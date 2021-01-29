LIVE: Expecting to be in Stage 5 through February, health officials give COVID-19 update at 10 a.m.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — With COVID-19 staging numbers slowly in decline, health officials still think the area will be in Stage 5 through February. They’ll meet with reporters via videoconference to discuss that and other aspects of the area’s COVID-19 response at 10 a.m. Friday.

Austin Public Health’s interim health authority Dr. Mark Escott, along with APH Director Stephanie Hayden-Howard and APH Chief Epidemiologist Janet Pichette, will take part in the videoconference.

In a presentation to both Travis County commissioners and Austin City Council on Tuesday, Escott said 28 people were at the alternate care site inside the Austin Convention Center. All of those people were from the five-county area in Central Texas, Escott said. A total of 17 people have been treated and discharged from the alternate care site.

As of Friday morning, the 7-day rolling average of new hospitalizations sits at 80, down from 94 on Jan. 9 but up from 77 on Jan. 26. The most recently reported positivity rate is 12.7% from the week of Jan. 23.

