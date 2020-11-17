Even with increase in COVID-19 patients, Austin-area hospital capacity is managing—for now

FILE – In this July 27, 2020, file photo, notes to medical personnel are hung in an area as they prepare to ender a COVID-19 unit at Starr County Memorial Hospital in Rio Grande City, Texas. As the coronavirus pandemic surges across the nation and infections and hospitalizations rise, medical administrators are scrambling to find enough nursing help — especially in rural areas and at small hospitals. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin-Travis County Interim Health Authority Dr. Mark Escott says local hospitals are managing an increase in COVID-19 patients—even some from El Paso.

“We can certainly handle more patients. Our hospitals have assured us that they are still in a good situation,” Escott told KXAN’s Will DuPree Tuesday morning.

But he also warns that positive COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are increasing.

As of Monday, Escott confirmed to Travis County commissioners that COVID-19 cases have increased by more than 100% from the previous 12 days. He also said COVID-19 hospital admissions have seen a 50% increase from the previous 11 days, with a moving average of 30 hospitalizations per day.

After a summer surge, Escott said the moving average for hospitalizations had gone down to 12 per day.

“We’re getting close to tripling that moving average of new admissions to hospital, which is certainly concerning,” he told commissioners.

Currently, Austin-Travis County is in Stage 3 of its COVID-19 Risk-Based Guidelines. Escott said the trigger to move into Stage 4, or orange, is a moving average of 40 COVID-19 hospital admissions, but capacity has changed since health officials decided on that figure.

He said the cap on ICU admissions is lower than they originally thought, going from 331 ICU beds to 200 “based upon a number of factors.”

“That means, it’s likely we’ll need to decrease the threshold for Stage 4, so that we can ensure we don’t reach capacity,” Escott said.

He said previously, APH has utilized staff from other areas to help manage a COVID-19 surge. This time, those people are already being called out to other hotspots like El Paso.

“The people that we need to staff those beds—those extra beds—are not going to be there for the foreseeable future, because they are being utilized in other jurisdictions,” Escott said.

Escott said El Paso has almost as many active cases right now as Travis County’s total cases throughout the pandemic. The rising numbers come with a message for Central Texans to limit risk-taking behaviors over the holiday.

“The real threat is over Thanksgiving,” he said.