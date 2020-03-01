Energy conference in Houston canceled amid COVID-19 concerns

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, blue/pink, cultured in the lab. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. According to a poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research released on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, a wide share of Americans are at least moderately confident in U.S. health officials’ ability to handle emerging viruses, and more express concern about catching the flu than catching the new coronavirus. (NIAID-RML via AP)

HOUSTON (AP) — The organizers of a high-profile energy summit in Houston have canceled this year’s gathering due to concerns over a new coronavirus that has killed thousands of people worldwide.

The CERAWeek conference is typically attended by more than 4,000 individuals, including energy industry executives, political leaders and reporters.

It had been scheduled for March 9-13 and delegates from over 80 countries had been expected to attend.

But energy data firm IHS Markit said Sunday that it has “reluctantly” decided to cancel the event.

CERAWeek joins other international conferences that have been canceled amid fears of the virus. The first U.S. COVID-19 death was reported Saturday.