Dell Children’s nurse uses dancing to comfort kids

AUSTIN (KXAN) – A trip to the hospital can already be a scary experience for children and their parents, even more so during a global pandemic.

Thankfully, one full-time registered nurse at Dell Children’s Medical Center is doing his part to keep things light during these troubling times.

31-year-old Jacob Schribman sent KXAN the above video of himself busting out some of his best dance moves, as onlookers laugh and cheer him on.

“I wanted to show our community how healthcare workers are still managing to keep it light for the kids during this coronavirus pandemic,” Schribman said in an email to KXAN.