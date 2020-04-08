Emergency medical sites being prepared in Austin, Travis County in case hospitals hit capacity

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Emergency backup medical facilities are being prepared in Austin and Travis County in case hospitals are overwhelmed by an influx of COVID-19 patients.

Projections have indicated that the number of hospitalizations and deaths related to the coronavirus in Central Texas will continue to increase.

In response to these projections, officials have set up Alternative Care Sites that will address patient care needs if hospitals reach capacity.

There are about 4,300 available hospital beds in Austin and Travis County on an average day, with hospitals currently operating at about 50% capacity.

Under the plan, once hospitals have run out of beds, patients will be transferred to Alternative Care Sites where they will receive hospital-level care.

These sites will be buildings previously purposed for patient care, such as former clinics or medical facilities.

If those sites reach capacity, patients will then be moved to other facilities similar to combat surgical hospitals or large wards.

“We hope that this surge plan is not necessary, but we are preparing for the worst,” said Dr. Mark Escott, Interim Austin-Travis County Health Authority.

“We must continue to stay home and practice physical distancing. The future of our healthcare system is up to our daily individual behavior, and it is going to take all of us to fight this virus.”

Officials are in the process of identifying specific sites for both types of alternative care site.

Isolation Facilities and Protective Lodging Facilities, for patients who need to quarantine from the public but do not need medical care, are also being established.