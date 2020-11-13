LIVE: El Paso nurses speak against court blocking county judge’s stay-at-home order

EL PASO, Texas (KXAN) — A group of registered nurses in El Paso plan to speak Friday morning against an appeals court blocking the county judge’s stay-at-home order, saying that decision endangers their community dealing with a surge in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.

National Nurses United, a self-described progressive union, announced that it will host a virtual news conference featuring several registered nurses working on the frontlines in El Paso. They are set to criticize the Texas Eighth Court of Appeals for ruling Thursday that El Paso County Judge Ricardo Samaniego’s shutdown of nonessential businesses that was scheduled to last until Dec. 1 should be put on hold for now.

The court’s decision comes as the City of El Paso reported 16 more deaths from COVID-19 as well as 1,488 new cases Friday. The city’s data dashboard also showed that 1,132 people are currently hospitalized fighting the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, while 317 patients are now in intensive care in El Paso.

The union stated in a news release that it filed an amicus brief earlier this week to support the county judge’s stay-at-home order, claiming that more than 50 RNs in El Paso County have been infected with COVID-19 this year. The union wrote in it that “our members witness the daily tragedy of a hospital system that has been completely overwhelmed in recent weeks, leading to a backlog of corpses as local funeral homes are filled to capacity.”

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton posted on Twitter Thursday evening that he agreed with the appeals court’s decision. “It is important that we do not shut down the economy ever again, & this decision allows small businesses to continue to operate & pay employees,” Paxton wrote in the tweet.

Judge Samaniego wrote in a statement Thursday that he is “extremely disappointed” by the ruling.

“Our family members, our friends, and our neighbors are dying, and our hospitals, funeral homes, and morgues are at capacity,” Samaniego wrote. “El Paso has had 40,000 new cases in the last 30 days, and 20,000 new cases since the Halloween weekend. This is 10,000 new positive COVID-19 cases per week.”

Despite the court’s decision, the county judge said in his statement that the following portions of his order will remain in effect:

50% occupancy for non-essential businesses, with limited exceptions.

All restaurants shall stop all dine-in services by 9 p.m. and only offer takeout and drive-through operations after that time.

Gatherings are limited to no more than 10 people.

Bars will stay closed.

Masks remain mandatory in public except under very limited situations.

“Tomorrow, after a final ruling by the 8th Court of Appeals, I will issue a final order,” Samaniego said. “For tonight, I strongly urge citizens to stay home, wear masks and socially distance themselves from others. Additionally, I will be exploring legal permissible options to stop the spread of the virus.”

People can watch the virtual news conference organized by National Nurses United at 10:30 a.m.