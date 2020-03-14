Drive-up coronavirus test clinic opens in north Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Baylor Scott & White has opened a drive-up coronavirus test clinic in north Austin.

A hospital spokeswoman said the location at 2608 Brockton Dr., which is just east of Mopac near The Domain, opened Friday.

But not anyone can just show up.

Patients must first fill out an online questionnaire, and medical staff will look that over and refer the potential person on the best course to take.

If a patient is directed to go to the site, the person is directed to drive up, and a nurse will come out to administer the test.

