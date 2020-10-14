‘Do not hug the bartenders:’ Williamson County bars prepare to reopen, Travis County bars await decision

CEDAR PARK, Texas (KXAN) — There are several new signs posted around the Cedar Park Pub: “Don’t hug your bartender!” and “No Hug Zone.”

Owner Sonya Holloway said most of her customers were regulars, and she hadn’t seen them in seven months.

The owner of Cedar Park Pub implemented some new rules to keep everyone safe, as they reopen under the governor’s latest order. (KXAN Photo/Avery Travis)

“That’s going to be the hardest part, not hugging everybody,” she laughed.

She spent the week preparing to reopen, after Williamson County Judge Bill Gravell signed and submitted an opt-in form to the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission under the latest order by Governor Greg Abbott.

While many bars in the area reopened weeks ago—adding food to their menu and applying for a new permit—Holloway said she didn’t want to be “a part of the problem.” She felt staying closed was the safest option.

Now, they’ve implemented new protocols, including blocking off some tables to allow for distancing and leaving the pool table “off limits,” for now. They’re checking people in at the door, checking their temperature, and asking everyone to sanitize their hands. Also, masks are required whenever someone gets up from their table.

“The most important thing is the safety of the customer and the bartender,” she said.

Holloway will be opening her doors Wednesday afternoon, and the TABC noted no bars should be opening on Wednesday at midnight. The governor’s order requires bars to stop serving at 11 p.m. State law only allows sales to resume at 7 a.m.

A spokesperson for the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission said they’ve received 90 “opt-in” forms, and they expect that number to increase throughout the week.

On Tuesday, bars in Travis County were still waiting on word from Travis County Judge Sam Biscoe on whether he would be “opting in” and submitting the required forms to TABC.

The decision comes after a warning from Dr. Mark Escott, Interim Public Health Authority at Austin Public Health.

At Tuesday’s Commissioner’s Court meeting, Escott reminded officials about a spike in hospitalizations in the county after a round of reopenings this summer.

“We were in a similar area of new cases and hospitalizations, and within three weeks, we were in a crisis. We can get there again if we relax too much,” he said.

He explained safety precautions were especially important in order to keep kids in school and businesses open.

Holloway said she agreed and would be enforcing the rules.

“We reserve the right not to serve anyone,” she said, adding she didn’t expect any trouble from her “amazing customers.”

In-Depth: Enforcement

Since June, TABC agents have done more than 17,000 inspections at bars and restaurants statewide. A spokesperson said they have responded to more than 1,500 reports of potential violations from citizens and local officials.

They said inspections would continue when bars began to reopen Wednesday.