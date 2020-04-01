Doctors looking at 3D printing technology to help save lives during COVID-19 crisis

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KXAN) – From masks to ventilator splitters, researchers and doctors in Texas are utilizing 3D printing to help save lives during the COVID-19 pandemic.

At the University of Texas at Austin, the Texas Inventionworks innovation hub is trying to 3D print masks for healthcare workers.

“Though it’s still early in the process, the team envisions designing and printing a face mask prototype with a reusable plastic shell, a replaceable filter, straps and a flexible foam or rubber seal. Researchers want to find a method to custom fit masks as needed and make them in a way that the components can be sanitized in a dishwasher or washing machine,” school officials said.

UT Austin researchers exploring ways to 3D print masks for healthcare workers. (Photo Courtesy: UT Austin)

An hour and a half south of Austin, a group of doctors in San Antonio designed a 3D printed ventilator circuit splitter in case we run out of ventilators.

Dr. Jennifer Erian told KXAN while hospitals in Texas aren’t reporting being overwhelmed with COVID-19 patients yet, she said many doctors don’t want to be in a situation where they’ve run out of ventilators and have to choose who gets one and who doesn’t.

KXAN’s Yoojin Cho spoke with the doctors who designed the splitter. Watch her report on KXAN News at 9 p.m. and 10 p.m. to learn how the splitter works.