Everything we know about the 26 coronavirus deaths in the U.S.

(KXAN) — As of March 9, the coronavirus disease has killed at least 26 people in the United States and more than 650 remain sick. So far, these deaths skew very old, partly because of an outbreak at a senior-living facility near Seattle. Nineteen of those 26 people killed contracted the illness at this facility.

But a breakdown of the deaths do offer some guidance on which people are most at risk. Based on a rough estimate using the range of ages given for the victims, we can tell that the average age of each victim is approximately 77 years old.

No one younger than 40 has died from the disease. Deaths skew much older. And even the one person in their 40s who did die had an underlying medical condition.

U.S. women dying more often than men from COVID-19

So far, in the U.S., women are far outpacing men in the number of deaths. We know the gender of 25 of the people who died from COVID-19, and 15 of them are women. Ten are men.

The Health Department in Grant County, Washington would not identify the gender of the victim in their county.

The average age of the women who died is 82.5 years old.

Chart of U.S. coronavirus deaths

Case State County Age Gender Death Date 1. California Placer 70s Male 3/4/20 2. California Santa Clara 60s Female 3/9/20 3. Florida Lee 77 Female 3/5/20 4. Florida Santa Rosa 71 Male 3/6/20 5. Washington Grant 80s ?? 3/8/20 6. Washington Snohomish 40s Male 3/2/20 7. Washington King 80s Female 3/4/20 8. Washington King 90s Female 3/8/20 9. Washington King 70s Female 3/8/20 10. Washington King 80s Female 3/6/20 11. Washington King 90s Male 3/5/20 12. Washington King 70s Male 3/2/20 13. Washington King 80s Female 3/5/20 14. Washington King 70s Female 3/6/20 15. Washington King 80s Female 3/6/20 16. Washington King 60s Male 3/5/20 17 Washington King 90s Female 3/3/20 18. Washington King 90s Female 3/3/20 19. Washington King 80s Female 2/26/20 20. Washington King 50s Male 2/26/20 21. Washington King 70s Male 3/1/20 22. Washington King 70s Female 3/1/20 23. Washington King 80s Female 3/1/20 24. Washington King 70s Male 2/29/20 25. Washington King 70s Female 3/2/20 26. Washington King 50s Male 2/28/20

Texas (0 deaths)

So far there have been no Texas deaths from coronavirus. As of March 9 there were six confirmed cases of coronavirus in the Houston area and six presumptive positive cases.

The U.S. military is also using Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland to quarantine people who were once aboard cruise ships where there was an outbreak.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention mistakenly released one of those people who later tested positive for coronavirus. That person went to the hospital, their hotel, and North Star Mall before they were found and put back in quarantine. So far none of the 21 people possibly exposed has tested positive for COVID-19.

California (2 deaths)

March 9 – A woman in her 60s who had been sick for weeks died in Santa Clara County. She had no travel history or contact with a known infected person, suggesting the illness is not contained in Santa Clara County.

March 4 – A man in his early 70s died on March 4 after contracting coronavirus. Last month, that man took a cruise aboard the Grand Princess cruise ship from California to Mexico. Since then, at least 21 people aboard a subsequent Grand Princess cruise have gotten COVID-19, and 90 people from the ship are being quarantined at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, including a Wimberley couple.

Florida (2 deaths)

March 6 – Florida announced its first two deaths from COVID-19. Both individuals were in their 70s and died after an international trip, according to the Florida Department of Health.

Washington (22 deaths)

Of the 20 deaths reported in King County, 19 are associated with Life Care Center.

March 9 – Three new deaths, bringing the total to 20 in King County and 22 in Washington.

March 8 – The first confirmed death in Grant County was a person in their 80s. Grant County has not given the gender of this person. The total coronavirus death toll in Washington is now 19.

March 8 – Two new deaths, bringing the total to 17 in King County and 18 in Washington.

March 7 – Four new deaths, bringing the total to 15 in King County and 16 in Washington. Each were Life Care Center residents in their 70s or 80s.

March 6 – One new death, bringing the total to 11 in King County and 12 in Washington. The man who died was not a resident of Life Care Center, but got the disease as a visitor to the facility.

March 5 – One new death, bringing the total to 10 in King County and 11 in Washington. Both of the last two deaths were women in their 90s.

March 4 – One new death, bringing total to 9 in King County and 10 in Washington.

March 3 – Three new deaths reported, bringing the total to 8 in King County and 9 in Washington. One of those people killed was never hospitalized. She was a woman in her 80s, a resident of Life Care Center, and she died at her family home.

March 2 – A man in his 40s from Snohomish County was hospitalized at EvergreenHealth in King County and died of underlying medical conditions. This is the first death in Snohomish County

March 2 – Three new deaths reported in King County, all people above the age of 70, a man and two women.

March 1 – A man in his 70s was hospitalized at EvergreenHealth. He had underlying health conditions and died on Feb. 29 in King County.

Feb. 29 – The individual who died was a man in his 50s with underlying health conditions who had no history of travel or contact with a known COVID-19 case. He died on Feb. 28 in King County.