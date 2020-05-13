DSHS, Austin Public Health differ on hospitalized coronavirus patients in the area

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Two sources of public health information differ greatly on the number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 in the Austin area.

The number of COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the Austin area has nearly doubled in the last four days, according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services. However, data from Austin Public Health shows hospitalizations have remained steady.

Data from the DSHS shows that on Sunday, there were 50 patients suffering from confirmed cases of COVID-19 admitted into Austin area hospitals. As of Wednesday morning, the number of hospitalized patients was 98. Its data covers Travis, Williamson, Hays, Bastrop, Caldwell, Lee, Fayette, Blanco, Burnet, Llano and San Saba counties.

Meanwhile, APH’s data covers just Travis, Williamson, Hays, Bastrop and Caldwell Counties. — but it reports there were 86 patients in hospitals May 10, 87 on May 11 and 85 on May 12.

KXAN reached out to both health authorities to clear up the discrepancy. Austin city officials suggested a possible time lag in DSHS’s receiving and reporting of the data, but told us the state would have to confirm that. KXAN will update this story when DSHS responds.

According to the DSHS, on Monday hospitals in 11 Central Texas counties 56.7% full, which includes non-COVID-19 cases. Austin-area hospitals were 71.4% full Wednesday morning, according to its data.

Austin health officials told KXAN hospitals were about 60% full in the five counties it tracks data.

More data on the pandemic’s spread in Texas can be found on the DSHS’s COVID-19 dashboard and information about the disease in the Austin area can be found on Travis County’s dashboard. People can also explore data and charts KXAN has compiled for both Texas and Central Texas. KXAN’s data comes from information from each county.