), Baylor (2), Bee (5), Brazoria (18), Brooks (6), Caldwell (1), Callahan (6), Clay (19), Coleman (2), Colorado (3), Comanche (4), Cooke (46), Cottle (4), Deaf Smith (2), Delta (1), Duval (4), Eastland (4), Ellis (107), Erath (6), Fannin (10), Galveston (1), Gray (1), Hansford (1), Hardeman (1), Harris (114), Hartley (2), Haskell (2), Hockley (6), Hood (21), Howard (2), Jack (6), Jim Hogg (6), Jim Wells (14), Johnson (120), Jones (23), Kaufman (131), Kent (1), Kleberg (10), Liberty (8), Madison (1), Marion (1), Medina (5), Montague (27), Nueces (45), Ochiltree (1), Oldham (1), Palo Pinto (13), Parker (82), Rockwall (48), Runnels (4), Rusk (1), Shackelford (4), Somervell (7), Starr (23), Stephens (5), Stonewall (2), Throckmorton (4), Upshur (2), Walker (11), Waller (3), Wharton (7), Wilbarger (8), Willacy (6), Wise (64), Young (16), Zapata (1) Callahan (5), Coleman (1), Cooke (1), Crosby (2), Dickens (1), Eastland (1), Ellis (10), Erath (2), Fannin (1), Foard (1), Garza (1), Hansford (2), Hockley (2), Hood (5), Johnson (12), Jones (13), Kaufman (6), Knox (1), Liberty (1), Medina (2), Moore (2), Nueces (1), Parker (11), Rockwall (2), Shackelford (1), Stephens (3), Swisher (1), Wilson (1), Wise (4), Young (1) Austin (2), Bexar (764), Colorado (2), El Paso (10), Harris (82), Liberty (2), Matagorda (5), Nueces (19), Walker (10), Wharton (6) Bexar (40), Hopkins (1), Liberty (1), Matagorda (1), Nueces (1) Aransas (3), Austin (3), Bee (3), Bowie (2), Brazoria (20), Brooks (2), Cass (4), Colorado (2), Delta (1), Duval (3), El Paso (8), Galveston (3), Harris (41), Harrison (3), Jim Hogg (1), Jim Wells (13), Liberty (5), Matagorda (2), Morris (1), Red River (1), Shelby (1), Starr (4), Upshur (1), Walker (6), Waller (3), Wharton (12), Willacy (2) Austin (2), Brazoria (1), Hopkins (1), Houston (1), Liberty (1), Matagorda (1), Nacogdoches (2), San Jacinto (1), Walker (4) Aransas (1), Bee (1), Brazoria (16), Brooks (1), Callahan (3), Camp (6), Cass (1), Childress (3), Clay (1), Coleman (1), Collin (7), Colorado (2), Cooke (6), Cottle (1), Crosby (1), Deaf Smith (1), Duval (1), Eastland (1), Ellis (32), El Paso (49), Erath (5), Fannin (2), Franklin (5), Galveston (4), Hall (1), Hardeman (2), Harris (459), Hockley (1), Hood (13), Houston (1), Hutchinson (1), Jim Hogg (1), Jim Wells (7), Johnson (56), Jones (3), Kaufman (34), Kleberg (3), Lamb (1), Liberty (5), Matagorda (2), Medina (3), Montague (3), Morris (1), Nacogdoches (3), Palo Pinto (4), Parker (46), Parmer (1), Rockwall (14), Runnels (2), Somervell (2), Starr (7), Stephens (1), Throckmorton (1), Titus (4), Walker (21), Waller (7), Wharton (6), Willacy (2), Wise (17), Young (4), Zapata (1) Aransas (1), Bee (1), Bowie (8), Brazoria (4), Callahan (1), Castro (3), Comanche (1), Crosby (1), Deaf Smith (1), Eastland (1), Ellis (11), Fannin (4), Floyd (1), Garza (1), Harrison (1), Hockley (2), Hood (4), Hopkins (2), Houston (17), Johnson (8), Jones (1), Kaufman (11), Kleberg (1), Liberty (6), Marion (2), Montague (3), Morris (1), Palo Pinto (2), Parker (8), Red River (2), Rockwall (4), Sherman (1), Titus (1), Trinity (1), Upshur (1), Walker (2), Washington (1), Wise (7) Archer (1), Atascosa (5), Austin (3), Bandera (3), Bee (2), Bowie (17), Brazoria (22), Brooks (2), Calhoun (2), Callahan (1), Cass (2), Clay (3), Collin (5), Comanche (2), Cooke (20), Dimmit (2), Duval (4), Eastland (12), Ellis (42), El Paso (43), Erath (6), Falls (1), Fannin (3), Frio (7), Galveston (7), Gillespie (6), Gonzales (1), Guadalupe (29), Harris (503), Haskell (1), Hockley (3), Hood (10), Hutchinson (1), Jack (1), Jim Hogg (1), Jim Wells (8), Johnson (59), Jones (2), Kaufman (41), Kendall (3), Kerr (5), Kinney (9), Kleberg (1), Lamb (1), Lavaca (6), Liberty (2), Limestone (1), Lipscomb (1), Matagorda (4), Medina (4), Montague (7), Palo Pinto (8), Parker (27), Refugio (1), Rockwall (26), Runnels (5), Somervell (2), Starr (2), Stonewall (1), Walker (5), Waller (7), Wharton (6), Wilbarger (2), Willacy (7), Wilson (4), Wise (19), Young (10), Zapata (2) Austin (1), Brazoria (12), Callahan (2), Colorado (1), Comanche (1), Cooke (1), Crosby (1), Eastland (1), Ellis (6), Fannin (2), Garza (1), Hansford (7), Harrison (1), Haskell (1), Hockley (2), Hood (5), Hutchinson (2), Jackson (1), Johnson (10), Jones (5), Kaufman (7), Liberty (8), Medina (3), Ochiltree (1), Palo Pinto (1), Parker (5), Parmer (1), Rockwall (4), Rusk (1), Somervell (1), Starr (1), Stephens (2), Swisher (1), Walker (2), Waller (1), Wharton (1), Wilbarger (4), Wise (4), Young (1) Aransas (4), Archer (1), Austin (5), Baylor (1), Brazoria (70), Brooks (1), Callahan (1), Childress (1), Clay (2), Coleman (1), Colorado (3), Comanche (3), Cooke (14), Cottle (1), Duval (4), Eastland (1), Edwards (1), Ellis (40), El Paso (31), Erath (10), Fannin (2), Foard (1), Franklin (8), Galveston (1), Guadalupe (8), Hardeman (43), Harris (59), Haskell (4), Hemphill (1), Hood (6), Hopkins (1), Houston (1), Jack (1), Jim Hogg (3), Jim Wells (3), Johnson (60), Jones (2), Kaufman (47), Kenedy (1), Kent (1), Kleberg (5), Liberty (15), Matagorda (5), Montague (5), Moore (1), Morris (1), Palo Pinto (1), Parker (26), Parmer (1), Rockwall (31), Runnels (3), Shelby (1), Starr (7), Stephens (2), Titus (1), Trinity (1), Waller (3), Wharton (12), Wilbarger (8), Willacy (6), Wise (24), Young (4), Zapata (3) Archer (3), Bailey (3), Callahan (3), Clay (2), Coleman (1), Cooke (3), Deaf Smith (2), Eastland (1), Ellis (12), Erath (1), Floyd (2), Gray (1), Haskell (4), Hill (1), Hockley (2), Hood (3), Houston (1), Johnson (7), Jones (16), Kaufman (5), Kent (4), Lamb (3), Liberty (2), Montague (76), Nacogdoches (1), Palo Pinto (2), Parker (8), Parmer (1), Rockwall (5), Runnels (2), Stephens (4), Stonewall (1), Wilbarger (3), Wise (8), Young (1) Archer (5), Atascosa (9), Austin (2), Bandera (3), Briscoe (1), Brooks (3), Clay (3), Colorado (1), Comanche (3), Cooke (14), Deaf Smith (1), Dickens (1), Dimmit (5), Duval (8), Eastland (3), El Paso (24), Ellis (32), Erath (8), Fannin (4), Frio (15), Galveston (3), Gillespie (23), Gonzales (4), Guadalupe (55), Hardeman (1), Harris (136), Hemphill (1), Hood (3), Hutchinson (1), Jack (1), Jim Hogg (1), Jim Wells (12), Johnson (45), Jones (3), Karnes (4), Kaufman (19), Kendall (11), Kerr (15), Kinney (11), Kleberg (3), Lamb (1), Lavaca (8), Liberty (3), Matagorda (5), Montague (4), Moore (3), Morris (1), Nueces (22), Palo Pinto (10), Parker (20), Real (2), Rockwall (9), Runnels (1), Somervell (1), Starr (1), Titus (1), Victoria (3), Walker (1), Waller (9), Wharton (4), Wheeler (1), Wilbarger (6), Willacy (7), Wilson (16), Wise (27), Young (2), Zapata (4), Zavala (2) Austin (1), Briscoe (2), Calhoun (1), Callahan (2), Collingsworth (1), Colorado (2), Cooke (2), Deaf Smith (2), Dickens (1), Ellis (5), Fannin (1), Floyd (1), Frio (1), Gonzales (1), Guadalupe (1), Hansford (3), Haskell (1), Hockley (1), Hood (4), Jackson (1), Johnson (9), Jones (6), Karnes (4), Kaufman (12), Kerr (1), Kleberg (22), Lavaca (1), Liberty (2), Nueces (1), Palo Pinto (1), Parker (10), Parmer (1), Rockwall (1), Runnels (1), Shackelford (1), Somervell (2), Stephens (1), Walker (2), Wilbarger (1), Wilson (1), Wise (10) Archer (18), Bastrop (1), Baylor (3), Bee (4), Bexar (44), Blanco (1), Bowie (1), Brooks (11), Callahan (6), Cass (1), Childress (1), Clay (26), Coleman (7), Colorado (2), Comanche (2), Cooke (13), Cottle (1), Duval (3), Eastland (3), Ellis (90), El Paso (44), Erath (7), Fannin (8), Galveston (9), Grimes (1), Hardeman (11), Harris (67), Haskell (3), Hockley (1), Hood (11), Hopkins (1), Hutchinson (2), Jack (1), Jim Hogg (5), Jim Wells (8), Johnson (81), Jones (6), Kaufman (51), Kleberg (8), Lamb (1), Liberty (23), Matagorda (12), Medina (7), Montague (12), Moore (1), Palo Pinto (14), Parker (57), Parmer (2), Rockwall (28), Runnels (2), Shackelford (3), Starr (9), Stephens (2), Titus (1), Walker (9), Waller (12), Wharton (12), Wilbarger (21), Wise (30), Young (3) Archer (2), Austin (2), Bailey (1), Briscoe (1), Burleson (2), Callahan (1), Clay (1), Comanche (1), Ellis (9), Erath (7), Fannin (1), Floyd (5), Gray (1), Grimes (2), Guadalupe (5), Hansford (1), Hockley (1), Hood (14), Jim Hogg (1), Johnson (9), Jones (2), Kaufman (19), Kleberg (99), Lamb (2), Liberty (4), Matagorda (7), Medina (6), Montague (1), Moore (1), Nacogdoches (1), Parker (17), Parmer (3), Rockwall (8), Runnels (1), San Jacinto (1), Shackelford (1), Somervell (1), Starr (1), Stephens (3), Swisher (1), Wilbarger (1), Wise (2), Young (1) Aransas (1), Bee (5), Brazoria (8), Duval (1), El Paso (7), Galveston (8), Harris (78), Jim Hogg (2), Jim Wells (1), Liberty (4), Matagorda (1), Nueces (28), Starr (1), Walker (1), Waller (3), Wharton (1), Zapata (6) Aransas (1), Bee (5), Brazoria (21), Brooks (2), Duval (1), Jim Wells (5), Liberty (5), Waller (3) Austin (8), Colorado (1), El Paso (8), Harris (62), Liberty (13), Matagorda (4), Walker (20), Waller (7), Wharton (5) Waller (1) Atascosa (7), Brewster (2), Callahan (2), Childress (2), Clay (1), Coleman (5), Collin (4), Comanche (1), Cooke (4), Cottle (1), Deaf Smith (1), DeWitt (2), Dimmit (4), Ellis (7), El Paso (108), Erath (1), Fannin (4), Foard (1), Franklin (2), Frio (2), Galveston (7), Gillespie (1), Gonzales (2), Guadalupe (35), Hardeman (3), Harris (93), Harrison (9), Haskell (1), Hockley (1), Hood (4), Jackson (1), Johnson (10), Kaufman (20), Kendall (7), Kerr (1), Kleberg (1), Lamb (1), Liberty (2), Montague (1), Palo Pinto (4), Parker (39), Pecos (4), Rockwall (11), Runnels (1), Rusk (1), Upshur (1), Victoria (1), Wilbarger (2), Willacy (1), Wilson (7), Wise (5), Young (2), Zapata (2), Zavala (4) Armstrong (1), Atascosa (4), Bailey 2), Bandera (3), Bowie (2), Briscoe (1), Callahan (1), Castro (1), Clay (1), Cooke (1), Deaf Smith (2), Edwards (1), Ellis (4), Erath (1), Fannin (4), Floyd (2), Franklin (1), Garza (2), Gillespie (1), Gray (1), Guadalupe (4), Hansford (4), Haskell (1), Hutchinson (2), Jack (5), Johnson (5), Jones (1), Kaufman (4), Kendall (2), Kerr (1), Lavaca (2), Liberty (3), Moore (4), Nacogdoches (2), Ochiltree (2), Palo Pinto (2), Parker (2), Reagan (1), Rockwall (4), Runnels (1), Somervell (1), Stephens (1), Wilbarger (4), Wise (2) Archer (5), Bandera (2), Bowie (5), Brazoria (1), Callahan (1), Carson (3), Clay (2), Coleman (5), Comanche (8), Cooke (1), Deaf Smith (2), Eastland (5), Edwards (1), El Paso (52), Ellis (2), Erath (3), Falls (16), Fannin (2), Fayette (5), Gray (1), Guadalupe (1), Hall (2), Harris (99), Haskell (1), Hockley (2), Hood (1), Hutchinson (7), Jack (1), Jackson (2), Johnson (11), Jones (1), Kaufman (7), Kendall (1), Kerr (6), Lamb (1), Lavaca (1), Moore (2), Nacogdoches (2), Parker (2), Rockwall (5), Runnels (1), San Saba (1), Wilbarger (36), Willacy (1), Wilson (1), Wise (1), Zavala (1) Archer (2), Armstrong (1), Atascosa (2), Callahan (3), Comanche (1), Donley (1), Eastland (3), Ellis (12), Erath (5), Hardeman (1), Haskell (1), Hood (2), Hopkins (1), Johnson (10), Jones (2), Kaufman (9), Kent (1), Kerr (1), Parker (11), Parmer (1), Rockwall (2), Shackelford (1), Stephens (3), Swisher (1), Wilbarger (2), Wise (2) Archer (1), Bee (1), Bowie (1), Clay (2), Collin (38), Colorado (1), Comanche (4), Cooke (2), Eastland (2), Edwards (1), Ellis (6), El Paso (43), Erath (7), Falls (1), Fannin (3), Galveston (2), Guadalupe (3), Harris (158), Harrison (4), Hood (4), Houston (2), Johnson (8), Kaufman (10), Kendall (1), Kimble (3), Liberty (2), Martin (1), Montague (1), Parker (2), Rockwall (6), Runnels (2), San Saba (2), Shelby (2), Somervell (1), Stephens (1), Wharton (1), Winkler (1), Wise (4), Young (1) Atascosa (3), Bandera (1), Borden (5), Castro (1), Childress (1), Collin (7), Collingsworth (44), Colorado (2), El Paso (21), Ellis (6), Erath (1), Guadalupe (15), Harris (55), Hartley (1), Haskell (1), Hockley (1), Hood (2), Howard (1), Hutchinson (1), Johnson (11), Jones (3), Kaufman (8), Kendall (2), Kerr (1), Kleberg (7), Lavaca (1), Lipscomb (1), Matagorda (1), McMullen (1), Medina (4), Nacogdoches (9), Palo Pinto (1), Parker (3), Reeves (4), Rockwall (9), Somervell (1), Wilbarger (1), Wilson (3), Wise (3), Young (2), Zapata (1), Zavala (2) Atascosa (1), Austin (2), Bandera (1), Bexar (70), Bowie (1), Calhoun (1), Callahan (1), Camp (5), Clay (1), Cochran (1), Collin (8), Collingsworth (1), Cooke (2), Deaf Smith (1), Dimmit (1), Donley (1), Ellis (14), El Paso (26), Erath (6), Fannin (3), Galveston (1), Guadalupe (10), Hamilton (1), Harris (121), Harrison (1), Hood (2), Hutchinson (1), Jack (2), Jackson (1), Johnson (38), Karnes (1), Kaufman (21), Knox (2), Medina (1), Montague (3), Moore (3), Nacogdoches (4), Ochiltree (1), Palo Pinto (8), Parker (9), Rockwall (9), Runnels (1), San Jacinto (1), Somervell (2), Starr (1), Waller (3), Wheeler (1), Wilbarger (9), Wise (7), Young (3) Bexar (59), Collin (2), El Paso (7), Harris (111) Brazoria (55), El Paso (5), Galveston (4), Harris (73) Austin (1), Bowie (11), Brazoria (21), Camp (7), Carson (2), Cochran (1), Deaf Smith (1), Ellis (2), El Paso (24), Erath (4), Fannin (1), Galveston (3), Gillespie (1), Harris (102), Harrison (7), Howard (1), Hutchinson (1), Jack (1), Johnson (17), Jones (2), Kaufman (12), Lamb (3), Lavaca (2), Lipscomb (1), Marion (1), Matagorda (1), Medina (1), Montague (2), Morris (1), Palo Pinto (1), Panola (3), Parker (2), Parmer (5), Pecos (6), Reeves 5), Rockwall (2), Rusk (2), Shelby (1), Starr (7), Stephens (1), Titus (1), Trinity (1), Upshur (7), Victoria (4), Ward (1), Wilbarger (7), Winkler (2), Wise (2), Zapata (2) Atascosa (3), Bowie (1), Cass (1), Culberson (1), Dallam (3), Eastland (2), El Paso (39), Ellis (4), Erath (3), Freestone (11), Galveston (4), Garza (1), Goliad (1), Guadalupe (18), Hall (1), Hamilton (4), Harris (76), Harrison (2), Hockley (1), Hood (1), Hopkins (1), Hutchinson (1), Johnson (5), Kaufman (8), Kendall (1), Lamb (1), Lampasas (21), Lee (11), Mason (1), Medina (1), Montague (5), Moore (2), Palo Pinto (2), Parker (5), Parmer (1), Pecos (1), Red River (1), Reeves (1), Rockwall (5), Runnels (1), Rusk (1), San Jacinto (1), Somervell (1), Stonewall (1), Swisher (1), Upshur (1), Wilbarger (1), Wise (2), Zapata (1), Zavala (1) Bailey (1), Bee (1), Bowie (1), Calhoun (1), Carson (1), Castro (13), Clay (2), Comanche (1), Cooke (1), Cottle (1), Crosby (1), Deaf Smith (173), Eastland (3), Ellis (12), El Paso (147), Erath (5), Fannin (3), Fort Bend (3), Frio (2), Galveston (4), Gray (2), Harris (59), Haskell (2), Hood (8), Howard (1), Hutchinson (1), Johnson (29), Jones (2), Karnes (1), Kaufman (8), Kerr (1), Knox (2), Lamb (2), Moore (3), Nacogdoches (2), Oldham (1), Palo Pinto (3), Parker (14), Parmer (8), Red River (1), Refugio (1), Rockwall (4), Shackelford (1), Shelby (1), Somervell (1), Stephens (1), Stonewall (2), Swisher (1), Trinity (1), Ward (1), Wheeler (1), Wilbarger (22), Wilson (5), Wise (7), Young (6), Zapata (1) Archer (4), Armstrong (1), Atascosa (57), Bandera (12), Calhoun (1), Callahan (4), Clay (11), Cochran (1), Coleman (1), Collin (2), Colorado (1), Comanche (9), Cooke (28), Cottle (1), Deaf Smith (1), Dimmit (1), Eastland (4), Edwards (1), Ellis (160), El Paso (496), Erath (20), Fannin (9), Foard (1), Frio (7), Gillespie (71), Goliad (1), Gonzales (9), Guadalupe (78), Hardeman (4), Harris (31), Hockley (1), Hood (26), Jack (8), Jackson (4), Jim Wells (1), Johnson (102), Jones (12), Karnes (2), Kaufman (87), Kendall (20), Kent (1), Kerr (18), Kinney (2), Lavaca (5), Liberty (1), Lipscomb (1), Medina (11), Montague (25), Moore (2), Palo Pinto (35), Parker (54), Parmer (1), Pecos (1), Reeves (6), Rockwall (59), Runnels (10), Shackelford (2), Somervell (15), Ward (2), Wharton (1), Wilbarger (10), Wilson (37), Wise (38), Young (6), Zapata (4), Zavala (29) Aransas (13), Armstrong (2), Austin (1), Bee (6), Bexar (720), Brooks (3), Caldwell (1), Childress (1), Collingsworth (1), Dimmit (1), Duval (3), El Paso (261), Galveston (3), Garza (1), Gonzales (3), Gray (2), Guadalupe (1), Harris (72), Hutchinson (1), Jim Hogg (3), Jim Wells (20), Kenedy (2), Kleberg (9), Liberty (3), McMullen (1), Medina (67), Motley (1), Parmer (1), Starr (5), Walker (6), Waller (2), Willacy (2), Zapata (9) Colorado (6), El Paso (15), Harris (85), Liberty (6), Walker (17), Waller (8), Wharton (2) Austin (3), Bee (2), Colorado (10), Duval (9), Ellis (1), El Paso (32), Galveston (1), Harris (5), Jim Wells (6), Jones (1), Kaufman (1), Kleberg (9), Liberty (10), Matagorda (8), Parker (1), Refugio (1), Starr (4), Stephens (1), Walker (33), Waller (13), Wharton (9), Willacy (2), Zapata (1) Carson (1), Deaf Smith (1), El Paso (45), Floyd (1), Galveston (4), Gray (3), Harris (3), McCulloch (1), McMullen (2), Moore (3), Parmer (1), Wharton (1), Willacy (3), Zapata (1) Austin (1), Brewster (115), Coke (31), Crane (85), Crockett (85), Culberson (11), El Paso (12), Glasscock (6), Harris (38), Howard (181), Hudspeth (39), Irion (13), Jeff Davis (8), Kimble (31), Martin (35), Menard (3), Pecos (37), Presidio (25), Reagan (58), Reeves (128), Schleicher (16), Sutton (10), Terrell (9), Upton (36), Ward (26), Wharton (4) Bailey (1), Bosque (5), Brooks (2), Burleson (1), Burnet (7), Callahan (2), Carson (1), Clay (1), Comanche (2), Cooke (2), Cottle (1), Deaf Smith (2), Ellis (22), Fannin (1), Foard (1), Galveston (2), Gray (2), Hansford (2), Harris (93), Jack (2), Jim Hogg (1), Jim Wells (3), Johnson (6), Jones (1), Kaufman (2), Limestone (1), Palo Pinto (12), Parker (6), Roberts (2), Rockwall (3), San Saba (5), Somervell (5), Victoria (1), Walker (1), Wilbarger (8), Wise (4) Atascosa (2), Bandera (1), Bee (1), Bosque (5), Brewster (1), Burleson (1), Burnet (7), Collin (5), Comanche (1), Cooke (2), Dimmit (2), Duval (3), Edwards (1), El Paso (55), Ellis (3), Fannin (1), Galveston (1), Gillespie (15), Guadalupe (10), Harris (771), Jack (1), Jim Wells (5), Johnson (14), Karnes (1), Kaufman (1), Kerr (6), Lavaca (1), Limestone (1), Parker (7), Palo Pinto (9), Rockwall (1), Runnels (3), San Saba (5), Victoria (1), Wilbarger (6), Wilson (6), Wise (2), Zavala (3) Archer (1), Armstrong (3), Bosque (5), Brewster (1), Burleson (1), Burnet (7), Castro (1), Clay (1), Collin (1), Donley (1), Ellis (44), El Paso (41), Erath (2), Fannin (1), Galveston (3), Gonzales (1), Gray (2), Harris (187), Hood (3), Hutchinson (1), Johnson (20), Kaufman (24), Lamb (1), Limestone (1), Moore (2), Oldham (1), Palo Pinto (2), Parker (3), Rockwall (19), San Saba (5), Sherman (1), Swisher (1), Wilbarger (5), Wise (2) El Paso (4), Harris (104), Llano (9), Madison (10), Waller (1) Aransas (8), Bee (41), Brazoria (5), Duval (15), El Paso (45), Harris (79), Jim Wells (1), Matagorda (1), Refugio (1), Wharton (1) Brazoria (3), Burnet (1), Callahan (1), Clay (2), Deaf Smith (1), Ellis (4), El Paso (55), Erath (1), Fannin (2), Galveston (2), Gonzales (1), Gray (1), Harris (86), Hood (6), Hutchinson (2), Jackson (1), Johnson (24), Jones (2), Kaufman (2), Kendall (2), Kleberg (8), Oldham (1), Palo Pinto (3), Parker (7), Rockwall (1), Runnels (1), Swisher (1), Waller (2), Wilbarger (3), Young (2), Zavala (1) Archer (2), Brazoria (3), Clay (1), Coleman (1), Collin (6), Cottle (3), Dimmit (3), Eastland (2), Ellis (7), El Paso (123), Galveston (14), Gray (1), Harris (70), Hood (1), Jim Hogg (4), Johnson (5), Jones (1), Kendall (1), Liberty (3), Parker (1), Throckmorton (1), Wilbarger (13), Young (4), Zavala (4) Archer (1), Brooks (3), Camp (1), Cass (1), Childress (2), Clay (1), Collin (1), Collingsworth (2), Comanche (1), Dallam (1), Deaf Smith (1), El Paso (119), Franklin (2), Galveston (1), Hall (2), Harris (49), Jim Wells (1), Johnson (5), Matagorda (1), Montague (2), Morris (1), Nacogdoches (1), Parker (1), Titus (4), Wharton (1), Wise (1), Young (1) Archer (1), Atasosa (5), Bandera (2), Carson (4), Castro (6), Clay (1), Collin (5), Comanche (1), Crosby (1), Deaf Smith (2), El Paso (184), Galveston (3), Gillespie (1), Gonzales (1), Gray (22), Guadalupe (7), Hall (2), Hansford (1), Johnson (5), Karnes (1), Kendall (1), Kerr (2), Lavaca (2), Liberty (2), Lipscomb (4), Matagorda (4), McMullen (1), Montague (2), Moore (4), Parker (1), Trinity (1), Walker (1), Wilson (4), Wise (1), Young (1), Zavala (1) Atascosa (1), Briscoe (1), Clay (1), Collin (1), Collingsworth (1), Deaf Smith (2), Dimmit (1), Eastland (1), El Paso (109), Ellis (1), Gillespie (1), Harris (659), Johnson (3), Lipscomb (7), Loving (1), Moore (3), Morris (1), Rockwall (1), Upshur (1), Wilbarger (1), Wilson (1), Wise (1) Bailey (1), Childress (1), Cochran (1), Dallam (1), Deaf Smith (5), Donley (1), El Paso (83), Floyd (6), Gray (1), Harris (30), Hemphill (3), Hockley (19), Hutchison (17), Lamb (31), Lipscomb (8), Moore (6), Ochiltree (80), Parmer (1), Roberts (1), Sherman (1), Swisher (3), Wheeler (10) El Paso (121), Galveston (1), Harris (49) Atascosa (10), Bandera (1), Calhoun (4), Clay (1), Dimmit (9), El Paso (151), Frio (6), Galveston (1), Gillespie (2), Gonzalez (2), Guadalupe (32), Harris (136), Jackson (1), Johnson (2), Kendall (7), Kerr (7), Lavaca (6), Medina (16), Montague (1), Parker (1), Wilbarger (3), Wilson (7), Zavala (15) Archer (2), Bexar (3), Clay (2), Collin (1), El Paso (283), Ellis (27), Fannin (2), Galveston (4), Hardeman (1), Harris (238), Johnson (4), Kaufman (6), Knox (1), Montague (1), Rockwall (6), Wilbarger (14), Wise (2), Young (3) El Paso (344), Harris (1,764), Williamson (597) Archer (2), Clay (11), Collin (158), El Paso (970), Ellis (6), Erath (1), Galveston (5), Harris (129), Hood (1), Johnson (9), Kaufman (5), Montague (3), Nacogdoches (1), Parker (5), Wilbarger (6), and Young (1) Collin (5), El Paso (201), Galveston (8), Harris (132) Atascosa (30), Bandera (5), Bexar (107), Calhoun (4), Collin (49), Dimmit (10), Edwards (4), El Paso (98), Frio (4), Gillespie (23), Gonzales (1), Guadalupe (48), Harris (136), Jackson (6), Kendall (34), Kerr (7), Kinney (1), Lavaca (8), Real (2), Wilson (20), Zavala (9) El Paso (138), Galveston (3), Harris (120), Liberty (18), Waller (2) El Paso (232), Galveston (1), Harris (100) Bowie (6), Comanche (4), El Paso (123), Galveston (5), Harris (172), Harrison (1), Johnson (4), Montague (1), Nacogdoches (3), Parker (3), Somervell (1), Young (1) Bowie (3), El Paso (154), Harris (104), Houston (1) Bowie (3), Camp (1), Comanche (2), Cooke (1), El Paso (438), Ellis (3), Fannin (2), Galveston (1), Harris (111), Johnson (4), Kaufman (3), Montague (2), Parker (1), Red River (1), Rockwall (2), Wise (1), Young (3) Comanche (1), Dallas (1), El Paso (196), Harris (71), Haskell (1), Fannin (1), Wise (1), Ellis (1), Archer (2), Cooke (2), Johnson (2), Parker (3), Erath (4), Kaufman (6), Nacogdoches (1), Shelby (2), Trinity (1), Wilbarger (5) Dallas (4), El Paso (280), Harris (136) Collin (1), El Paso (83), Harris (64) Baylor (1), Comanche (4), El Paso (190), Ellis (3), Erath (1), Galveston (3), Harris (111), Johnson (3), Kaufman (2), Panola (1), Rockwall (4), Wilbarger (2) Cass (1), El Paso (666), Galveston (1), Harris (149), Trinity (1) Comal (9), Harris (174), El Paso (486) Dallas (1), El Paso (239), Galveston (33), Harris (175), Bowie (3), Harrison (1) Bowie (47), Cass (1), El Paso (55), Galveston (1), Harris (129), Houston (2), Rusk (1), Shelby (1) Atascosa (9), Bowie (2), Dimmit (1), El Paso (118), Frio (3), Gillespie (3), Gonzales (1), Guadalupe (24), Harris (103), Karnes (1), Kendall (6), Kerr (2), Kinney (1), Lavaca (4), Nacogdoches (1), Wilson (4), Zavala (1) El Paso (255), Galveston (1), Harris (255) Dallas (2), El Paso (75), Galveston (4), Harris (293) Dallas (1), El Paso (269), Franklin (8), Galveston (39), Harris (427), Harrison (1), Hopkins (1), Panola (1), Titus (1), Upshur (1) Dallas (1), El Paso (104), Franklin (10), Galveston (9), Harris (206), Hopkins (2), Nacogdoches (1), Walker (41) El Paso (55), Harris (204) Shelby (1), Titus (1) Cass (3), Dallas (2), El Paso (43), Galveston (5), Harris (98), La Salle (21), Red River (2) Atascosa (1), Bandera (5), Bexar (2,196), Calhoun (2), Dallas (38), Dimmit (1), El Paso (13), Gillespie (1), Gonzales (1) Guadalupe (10), Harris (193), Kendall (3), Kerr (1), Lavaca (6), Wilson (2), Zavala (2) Dallas (6), Galveston (7), Harris (155) Collin (3), El Paso (24), Galveston (1), Harris (276), Washington (15) Dallas (8), El Paso (36), Galveston (1), Harris (143) Dallas (11), Galveston (1), Harris (97), Nacogdoches (1), Trinity (1) Dallas (9), Galveston (2), Harris (250), Panola (1) Collin (1), Harris (79) Atascosa (10), Bandera (2), Calhoun (5), Cass (4), Dallas (23), Dimmit (1), Frio (2), Gonzales (2), Guadalupe (50), Harris (115), Jackson (3), Karnes (2), Kendall (2), Kerr (4), Kinney (2), Lavaca (29), Wilson (4), Zavala (4) Dallas (5), Harris (151) Collin (4), Dallas (4), Galveston (1), Grayson (1), Harris (157) Galveston (3), Harris (248), Shelby (1), Tarrant (133), Titus (1) Dallas (4), Galveston (2), Harris (34), Franklin (9), Hopkins (2), Titus (1) Galveston (2), Harris (342), Hopkins (1) Franklin (1), Harris (256), Nacogdoches (3) Atascosa (79), Bandera (17), Bexar (324), Calhoun (20), Collin (1), Dallas (164), Dimmit (1), Franklin (1), Frio (9), Gillespie (12), Gonzales (8), Guadalupe (100), Harris (296), Hopkins (1), Jackson (19), Karnes (4), Kendall (34), Kerr (17), Kinney (12), Lavaca (26), Nacogdoches (1), Real (2), Titus (3), Wilson (54), Zavala (12) Dallas (11), Galveston (8), Harris (684) Collin (1,202), Galveston (20), Harris (2,438) Galveston (3), Harris (768), Hopkins (1), Houston (1), Trinity (1) Atascosa (10), Bowie (2), Cass (2), Dallas (2), Frio (1), Galveston (3), Gillespie (5), Gonzales (3), Guadalupe (30), Harris (225), Jackson (1), Karnes (1), Kendall (1), Kerr (1), Kinney (1), Lavaca (4), Wilson (5), Zavala (3) Dallas (31), Galveston (8), Harris (308), Harrison (1) Collin (1), Dallas (11), Galveston (13), Harris (221), Nacogdoches (4) Bexar (2,375), Collin (5), Harris (313) Dallas (171), Galveston (8), Harris (223) Collin (4), Dallas (884), Galveston (14), Harris (599), Harrison (2), Nacogdoches (15), Tarrant (84), Upshur (1) Dallas (563), Galveston (15), Harris (460), Harrison (1), Nacogdoches (2), Tarrant (286) Collin (17), Dallas (200), Franklin (2), Harris (438), Hopkins (1), Titus (2) Collin (25), Dallas (2), Harris (385), Hopkins (1), Shelby (2) Dallas (2), Harris (13,622), Nueces (231), San Jacinto (1) Atascosa (522), Bandera (41), Bexar (2,078), Calhoun (186), Collin (3), Dallas (306), Dimmit (53), Edwards (33), Frio (298), Gillespie (96), Gonzales (234), Guadalupe (1587), Harris (328), Houston (1), Jackson (77), Karnes (181), Kendall (128), Kerr (142), Kinney (19), Lavaca (252), Real (12), Tarrant (125), Wilson (307), Zavala (51) Dallas (1), Harris (207), Galveston (17) Collin (28), Dallas (26), Harris (340) Bowie (1), Collin (94), Dallas (52), Galveston (13), Harris (305), Harrison (1), Houston (1), Montgomery (47) Camp (1), Collin (15), Dallas (13), Harris (167), Montgomery (93), Tarrant (239), Upshur (1) Collin (26), Dallas (68), Harris (2,411), Houston (3), Montgomery (109) Dallas (100), Harris (316), Montgomery (110) Bexar (1,399), Dallas (17) Dallas (5) Dallas (64), Galveston (46), Harris (309) Montgomery (59) Dallas (110), Montgomery (56) Montgomery (168) Nueces (5) Dallas (3) Dallas (195) Dallas (30) Aransas (78), Bee (149), Brooks (18), Dallas (1), Duval (7), Jim Wells (183), Kenedy (1), Kleberg (223), McMullen (2), Montgomery (28), Refugio (28), Starr (343), Willacy (205), Zapata (1) Dallas (35), Montgomery (27) Dallas (167), Montgomery (10) Dallas (235), Montgomery (13) Dallas (241) Dallas (65) Dallas (18), Montgomery (12) Dallas (59) Dallas (424), Montgomery (117) Montgomery (94) Dallas (84), Montgomery (171) Dallas (93) Dallas (862), Nueces (43) Dallas (459), Montgomery (134), Nueces (23) Dallas (206), Montgomery (164) Dallas (44), Fort Bend (235) Dallas (550) Dallas (5,195) Show all data

On August 24, 2020, DSHS was unable to release test data because of a network outage affecting multiple state agencies. The outage meant not all labs were able to report test results to the state. The missing data was reported the following day.

On September 3, 2020, DSHS reported that 281 positive cases among prison inmates had been counted twice in the state’s total. The inmates were transferred from Jefferson County to Walker County ahead of Hurricane Laura, and had been counted as a positive case in each county. As of September 3, the inmates had transferred back to Jefferson County, and the duplicate cases were removed.

On September 9, 2020, DSHS removed 453 duplicate cases among prison inmates in Walker County.

On September 12, 2020, DSHS announced a data entry error the day prior caused an incorrect total to be reported for Colorado County. The county had 454 cases, but 545 was incorrectly reported. As a result, 91 cases were removed from the county’s total to correct the error.

On September 14, 2020, DSHS changed the way it reports the state’s positive rate. The department said it would primarily rely on the “Specimen Collection Date Positivity Rate,” which factors in when tests are performed, rather than when results are reported. The state says this provides “the most accurate view of the pandemic’s effect over time.”

Also on September 14, 2020, DSHS changed its protocol for reporting lab results, to only report those that have passed quality checks. The revised methodology ensures that duplicate cases are removed and information for each case is complete before being reported. Any lab results that have errors will not be included in the state’s totals until they pass validation requirements. This change caused the total number of molecular tests reported to decrease by 352,598.

On September 15, 2020, DSHS announced a data entry error the day prior caused an incorrect total to be reported for Lamar County. As a result, 41 cases were removed from the county’s total.

On September 16, 2020, several counties saw decreases in their case totals for various reasons, according to DSHS. A reduction in cases among TDCJ prison inmates was reported in Bee and La Salle Counties. Duplicate cases were removed from the totals in Calhoun, Gonzales, Guadalupe, Kerr, Lavaca, Orange, Roberts and Wharton Counties. Updated case information altered totals in Shackelford and Swisher Counties.

On September 17, 2020, several counties saw decreases in their case totals for various reasons, according to DSHS. A reduction in cases among TDCJ prison inmates was reported in Bee, Childress, Houston, Karnes, Madison and Walker Counties. Duplicate cases were removed from the totals in Bandera, Kendall, Titus and Zavala Counties. Updated case information altered totals in Archer, Swisher and Yoakum Counties.

On September 18, 2020, several counties saw decreases in their case totals for various reasons, according to DSHS. A reduction in cases among TDCJ prison inmates was reported in Anderson, Duval, Fannin, Grimes and Liberties Counties. The total in Anderson County decreased by 1,070. Updated case information altered totals in Bailey County.

On September 28, 2020, DSHS updated its formula for calculating the number of recovered cases. Backlogged older cases are now automatically considered “recovered,” thus preventing inaccurate upticks in active case totals.

On October 14, 2020, DSHS announced the Brazoria County case total had been overreported by 159 the day prior, because of an “error.”

On October 16, 2020, DSHS reported El Paso County had not reported its new numbers in time for inclusion in the October 15 update. Because of this, two days worth of updates were reported for El Paso County on the 16th. A total of 1,555 new cases and 36 backlogged cases were reported.

On October 28, 2020, DSHS announced Hays County had begun separating confirmed and probable cases. Due to this change, 273 cases were removed from the county and statewide total.

On October 30, 2020, several counties saw a reduction in their case totals after “incorrect case classification.” DSHS says these counties had included positive antigen cases as confirmed cases, when they should have been classified as probable cases. The following is a list of counties affected: Hansford (-25), Deaf Smith (-18), Hutchinson (-17), Floyd (-14), Donley (-13), Crosby (-7), Moore (-7), Parmer (-5), Carson (-4), Garza (-3), Hall (-3), Swisher (-3), Collingsworth (-1).

On October 31, 2020, DSHS reported several counties had a reduction in their case totals, after duplicate cases were identified. The following counties were affected: Atascosa (-5), Guadalupe (-5), Calhoun (-3), Gillespie (-3), Lavaca (-3), Wilson (-3), Karnes (-2), Kendall (-1).

On November 6, 2020, DSHS reported that new cases in El Paso had been incorrectly reported. Cases that should have been reported on November 2 and 3 were instead reported on the 4th. The correction did not affect the total number of cases reported that week.

On November 9, 2020, DSHS announced 2,363 probable cases in Bexar County had been reclassified as confirmed cases after additional test results were received.

On November 11, 2020, DSHS reported the case count in Brazoria County the day prior had been over-reported by 260. The correction meant November 10 did not set a record high number of new cases, as earlier reported.

On November 14, 2020, DSHS reported the case count in McCulloch County the day prior had been over-reported by 108.

On November 16, 2020, DSHS announced 125 backlogged cases were incorrectly reported as new cases on November 14 in the following counties: Atascosa, Bandera, Calhoun, Dimmit, Frio, Gillespie, Gonzales, Guadalupe, Jackson, Kendall, Kerr, Lavaca, Medina, Wilson and Zavala.

On November 18, 2020, DSHS reported the case count in Loving County the day prior had been over-reported by two.

On November 27, 2020, DSHS reported decreases in confirmed case totals in multiple counties due to duplicate cases being removed. The following counties were affected: Concho (56), McCulloch (20), Mason (6), Winkler (5).

On December 1, 2020, DSHS reported cases in Galveston County had been overreported by 270 the day prior.

On December 4, 2020, DSHS announced 145 cases had been removed from the state total due to previously-reported inaccurate data.

On December 8, 2020, DSHS reclassified 1,228 probable cases in Lamar County that were previously incorrectly reported as confirmed cases.

On December 9, 2020, DSHS reported cases in Pecos County had been overreported by eight the day prior.

On December 10, 2020, DSHS reported statewide cases had been overreported by 88 the day prior.

On December 11, 2020, DSHS reported statewide cases had been overreported by 96 the day prior.

On December 17, 2020, DSHS reclassified 14,220 probable cases in Hidalgo County that were previously incorrectly reported as confirmed cases.

On January 4, 2021, DSHS announced it would start reporting hospitalization data a day late to reflect the day the data was reported to them by hospitals. Previously, the data was displayed with the date it appeared on the DSHS dashboard, effectively meaning the data was one day old.

On January 11, 2021, DSHS reported hospitalization data for January 9 was incomplete. Only 84 percent of hospital facilities reported data to the state that day.

On January 14, 2021, DSHS reported that confirmed cases in Henderson County had been overreported by 1,403 the day prior. Confirmed cases in Fannin County were underreported, but DSHS did not disclose by how much.

On January 17, 2021, DSHS reported a decrease of 1,632 probable cases due to “ongoing quality assurance.” These cases were from DSHS region 4/5 N, which covers East Texas.

Data for Bexar County was not updated on January 19, 2021. DSHS said it was awaiting an explanation of an “anomaly” in the county’s data.

On January 20, 2021, DSHS reported a decrease of 82 confirmed cases in Pecos County due to “ongoing quality assurance.”

On January 23, 2021, DSHS reported there were “major decreases” in the estimated number of recoveries in DSHS region 4/5 N, which covers East Texas. This was due to calculation corrections.

On January 30, 2021, DSHS reported that Hays County had removed 335 confirmed cases from its total after a “routine data audit.”

On January 31, 2021, DSHS reported that confirmed cases in Cameron County had been overreported by 120 the day prior.

On February 5, 2021, DSHS reported a decrease of 63 confirmed cases in DSHS Region 7 due to “ongoing quality assurance.” Region 7 covers Central Texas.

On February 8, 2021, DSHS reported that probable cases in Brazoria County had been overreported by 555 the day prior.

On February 9, 2021, DSHS reported a decrease of 194 confirmed cases in Coryell County due to “ongoing quality assurance.” Another decrease of 144 was reported on February 10.

Several counties did not report updated data the week of February 15, 2021, due to a series of winter storms that affected Texas. Because of this, case numbers, deaths, test totals and seven-day averages appeared artificially low.

On February 16, 2021, DSHS reported decreases in probable case totals in multiple counties due to “ongoing quality assurance.” The following counties were affected: Aransas (29), Bee (94), Brooks (4), Duval (3), Jim Hogg (6), Jim Wells (115), Kleberg (70), Refugio (5), Starr (300), Willacy (75) and Zapata (3).

On February 20, 2021, DSHS reported that confirmed cases in Gray County had been overreported by 100 the day prior.

On March 1, 2021, DSHS reported that Bexar County had converted 1,843 probable cases to confirmed cases.

On March 2, 2021, DSHS announced that confirmed cases in Scurry County had been overreported by 1,119 due to a “reporting error” in mid February.

Case totals on March 17, 2021, in DSHS Region 7 were two-day totals because a technical issue with the database prevented the data from updating the day prior. Region 7 covers Central Texas.

On March 27, 2021, DSHS reported that several counties did not have updated data that day. The counties affected were Anderson, Angelina, Cherokee, Gregg, Henderson, Jasper, Lamar, Newton, Polk, Rains, Sabine, San Augustine, Smith, Tyler, Van Zandt, and Wood.

On March 27, 2021, DSHS reported that case counts for Concho County were not increased while the agency investigated an “unexplained increase” in cases in the county.

On March 28, 2021, DSHS reported several counties in Region 9/10 had small decreases in their case counts due to an error in reporting the day prior. Region 9/10 covers West Texas.