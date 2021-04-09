Del Valle ISD holds COVID-19 vaccination clinic for students and parents

AUSTIN (KXAN) — More than 1,000 vaccines will be given out in Del Valle Friday through Sunday.

This is just one small effort to make sure everyone that wants the vaccine can get it, especially residents of southeast Austin.

Travis County Judge Andy Brown says this is one area not getting vaccines like the rest of the county.

“It is the same barriers that have been present for a long time relating to health care,” said Brown. “There just aren’t as many pharmacies, hospitals or even grocery stores in southeast Austin.”

Friday’s vaccine will be put on by the Del Valle Independent School District. Students ages 16 and up within the district as well as their parents and staff were able to sign up. This is an appointment-only clinic, but the district says they hope to have more in the future.

Nurses will be giving out the shots while staff from Del Valle ISD will help people sign in.

“When we had the opportunity to do the vaccination clinic here at Del Valle, my staff jumped on that opportunity, and we immediately filled up with volunteers,” Kathleen Stanton, director of health services in Del Valle ISD.

Travis County Fire Rescue will also be on hand to offer support.

“We have seen first hand from both our staff and this community, people who have gotten COVID, people who have died from COVID. We see this as an opportunity to assuage some of those issues within our community,” said Chief Ken Bailey with TCFR.

Dozens of students enrolled in the district’s Health Sciences will be assisting the pharmacy operations at the Circuit of the Americas.

This includes providing support in preparing vaccines for use while receiving real world, hands-on experience to complement their classroom learning.

“We continually advocate for our community and offering vaccines using our staff is a

tremendous opportunity,” said Superintendent Dr. Annette Tielle. “Part of our district’s mission is to provide students real-world opportunities, and I can’t think of a better opportunity for our Health Sciences program than to participate in the national response to a pandemic.”

Appointments opened to DVISD families Monday and filled rapidly within hours. The clinic is not open to the general public without an appointment.

The vaccine clinic will be held at Del Valle High School.