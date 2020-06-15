Dow Jones falls more than 600 points at open Monday

FILE – This July 15, 2013, file photo, shows a sign for Wall Street outside the New York Stock Exchange. Global stock markets are sharply lower on deepening worries over damage from the coronavirus pandemic. Benchmarks fell in Paris, London and Frankfurt on Wednesday, April 1, 2020. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

NEW YORK (CNBC/KXAN) — The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell more than 2% at the opening bell Monday morning as stocks took a tumble on Wall Street due to growing concerns of the second spike in U.S. coronavirus cases, according to a CNBC report.

Cruise lines, airlines and retailers all took hits as the markets opened. Carnival and Royal Caribbean cruise lines each dropped more then 7%, as did United and American Airlines.

“We’re in the midst of a correction,” Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at Spartan Capital Securities, told CNBC. “The coronavirus is spiking up again and that’s a problem. There was also over-exuberance in the market. The market was discounting a quicker economic rebound.”

The S&P 500 dropped 1.9% and the Nasdaq Composite fell 1.4%.