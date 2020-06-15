Dow Jones falls more than 600 points at open Monday

NEW YORK (CNBC/KXAN) — The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell more than 2% at the opening bell Monday morning as stocks took a tumble on Wall Street due to growing concerns of the second spike in U.S. coronavirus cases, according to a CNBC report.
Cruise lines, airlines and retailers all took hits as the markets opened. Carnival and Royal Caribbean cruise lines each dropped more then 7%, as did United and American Airlines.
“We’re in the midst of a correction,” Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at Spartan Capital Securities, told CNBC. “The coronavirus is spiking up again and that’s a problem. There was also over-exuberance in the market. The market was discounting a quicker economic rebound.”
The S&P 500 dropped 1.9% and the Nasdaq Composite fell 1.4%.