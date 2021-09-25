Equal access to COVID-19 booster: What’s being done in Travis County to get shots to those who need them

Marva Bennett gets her booster shot Saturday at the LULAC vaccine clinic in Manor, Texas (KXAN photo/Grace Reader)

MANOR, Texas (KXAN) — Now that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have recommended Pfizer booster shots for certain people, vaccines are going into arms in Austin and surrounding communities.

But how do we make sure everyone has equal access to them?

That’s a question Austin City Council directed Austin Public Health to address as they begin rolling out their booster shot program. Largely, APH has said they’re working to tap community partners to reach areas of the community that they haven’t had luck with previously.

Among city partners are the League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC) and one of its Central Texas chapters, who were out distributing booster shots — in addition to first and second doses for unvaccinated people — in Manor on Saturday.

The key to getting people to show up, says LULAC District 12 Director Gabriel Nila include easy access for people in more rural areas, access to Spanish speakers, and placing vaccination sites in places people know and trust — like a church.

“They’re part of the community, they know what Eternal Faith Baptist Church has done for the community and so they want to go where they feel trusted and loved,” Nila said. “They say ‘We’ll go with you because we believe in you and we believe that what you’re doing is good for the community and good for us.’“

The event continues through 2 p.m. at Eternal Faith Baptist Church located at 12720 FM 973 in Manor.

Who’s eligible for a COVID-19 booster shot?

Here’s who is now eligible to receive a booster shot according to the CDC: