Dell Children’s staff help coworker celebrate wedding amid COVID-19 closures

JC celebrates her bridal shower with coworkers after her wedding was cancelled because of COVID-19 (Kathleen Hadlock)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A Dell Children’s nurse got a surprise bridal shower from her co-workers after she was forced to cancel her wedding because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

JC celebrates her bridal shower with coworkers after her wedding was cancelled because of COVID-19 (Photo courtesy Kathleen Hadlock)

Jennie Catherine (JC) Nash was planning on tying the knot with her fiancé in Georgia earlier this week but had to cancel the celebration. Instead of eating cake and spending time with family, Nash learned she would be working.

That’s when her co-workers decided to act. Dell Children’s rehabilitation team put together the celebration that included social distance hugs, some decorations and even got Nash’s fiancé in on the party with a zoom call.

The social distance hugs created by JC’s co-workers

JC and her fiance on the zoom call during her celebration.

JC and her fiancé aren’t letting the virus stop their wedding and plan on having a celebration at a park here in Austin on Thursday.