Even if you test negative for COVID-19, you could still have the virus

FILE – In this April 2, 2020, file photo a nurse holds a vial and a swab at a drive-up coronavirus testing station at a hospital in Seattle. A federal report due out Monday, April 6, finds that three out of four U.S. hospitals surveyed are already treating patients with confirmed or suspected COVID-19. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Some doctors are raising concerns that patients may test negative for COVID-19, even when they have it.

Results could differ based on which type of test is administered. Doctors tell KXAN they worry when testing for COVID-19, oropharyngeal swabs, or throat swabs, are not as accurate as testing with nasopharyngeal swabs, which are done by swabbing far up into the nose.

Doctors tell KXAN while performing a throat swab may not be as uncomfortable for patients as the nasal swab, they worry that throat swabs don’t catch as good of samples and may sometimes yield false negatives.

“At least one clinic here in Austin has contacted me with concern about false negatives that can happen,” Congressman Lloyd Doggett told KXAN. “They recommend that if someone is symptomatic, has all the symptoms of coronavirus, but they test negatively, that they continue to quarantine so as to not take any risk.”

Doggett continued, saying, “Some reports indicate these tests are only 60 to 70% accurate.”

The Texas Department of State Health Services told KXAN that both nasopharyngeal swabs and oropharyngeal swabs are more than 90% reliable. However, DSHS says nasopharyngeal swabs are more sensitive to the virus.

The CDC recommends that health care providers use nasopharyngeal swabs before other types of testing, for the best accuracy.

DSHS told KXAN that although they’re preferred, some providers in Texas have had difficulty obtaining nasopharyngeal swabs, so they use oropharyngeal, which seem to be more available.

At 5 p.m. on KXAN, Jacqulyn Powell will analyze the tests’ effectiveness and provide a doctor’s advice on what patients with COVID-19 symptoms should do if they test negative.