Events canceled in Austin and beyond due to coronavirus

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The coronavirus pandemic is quickly changing everyday life for most Americans. Even if you don’t know anyone who has COVID-19, chances are it’s impacting you in some way — whether you are a sports fan, music fan, film fan, or just worried about your 401K.
But all this information is coming so quickly it’s hard enough for us to keep up, let alone you. So here’s a list of what’s canceled and what’s not so far in Central Texas with links to our more in-depth stories where applicable:
Canceled, suspended, or postponed with no date set
- NCAA Tournament
- Big 12, Big Ten, Atlantic Coast Conference tournaments
- NBA regular season and playoffs
- MLB regular season
- Round Rock Express and other Minor League Baseball
- MLS regular season
- NHL regular season
- Frank Erwin Center performances
- Bass Concert Hall performances
- Houston Rodeo
- UIL State Basketball Tournament
- Blanton Museum of Art performances, including “Aladdin.”
- Urban Music Festival
- South by Southwest
Postponed with new date announced
- MotoGP Grand Prix of the Americas – postponed to November
Will play but without most fans
- World Golf Championships Dell Technologies Match Play – March 25-29
- Valero Texas Open in San Antonio – April 2-5
- University of Texas spring sporting events – NCAA canceled all spring championships. It’s unclear if this means the regular season games are canceled, as well, but that seems likely.
Monitoring but no changes announced as of yet
- Rodeo Austin – March 14-28
- Luck Reunion – March 19
- ABC Kite Fest – March 29
- Statesman Cap10K – April 5
- Austin Reggae Festival – April 17
- IndyCar – April 24-26
- Summer Olympics in Tokyo – July 24-August 9