AUSTIN (KXAN) — Central Texas parents were able to get their children vaccinated against COVID-19 on Wednesday.

Dell Children’s Medical Center and the Travis County Vaccine Collaborative offered Pfizer-BioNtech COVID-19 vaccines for kids.

One mother at the clinic told KXAN the decision to vaccinate her child was difficult, but she wants him to be healthy.

“Weighing this whether to get him vaccinated or not was, it’s an impossible decision, but I trust science. I trust medicine. It’s my field. It’s our passion, so that’s our decision,” said Jasmine Shaw.

Dell Children’s Medical Center recommends all eligible children ages six months and above and adults should receive the COVID-19 vaccine.